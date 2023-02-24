A dog that needed extra special care is improving by leaps and bounds, according to Marguerite Arnold from the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society.
Alexis, a lab/Australian Heeler mix, went from being a severely underweight, 16-pound dog that couldn’t even support her own weight to being a playful, 29-pound pooch.
Arnold said that Alexis is believed to be between 2 and 3 years old, and her ideal weight would be around 35 to 40 pounds. She’s getting there, thanks to the care of the staff at the Lake Cumberland Animal Hospital as well as Alexis’s own determination.
“Once she discovered food, she got pretty excited about food,” Arnold said. However, the dog shows no food aggression at all, which Arnold labeled “interesting” for a dog that is suspected to have been starved intentionally.
Officials are unsure as to who her original owner or owners may have been. She was rescued when she was found in January in someone’s backyard.
Arnold said Alexis literally crawled her way into the yard because she was too weak to walk.
“These people were looking for her because they kept hearing whimpering, and the couldn’t find her,” Arnold said. They went back outside later, and found the dog laying on the ground.
She was brought to the animal hospital, with staff there contacting the Humane Society for assistance.
She found a friend in one of the vet techs there, and when it came time to name the dog, Arnold said they chose Alexis in honor of that vet tech.
At first, the dog was so weak that she could barely lift her own head up to eat, and standing on her own was impossible.
In all of Arnold’s years of helping with animals – and dealing with emaciated ones – Arnold said she had never seen one starved to the point of not being able to stand.
However, Alexis was given extra attention and care at the hospital, and once she was able to start moving around, the staff there “pretty much allowed her free reign throughout the building so that she could build some muscle strength and get some mobility back,” Arnold said. “She still tires very easily.”
After weeks of healing and getting stronger, Alexis the dog is now being fostered by Alexis the vet tech, Arnold said.
Even better, Alexis the dog has found a canine friend in the tech’s other dog.
“They are now running and playing and tussling over sticks and ropes, so she is building that strength,” Arnold said.
Still, there are questions as to how Alexis was allowed to get into such a condition – questions that they will likely never know the answers to, Arnold said.
It appears that the pup has no lasting health effects from her long period of starvation, as her organs all appear to be healthy and her bloodwork came back normal, Arnold said.
Strangely, her toenails did not appear to be too long, even though she would not have had the strength to be running around, wearing her nails down like a dog normally does, she said.
Even worse, Arnold noted that Alexis has not been spayed but has no sign of ever having had puppies, “which in dog terms says to us her nutrition was probably so poor for so long that she never went into heat,” Arnold said.
She also has had a few hiccups in being house trained, Arnold said. Alexis seems to be a bit confused about the concept of doing her business outside.
For the past several weeks, staff would take her out into a grassy area, where she would look around, but not actually use. She would wait until they brought her back inside and placed her on a puppy pad.
“We think she must have been confined enough that she had to ‘go’ wherever she was. She’s now got the hang of it that she doesn’t want to ‘go’ in her crate, but she doesn’t always get the hang of why we go outside,” Arnold said.
Beyond that, she has been quick to pick up commands such as stay, so it’s simply a matter of teaching her everything she’s missed out on.
She's also a naturally friendly dog. She may be a bit cautious at times, but she likes to bark in excitement when she sees new people or new dogs, Arnold said.
Early in Alexis’s recovery, the Humane Society reached out to the community asking for help with her vet bills. Arnold said the community responded with absolute compassion.
“The community has been phenomenal. Many, many people donated to help with her vet costs,” she said, with some even continuing to visit her or calling and asking about her to keep up with her progress.
“I would like to thank the community for that. … I think [Alexis] touched a lot of hearts.”
At this time, all of Alexis’s bills are covered, but Arnold reminded the public that the Humane Society constantly has animals brought to them after various accidents or cases of abuse. Those animals, too, need veterinary care and financial help.
To find out more about how to donate to the local Humane Society, go to the society’s webpage at bhumane.org.
Alexis has a couple of families lined up to take her in once she is healthy enough to be placed in a permanent home, Arnold said, but the society also has a lot of dogs and cats that it is looking to place. Those interested in finding out more about how to adopt can also visit the Humane Society’s website.
