Weather Alert

...HEAT INDEX VALUES AROUND 100 DEGREES EXPECTED TODAY... High temperatures this afternoon are expected to be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. This heat, combined with dewpoints in the lower 70s, will result in heat index values peaking in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees this afternoon into the early evening. Limit strenuous outdoor activities and stay hydrated today. Check up on the elderly, and those without air conditioning. Never leave kids or pets unattended in your vehicle, as temperatures inside the vehicle can become extreme in just a matter of minutes.