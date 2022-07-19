The Pulaski County Fair kicked off in style Saturday with the crowning of a couple of pageant winners.
Reese Burt was crowned Miss Pulaski County, while Jacqueline Claire Thompson – known as Claire – took home the Miss Teen Pulaski County title.
Burt came out on top out of an unusually large field of 18 contestants.
“It was an amazing pageant, full of amazing girls, and we bonded so well,” Burt said. “We were talking backstage about how we all bonded, how it was all positive, and how it was just one of the best county fair environments we’ve had.”
Burt is from Lexington, the daughter of Amanda and John Burt. She is a Junior at Lexington Christian Academy.
When asked how she felt about winning, she responded, “I feel amazing. I feel so thankful. I love Pulaski County. My pageant coach is from Pulaski, and she won in 1986, so it’s great to carry on her legacy.
“...I’m just thankful for Pulaski County for letting me represent them,” she added.
While the contestants walked across stage in their two categories – swimwear and evening gowns – facts about each young lady were read to the crowd. For Burt, the crowd was told that she was not afraid of failure.
“I think it is an essential part of achieving success,” she told officials.
Other facts about Burt include that she is a member of the Beta Club and National Honors Society, she was named Best Overall Cheerleader in 2020 by her school’s Varsity Cheer team, and that she has been a competitive gymnast for 10 years.
While Burt is a Lexington native, Thompson is from right here in Somerset. The 13-year-old will be a freshman at Somerset High School this school year, and she is the daughter of Dan and Jill Thompson.
The newly-crowned Miss Teen Pulaski County said she was surprised by her win.
“I really wasn’t expecting it. I was so happy, though. I’ve never been more grateful,” she said.
She is also relatively new at doing pageants. She said she only recently got back into them.
She did a couple when she was younger, “but I did it just for the fun of it, and I really didn’t take it as a competition,” she said.
Now? “I was like, ‘I’m ready for it now. I’m old enough. I’m prepared.’”
Still, she wasn’t expecting to come first out of the contest’s 10 competitors.
“Some of the girls that competed out there have been in past pageants, so it was tough, and they were gorgeous. The competition was pretty hard,” she said.
As noted, she goes by Claire rather than her first name of Jacquline. In fact, one of the tidbits read out to the crowd while she walked the stage in her evening gown was that everyone in her family goes by middle names.
In a pre-competition questionnaire, Thompson told officials “She wanted to be a part so she could teach and show other girls what it meant to be a lady.”
She enjoys cheerleading, is on the honor roll, and was a member of the Meece Middle’s eight grade State Basketball Champion team.
The fair continues this week, with rides, entertainment and more pageants. Monday sees the Pretty Baby Contest at 5:30 p.m., while Tuesday will have Miss Pre-Teen at 6 p.m. and Little Miss & Mister at 6:45.
