January 3
William Kenneth Langford
William Kenneth Langford, 83 of Somerset passed from this life peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at his home. His transition was made easier knowing that his beloved daughter, Shonda, was by his side and had been there during his entire illness.
Kenneth was born on July 24, 1939 in Somerset, son of the late William Cecil Langford and W. Ferne Edwards Langford of Somerset. He was an independent Landscaper and Tree Trimmer. He owned and operated his own business throughout the community of Pulaski County for a number of years. His dedicated and hard work ethics won him the friendship and business relationships with many. He proudly serveded his country in the US Army during the Vietnam Era.
Kenneth was a hard-working, kind-hearted and loving father and grandfather. He became a born-again Christian in his latter years and was not ashamed to let others know of his faith in Jesus Christ. He began attending Trinity Fellowship Church in 2019 and became an inspiration to others there. They enjoyed his singing of songs that he or his mother had written. He enjoyed fishing, singing and working. He is fondly remembered for how he would work while on vacations to defer the expenses of his vacation. Kenneth will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers; Edwin Cecil Langford and James Langford and a brother-in-law; Jack Piazzo.
He leaves behind his daughters; Shonda Elliott who was also his primary caregiver of Somerset, KY, and Becky (Matt) Crockett of Russell Springs, KY, a step son; Jonathan (Virginia) Thacker of McCreary County, KY, two brothers; Stephen (Becky) Langford and Danny Langford all of Somerset, KY, two sisters; Jan Piazza of Wheaton, Illinois, and Donna (Rod) Greenwood of Cincinnati, Ohio, five grandchildren; Steven Hall, Brandon Garland, Jamie Elliott, Ashley Haste and Connor Crockett, several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 5pm to 9 pm on Wednesday, January 4, 2022 and from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, January 5, 2022 at Trinity Fellowship Church 119 Harvey Ave, Somerset. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm at the church with Bishop Eric Barnes officiating. Interment will be in the Goodwater Cemetery. Full Military Honors will be presented by American Legion Post #38.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Thacker, James Elliott, Paul Loveless, Brandon Garland and Stephen Hall.
You may offer condolences and sign the online Tribute book at www.somersetundertaking.com.
In Lieu of Flowers, contributions are suggested to Hospice of Lake Cumberland, 100 Parkway Drive, Somerset, Kentucky 42503
Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. William Kenneth Langford.
Laverne Whitter
Laverne S. Whitter, 87, of Eubank passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
January 4
Loretta Bickerstaff
Loretta Bickerstaff, 57, Waynesburg, passed away Monday, January 1, 2023, at the Casey County Hospital.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Edward Bourne
Edward Joseph Bourne, 86 of Louisville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 17, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was the oldest of six children born to the late George J. Bourne and Lois Edna Corder Bourne on January 24, 1936, in Somerset, KY.
Edward graduated from Somerset High School, received his undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky in 1961, and his MBA from the first Mississippi College School of Business graduating class in 1970. He was a retail sales representative and administrative assistant for the Chevron Corporation for over 35 years until his retirement. Following his short-lived retirement, he joined Pitt Petroleum as office manager, and a few years later, retired again. Ed served as President of the Chevron Retirees Association, Louisville chapter. His final career was working at the front desk at his “Post” for his son, Andrew, in his Chiropractic office, Ed was one of UK’s biggest basketball fans, and cheered for all UK sports. He did bleed Blue! He was known for appreciating Kentucky bourbon and was so proud to become a Marker’s Mark Ambassador. He was a very proud Veteran, having served in the United States Army. He was a member of Mother of Good Council and then St. Bernadette Catholic Church.
On a blind date, Edward met the love of his life, Shirley Ainsworth and on July 19, 1971, six weeks and six days after meeting, they were united in marriage. Together they lived a life of happiness raising a family of five children and created many memories for over 51 years. He loved being a great father and husband.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a son, Steven Lee Davis and a brother, Frank Bourne.
Edward is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; four children, Lori Davis, Wayne Davis, Krista Moe, and Andrew Bourne (Beth Forgosh); nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Mike, Pat and David Bourne, Margaret Garner and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
There will not be any formal services at this time, however there will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements.
In keeping with Edward’s pride of being a veteran, please consider a donation to Tunnel To Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or visit www.dogood.t2t.org.
Jo Ann Burton
Jo Ann Burton, age 61, of Nancy, Ky passed away Jan. 2, 2023. Visitation: Jan. 6th at 11 a.m. Funeral: Jan. 6th at 1 p.m. at the Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Burial: Southern Oaks Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Chester B. Clark
Chester B. Clark, 83, of Somerset, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
He was born August 30, 1939 in Mintonville, Kentucky; son of the late Stanley & Dean (Randolph) Clark. He worked as an electrician, owning his own company, Clark Electric, since 1977. Chester was a men’s softball coach for over 20 years and enjoyed the many memories he made with those teams. He was a longtime member of Northside Baptist Church and had attended the First Baptist Church for the last 5 years.
He is survived by a son, Allen & (Vickie) Clark of Science Hill; a daughter, Penni Jo & (Skip) Norfleet of Science Hill; a brother, Dewayne & (Teresa) Clark of Somerset; two sisters, Laverne & (Ronnie) Baker of Cincinnati, Ohio and Betty & (Dester) Harness of Indianapolis, Indiana; two sisters-in-law, Pat Clark of Argyle, Kentucky and Lou Eva Clark of Bethelridge, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Jacob Clark and Macy Jo Norfleet, who were his pride and joy. He was also survived by several cousins, nieces, & nephews, whom he loved very much.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Bobby, Frankie, & Gene Clark; an infant brother, Chester Burlin; and a sister, Gloria Clark.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Ferlin Price officiating.
Burial will be in Science Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 12:00 PM Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Shirley Davis
Shirley Davis, age 85, of Burnside, Ky passed away Dec. 31, 2022. A private Graveside service will be held Jan. 5, 2023. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Kenneth Jacques
Mr. Kenneth Richard Jacques, age 63 of Somerset, KY, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Kenneth was born in Detroit, MI on February 20, 1959, the son of the late Oliver and Lottie Jacques. He spent over 30 years as a professor at Somerset Community College. He was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed collecting stamps, coins, and books. Those left to celebrate his life are his friends: Patricia Rucker of Richmond KY, Jenny Burkett of Somerset, KY, Brian & Kelly Durham and family of Brodhead, KY, his dogs Buddy and Missy, Mark Mounce & family of Somerset, KY, and Karla Stunk and family of Somerset, KY; as well as a host of other friends and neighbors. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his best friend Karen Mounce, and his brother Robert Jacques. A private graveside service was held for Kenneth at Ottawa Cemetery on Monday, January 2nd, 2022, at 1pm.
George Lucas
George E. Lucas, age 75 of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on December 22, 2022.
George was born on April 7, 1947 to the late George Lucas and Barbara Smith Lucas in Lotts Creek, Kentucky.
He enjoyed helping others in need, working, working on cars and the lake. He loved his only grandson, Jeffery with all of his heart.
George was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Norman Lucas and a sister, Jewell Robinson.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 56 years, Paula Lucas, sons, Paul (Sandra) Lucas of Somerset, Ky; Peyton (Stephanie) Lucas of Somerset, Ky; brother, Kenny Lucas of Hazard, Ky; sisters, Mary Lucas Cupp of Morristown, TN, Cecilia Lucas of Middletown, OH and grandson, Jeffery Lucas and his mother, Jennifer Lucas.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Mike Adams officiating. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for George E. Lucas.
Barbara Mink
Barbara June Mink of Somerset, KY, was born on Oct. 5, 1949 to Carl and Dorothy Dyer of Somerset, KY. Barbara, “Barb”, went to her new home in heaven with her Lord and Savior on December 31, 2022. She passed peacefully in her home in the arms of her husband of 30 years, Maurice Mink.
Everyone who knew Barbara was blessed. She graced everyone in her presence with a beautiful smile, kind words of love and encouragement, and a radiance of Christian love. She was given many gifts that she used to serve her Lord and to serve others. One gift was the gift of music and she enjoyed singing and playing musical instruments in songs of praise. Another gift was the gift of teaching, and she taught Sunday School for many years, while also teaching her children about Jesus. Barb also had the gift of labor. She is a graduate of the KY School and Banking and spent 37 years in the Finance Industry. She immensely enjoyed her work, friends, and colleagues, and retired from First National Bank in Russell Springs in February, 2022. Barbara enjoyed her church family and church activities, studying her Bible, attending school events to watch her grandchildren, and spending time with her family. She loved her family dearly and words cannot express the depth of that love.
She is survived by her husband, Maurice Mink, 3 children Shelly (and H.G.) Hargis, Jason (and Amy) Whitaker, and Ashley Sears, all of Somerset. She has 8 grandchildren, Koby Hargis, Alec Godby, Konner Hargis, Kaylee Whitaker, Channer Sears, Kameryn Hargis, Addyson Sears, and Kade Hargis, and 2 great grandchildren, Grayson Lee Ryder Sears, and Kinley Ann Whitaker. She is survived by 2 loving siblings, sister Vicky Foster, and brother Mike (and Rhonda) Dyer of Somerset.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother-in-law Paul Foster, and her former husband, Eddie Ray Whitaker. She leaves behind a host of beloved family and friends.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 11:00am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Will Brown officiating. Burial will be at Mill Springs National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Koby Hargis, Konner Hargis, Kameryn Hargis, Kade Hargis, Channer Sears and Alec Godby, and Jason Whitaker.
You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Barbara Mink.
Fred Sutton
Fred Clayton Sutton, age 79, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Hospice care unit.
He was born on May 4, 1943 in Somerset, KY to the late George and Eva (O’Neil) Sutton. He was a retired construction worker. He enjoyed farming and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Ann (Price) Sutton, whom he married on September 26, 1964; 2 sons, Gregory (Toni) Sutton, Jason (Valerie) Sutton, 1 daughter; Stephanie Sutton (Scott) Bullock; 15 grandchildren, Cody and Joshua Sutton, Sarah Brock, Bruce Blankenship, Brandon, Bradley, and Brooke Bullock, Paige and Lane Hatton, Seth and Zachary Sutton, Samantha and Makenzie Montgomery, Maliya and Mason Black and 11 great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Lois Ann (Sutton) Wilson; 1 brother, Edward (Vic) Sutton, and many, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 daughter; Chasity Sutton, 2 brothers; Melvin Sutton, Glen (Happy) Sutton, 2 sisters; Joyce Sutton, Earlene (Sutton) McKinney.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. with Bro. Marvin Cromer officiating. Burial will follow in the Hazel Dale Cemetery.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Fred Clayton Sutton.
Clifford Tyree
Clifford E. Tyree, 81, of Eubank, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Nora Wright
Nora Bowman Wright, 96, of Science Hill passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Jean Waddle Care Center.
She was born July 5, 1926; daughter of the late Luther & Jalia (Abney) Bowman. She was the wife of Melvin Ellis Wright, Sr. for 29 years, until his passing. She was a great homemaker and loved her family and grandchildren very much and was loved by them. Nora loved to sew, especially making little cabbage patch dolls after her kids were grown up. Her best hobbies were outside taking care of her flowers and gardening. She was a member of the Campground Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and was constantly reading her Bible in the morning until her health failed her.
She is survived by her children, Linda & (Don) Ping of Somerset, Melvin Ellis Wright, Jr. of Science Hill; stepdaughter, Sue Bailey of Matthews, North Carolina; grandchildren, Ricky & (Betty) Ping of Somerset, Donald William “Billy” Ping of Springfield, Kentucky, Bryan & (Angela) Wright of Lexington, Kentucky; Carrie & (Glen) Tyler Evansville, IN, and Laurie Wright of Cincinnati, OH; a three great-grandchildren, Edgar Tyler of Evansville, IN and Brittany & (Justin) Blosser of Science Hill, and Ashley & (Nathan) Stout of Somerset; great-great grandchild, Brynlee Stout, and five adopted great-great-grandchildren, Brian, J.P., Olivia, Elijah, and Noah Blosser; along with many nieces and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Garry Wright from Versailles, Kentucky; brothers, Robert Bowman, Isaac Bowman, Casper Bowman, Earnest Bowman, and Edd Bowman; sisters, Wilmoth Clark and Ethel Clark; half-brother, Burgess Abney; and half-sister, Leeoma Abney.
A service of remembrance will be held at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Thursday, January 5, 2023 with Bro. Vestal Meece and Justin Blosser officiating.
Burial will be in Science Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends after 11 AM Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
January 5
Jennifer Leeann Dunagan
Jennifer Leeann Dunagan, age 34 of Lexington, KY, lost her battle with cancer on December 26, 2022.
Jennifer was an employee of MMI Climate Solutions, and had been a licensed EMT.
She is survived by her three children, Adylee Ann Dunagan, Eden Kayne Dunagan, and Rilyn Jamie Dunagan. She is also survived by her parents Belinda Thompson and Ronald (Dana) Dunagan; grandmother Glenda Price and her brothers Justin Dunagan and Jason Dunagan.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM, at the Nelson Valley Baptist Church, 2651 KY-39, Somerset, KY 42503
Charles Godbey
Charles Godbey, 84, of Eubank, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Katherine Mae Harp
Katherine Mae “Kathy” Harp, 74, Martinsville, passed away at 10:35 pm on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital.
She was born on Monday, October 11, 1948 in Wayne County, Kentucky to the late Marvin H. and Eva Mae (Johnson) Decker. Kathy grew up in Jabez, Kentucky. She attended Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Mooresville, Indiana for 26 years under Pastor Everett Barnard. After moving closer to family, she attended Martinsville Baptist Tabernacle Church until she could no longer physically attend service.
Kathy was a homemaker. She cherished spending her time with her family and her grandchildren. She loved to go to church, listen to gospel music, paint with her oils, and work in the flower garden with her husband.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert C. “Bob” Harp, whom she married on June 1, 1968; sons, Robert C. Harp. Jr. and Mark A. Harp and wife Heather; siblings, Ronnie H. Decker and wife Janice of Somerset, Kentucky, Donnie R. Decker and wife Susan of Shelbyville, Indiana, Lester D. Decker and wife Claudia of Eubank, Kentucky, Arnold Keith Decker of Somerset, Kentucky, Kenneth Allen Decker and wife Mary of Eubank, Kentucky, and Melinda Godbey and husband David of Somerset, Kentucky; grandchildren, Nicole Mock and husband Issac, Austin Harp and Bayli Harp; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Eva Mae; brother, Stanley L. Decker.
In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome charitable donations to the Morgan County Humane Society or the Parkinson’s Foundation in honor of Kathy’s memory.
Florence Hubbard
Florence Jean Hubbard born March 6, 1938 went home to be with the Lord December 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents; Lawrence and Clara Cornelius, her husband; Clayton Faulkner, two daughters; Diane Waugh, Pamela Hubbard and one son Kenny Hubbard, a grandson; Ricky Wayne Hubbard, granddaughter; Emogene Gardner, a great grandson; Robert Kennedy and a great granddaughter; Brittany Gardner.
She is survived by 4 daughters; Kathy Berry and Carolyn (Alan) Honican both of Nicholasville, KY, Kathy Faulkner of Williamsburg, KY and Terena McHatton of Beattyville, KY, 8 grandchildren; Charles Ray Leach, Darin Leach, Ashley Honican, Paige Honican Reed, Kayla McHatton, Jenna McHatton, Lauren Barnes, Claire Honican, 15 Great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter and a host of other relatives and special friends.
Family and Friends will gather on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 pm in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ed Amundson officiating.
You may offer condolences and sign the online Tribute Book at www.somersetundertaking.com.
Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Florence Hubbard.
Elva Roberts
Elva L. Childers Roberts, 70 of Somerset passed from this life on Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023 at the Jean Waddle Hospice Care Center after an extended illness.
She was born on November 30, 1952 in Somerset, daughter of the late Daymon Childers and Elva Gertrude Waters Childers. Elva worked as a nursing assistant with Lifeline Home Health for a number of years and was a compassionate caregiver. She was of the Church of God Faith and a member of the Church of God of Prophesy. Elva was a kindhearted, generous and loving wife mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and being surrounded by her family. Prior to her becoming disabled she enjoyed shopping and gardening. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister; Dencie Cook and a brother-in-law; Jessie “J.D.” Whitaker.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband; James Roberts, a son; Daymon Roberts, three daughters; Twila (Allen) Hardwick and Delania Roberts all of Somerset, Shanna (Kenneth) Mullins of Pikeville, KY., a brother; Lowell (Dean) Childers of Greenwood, Indiana, a sister; Becky Whitaker of Somerset, eight grandchildren; Steven Hardwick, Tori Withers, Jacob Whitis, Nicole Roberts, Preston Mullins, Daymon J. Roberts, Jayli Whitis and Mannix McKinley, several nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, January 6. 2023 in the Chapel of Somerset Undertaking Co. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1:00 pm in the Funeral Home Chapel, Interment will be in the Somerset City Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers will be Daymon J. Roberts, Kenneth Mullins, Preston Mullins, Steven Hardwick, Jacob Whitis and Hunter Saylor.
In lieu of Flowers, contributions are suggested to the Elva L. Roberts Memorial Fund in care of Somerset Undertaking Co. You may offer condolences and sign the online tribute book at www.somersetundertaking.com .
Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Elva L. Childers Roberts.
Ruth Tarter
Ruth O. Tarter of Somerset passed from this life on Friday, December 30, 2022 at her home after an extended illness.
She was born on August 6, 1944 in Somerset, daughter of the late William Clay Tarter and Maude Henderson Tarter. Ruth was a kindhearted, loving and generous mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family, listening to gospel music and working word puzzles. She was of the Baptist Faith and a member of the Norwood Bible Covenant Church and enjoyed attending until her health declined. She was a compassionate homemaker and was always there for a word of wisdom for her family and friends.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by three sons; Gary Nicklas, Benny Nicklas and Larry Nicklas and a daughter; Rena Abbott, a grandson; Charles Nicklas, four brothers; James Tarter, William “Bill” Tarter, Frank Tarter, Raymond Merrell Tarter.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter; Kathy Shores of Somerset, a special granddaughter who was her primary caregiver; Valerie (Matthew) Rollins, her other grandchildren; Brittany (Zack) Baker, Tommy Shores, David Shores, Nathan Nicklas, Anthony Nicklas, Arnold Nicklas, Robin (George) Gregory, Richie Abbott, Donavan Abbott, Summer Morris, and Jenifer (J. D.) Hubbard, her great-grandchildren; Jordan, Addison, Olivia Nicklas, Rilee Glover, Cameron and Tatum Nicklas, Abbie Keith, Levi and Parker Gregory, Jasmine Rollins, Skylar and Bradley Sharp, Makaila, Melania and Autumn Baker, Annie, Braxton and Carson Abbott, and Lyla Baker, she is also survived by “like a son”; Richard (Crystal) Abbott, several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Saturday, January 7, 2023 in the Chapel of Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory and on Sunday, from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 pm. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in the Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris King officiating. Interment will be in the Norris Henderson Cemetery.
You may offer condolences and sign the online Tribute Book at www.somersetundertaking.com.
Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Ms. Ruth O. Tarter.
Duane Troxtle
Duane Troxtle, 65, of Science Hill, Ky passed away Jan. 4, 2023. Visitation: Jan. 6th at 12 p.m. Funeral: Jan. 6th at 2 P.M at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ronnie Upchurch
Ronnie Upchurch, age 67, died Monday, Funeral Thursday 11:00 a.m. New’s Monticello, visit 6 Wednesday. ONLINE CONDOLENCES & INFO AT www.news-monticello.com.
Laverne Whitter
Laverne Smith Whitter passed away from this life, on January 1, 2023, with all of her family by her side.
She was born in Eubank, Kentucky on December 10, 1935, to the late Johnny Green, and Bessie (Ashley) Smith.
She worked at Cowdan’s Sewing Factory for 13 years. She also worked at Amon’s Bakery, and retired after 15 years, to work full time in the ministry with her husband, Delmer Whitter.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Delmer Whitter of 65 years. Her two sons, Bobby & Steve Whitter. Her brothers & sisters, Mildred Warren, Claude Smith, Marcella Blevins, Grace Trevor, Sue Ann Dick, Gloria Dean Dick, Lloyd Smith, & Darrell Smith.
She is survived by her children, Pat & (Ed) Massey, Leshia & (Jr) Meece, Brian & (Alpha) Whitter, and her two daughters-in-law, Debbie & Elaine Whitter.
She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren, Amy Roberts, Kristie Duke, Gary Lawson, Bruce Lawson, Amanda Wiles, Heather Foister, Megan Purcell, Kara Wesley, Joshua Whitter, Jaylynn Whitter, & Jordan Whitter.
She is survived by her ten great-grandchildren. Vera Roberts, Alyza Lawson, River Lawson, Ella Wiles, Hudson Purcell, Aiden Wesley, Addie Wesley, Sophie Wesley, Scarlett Wesley, & Paisley Whitter.
The family would like to give a special thanks for the wonderful job, Alpha Whitter did for taking such good care of our mother, as her full time caregiver.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, January, 5, 2023, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Haste & Bro. Ed Massey officiating.
Burial will be in Freedom Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
January 6
Charles Godsey
Charles Eugene “Gene” Godsey, 84, of Eubank, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
He was born February 17, 1938 in Science Hill, Kentucky; son of the late Charles Willie & Cordelia (Jasper) Godsey. He worked as a truck driver for Hardwick Block & Tile. Gene loved his family, fishing, sneaking off to go eat with his daughter-in-law, traveling, and just talking to friends.
He is survived by a son, Cory & (Samantha) Godsey of Eubank; two daughters, Tammy & (Randy) Keith of Somerset and Kristie & (Kevin) Lake of Somerset; two brothers, Tom & Bob Godsey, both of Science Hill; five grandchildren, Rachel, Samantha, Matt, Jazzy, & Owen; and two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn & Bella.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 55 years, Ada (Roberts) Godsey, to whom he was married on December 23, 1966; three brothers, Billy, Ed, & Lee Godsey; and a sister, Patsy Godsey.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Richard West officiating.
Burial will be in Beech Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 10:00 AM Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Britt Loze
On November 12, 2022, David Britton Loze (Britt) began his eternal life with the Lord. At the young age of 39, he passed from a sudden cardiac arrest.
Britt was born on December 2, 1982 to George and Victoria (Vickie) Loze in Somerset, Kentucky. He graduated from Somerset High School in 2001, where he played both baseball and football. Following high school, he received a football scholarship to Georgetown College, in Georgetown, KY, where he continued his football career until injuries forced him to stop playing. In 2006, Britt was given the opportunity to participate in a year-long internship at New Life Church in Colorado Springs, CO. During his internship, he traveled throughout the United States, as well as Tibet, to share his love for Jesus. It was during this time that Britt met the love of his life, Anna. Britt and Anna were married on September 12, 2008. In the years that followed, they welcomed three beautiful children: Kenna (11), Collins (9), and Keegan (7).
Britt found great joy in the simplest pleasures of life. His love of sports included watching the Kentucky Wildcats and the Cincinnati Bengals. Britt and his father shared a once in a lifetime opportunity to cheer on the Bengals at the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles. He loved to hunt deer and elk in the Colorado Mountains. However, his favorite part of the outdoors was being able to share it with his family. He swelled with pride with every fish his children caught, with every rifle target hit, and with every trail blazed. He was an animated coach for his children’s ball teams and he knew all the cheers and motions happening on the sidelines. He had recently been elected to serve as President for the Colorado Springs Little League. Being a true Kentucky man at heart, he always enjoyed a good bourbon. Britt had incredible creative talents, such as carpentry and sketching, which he would customize gifts for his family and friends.
His infectious laugh, quick wit, genuine kindness, and bear hugs will be greatly missed.
Britt is survived by his loving wife, Anna Loze and children, Kenna, Collins, and Keegan; his parents, George Loze and Vickie Stricklin Loze; his siblings: Sunda (Josh) Hall, Shellee (Cory) Holt, Mary (Jeff) Bracken. Grandparents; Janet Stricklin, Larry (Loraine) Loudermilk, nephews and nieces: Blake Carroll, Grayson Fitzgerald, Kayla, Norah and Finlee Holt, Isaiah and Abigail Bracken, and Damien Clark. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins whom he loved deeply. Britt was preceded in death by his Grandparents: William G. Loze, Mary (Roy) Wilson, Ronald Stricklin; and Bonus Mom, Daphne Loze.
A Celebration of Life gathering will take place on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at The Magnolia of Somerset (112 Southport Dr, Somerset, KY) from 2pm-4pm. We would love for everyone to come by and share your stories and memories of Britt with our family.
Clifford Tryee
Clifford E. Tyree, 81, of Eubank, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
He was born December 14, 1941 in Estesburg, Kentucky; son of the late Walter & Edith (Bishop) Tyree. Clifford was retired from SKRECC and was a member of the Etna Church of Chirst. He loved music, animals, horses & horse trading and was a member of the Lake Cumberland Riding Club. Most of all Clifford loved spending time with his family & friends.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Sue (Trimble) Tyree; two sons, Kenneth Edwin Tyree and Tommy Dwayne & (Janice) Tyree; grandson, Jacob Edwin Tyree; a sister, Linda Jean Tyree; a brother-in-law, David Trimble; several nieces & nephews, including Christopher Buster & family and Josh Holder, who were like grandsons.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lenard & Ruth Trimble; brother-in-law and sister-in law, Howard & Lois Calhoun and brothers-in-law, Luther & Lloyd Trimble.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Danny McKibben officiating.
Burial will be in Etna Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 12:00 PM Friday, January 6, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
January 7
Edward Hall
Edward O. Hall, of Bronston, KY departed this life on January 5, 2023.
He was born in Somerset, KY on July 1, 1937 to the late Arthur and Ruby Vaught Hall. He is survived by his wife Jennifer Bungardner Hall, whom he married on June 4, 1994; two sons, Brad and his wife Missy and Joey and his wife Donna and one daughter, Julie and her husband Lee Taylor. He is also survived by three grandsons, Aaron and his wife Kennedy Hall, Riley and his wife Haley Hall, Benjamin Taylor, one granddaughter Chelsea Taylor, and one great-grandson Cedar Mac Hall. His step-children are Barry and his wife Jody Phelps, Carla and her husband Craig Wells. Step grandchildren are Breanna, Laura, Riley, Camryn, and Conner. Preceding him in death were his sisters Wilma, Mary, Margie and Betty.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 5 to 7 P.M. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home. A private Graveside service will be held at Southern Oaks Cemetery with Bro. Jim Harris officiating. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Edward O. Hall.
Larry Henderson
Larry Henderson, 71, of Eubank, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Jean Waddle Care Center.
Arrangements will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Betty Richards
Betty Lou (Goff) Richards, 83, of Somerset passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Rockcastle Health & Rehab.
She was born in Somerset, Kentucky on January 25, 1939; daughter of the late Hobart and Dorothy (Owens) Goff. She spent her life serving as a devoted mother, wife, and grandmother. She was a military wife who served alongside her husband, taking care of the home front while he was away serving his country. She enjoyed crocheting, bowling, and reading. She was a girl scout leader, and operated a small daycare out of her home, after moving to Kentucky she became a farmer's wife. She was a member of Burnetts Chapel Methodist Church.
She is survived by her two daughters, Cindy & (Greg) Ellsworth, and Jennifer Richards Carr; a sister, Helen & (Phil) Hunt; a sister-in-law, Dot Goff; a granddaughter, Emily Carr; special grandchildren, Taylor Palomo, Chase Borg, Brett Ellsworth, Megan Ellsworth; special great-grandchildren, Evelynn Palomo and Adelaide Ellsworth.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond T. Richards who passed away on November 25, 2016; siblings, Lorraine & (Stan) Hobbs, Norma VanHoose, Wiley & (Belva) Goff, Jack & (Marie) Goff, Guy & (Eunice) Goff, Bill Goff, and Keith Goff.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Strange officiating.
Burial will be in Burnetts Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM Monday, January 9, 2023 at Pulaski Funeral Home.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Vivian Scott
Vivian Scott, age 64, of Eubank, Ky passed away Jan. 6th. Visitation: Jan. 9th 12-2 P.M. Celebration of Life: Jan. 9th at 2 P.M. at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Burial: Jan. 9th at Beech Grove Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
January 10
Teresa Nelson
Teresa Nelson, age 68, of Cookeville, TN, formerly of Somerset, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, January 03 2023 at her residence.
She was born on Saturday, January 09 1954, in Rickman, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Odean Nelson and Wilma Reidlinger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Travis Shane Hopper.
Graveside services will be Sunday, January 08 2023 at 2:30 PM eastern time at Hudson – Weddle Cemetery at Faubush.
There will be no visitation.
Wilson Funeral Home 391 East Steve Wariner Dr., Russell Springs, KY 42642 is in charge of arrangements.
Teresa Roberts
Teresa Ann Roberts, 69, of Science Hill, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Jean Waddle Care Center.
She was born September 14, 1953, in Pulaski County; daughter of the late James & Lucille (Troxtell) Adams. She worked as a cook for Ruckel’s Restaurant.
She is survived by two sons, Jay & (Sarah) Roberts of Eubank and Larry & (Tammy) Sears of Somerset; two brothers, Glen & Steve Rowe of Eubank; a sister, Anna Cain of Somerset; twelve grandchildren, Katie, James, Clayton, Star, Sophia, Joseph, Caitlin, Ethan, Kirsten, Bella, Ava, & Eli; and one great-grandchild, Piper.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Joe Roberts; and a brother, Hubert Rowe.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. David Carr officiating.
Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 10:00 AM Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Tina Wilson
Tina Elizabeth Wilson, 53, of Science Hill woke up in the arms of Jesus on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Science Hill.
She was born May 25, 1969 in Somerset, KY, daughter of the late Edgar and Zora Lee Correll Wilson. Tina was the biggest UK fan and close second was the Pulaski County Maroons where she was part of the class of 1990. She also loved bowling, playing cards (which she always won), and playing games on her iPad. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Tina is now reunited by death with her parents; Edgar and Zora Lee Correll Wilson, her brothers; Jerry and David Wilson, a sister-in-law; Doris Wilson and two nephews; Bryan Hensley and Barry Ryan.
She is survived by her sister; Sandi Hensley, a brother; Eddie (Billie) Wilson, a sister-in-law; Martha Wilson, her biggest fans; her nieces and nephews; Annette (Jeff) Taylor, Davy Wilson, Brad (Chelsea) Wilson, Brandon (Heather) Wilson, and Angie (Jimmy) Ryan, along with 13 great nieces and nephews (in addition to one on the way), and 10 great-great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by niece “at heart” niece; Raynette (Jeff) Meece, a very special friend D. J. Haynes, the crew at Brighter Futures, her extended family at West Somerset Baptist Church (where she attended for 53 years) and numerous cousin to celebrate her life.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the West Somerset Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1:00 pm at the Church with Pastor Larry Butte and Pastor Bruce Blevins Officiating. Interment will be in the West Somerset Baptist Church Cemetery. In Celebration of her love for UK, her family request you wear your favorite UK attire.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Gideons Bible Fund or the West Somerset Church Cemetery Fund. You may also offer condolences and sign the online Tribute book at www.somersetundertaking.com.
Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Tina Elizabeth Wilson.
Diane Witherspoon
Diane Cordell Witherspoon, 78, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, formerly of Somerset, Kentucky passed peacefully on November 20, 2022. She was born on December 26, 1943, in Pine Knot, Kentucky, to her loving parents George Atlee and Irene (Spencer) Cordell who proceeded her in death. Diane is also predeceased by two brothers James Lewis (Jimmy) and George Edward (Eddie) and twin sisters Anita and Alicia.
To all who knew her, Diane’s life was filled with loving her family and her many friends. During her youth she participated in 4H, learning the joy of sewing, became the captain of her high school cheerleading team, and helped the many families in her community. Her calling to serve the Lord began by playing the piano in her family’s church for the youth choir and Sunday services.
After receiving her Master’s degree in social work, Diane found ways to lovingly embrace women and children who were underserved, while working for the state of Kentucky in various capacities. As a member of the First Christian Church, she was ordained the first lady Deacon in the church and several years later an Elder. Her desire to serve was also fulfilled as an Executive Secretary for several churches, the First Christian Church in Somerset, Kentucky, Presbyterian Church in Lexington, Kentucky and Hurstbourne Christian Church in Louisville, Kentucky. Diane was able to serve the community through various church outreach programs, a few that she created herself, to care for those she loved in her church and community.
Diane is survived by two daughters Laura Lee Witherspoon (Scott) Tollefson of Bristow, Virginia and Dana Elizabeth Witherspoon (Izzy Trejo) of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, including three grandchildren who lovingly called her Granny Pooh; Christian Roland Tollefson of Leesburg, Virginia, Kavanaugh Roland Tollefson of Daleville, Virginia and Savannah Ashton Tollefson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her brother Alan Spencer Cordell (Ohio) and a sister Linda Cordell Morgan Griffin (Virginia).
A private service was held for the immediate family at the Sara Chapel in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with prayers led by family friend Chaplain Donald Stover. A celebration of Diane’s life will take place at the First Christian Church in Somerset, Kentucky on January 14, 2023. Visitation will begin at 12 noon and the service will begin at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, Diane wished for memorial donations to be given to the mission trip fund at First Christian Church; 1115 HWY 39, Somerset, Kentucky 42503.
January 11
Terry Coomer
Terry Lance Coomer, 75 of Nancy, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset.
He was born on July 24, 1947 in Somerset, son of the late Arthur Columbus Coomer and Virginia Lee Pierce Coomer. Terry was a member of the 1965 graduating class of Nancy High School. He furthered his education in college and technical school. He holds certificates from Marine engineering to Marine Technology and Mechanics. Terry was an innovative and creative man that could make, fix or repair just about anything. He enjoyed boating, building, singing, and spending time with his family and friends. Terry was of the Baptist Faith and a member of the Saline Baptist Church. He was a fun loving, inspirational and kindhearted man and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Besides his parents, Arthur and Virginia Coomer, he is preceded in death by a sister; Wanda Pruitt, a brother; Larry Coomer and brother-in-law; Don Sears.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife whom he married on July 12, 1997 and celebrated 25 wonderful years together; Tina Garner Coomer of Nancy, his daughters; Shane Denhoff of Rochester, New York, and Yvette (Dennis) Russo, Joy (Lawrence) Butcher, Alicia Coomer all of Titusville, Florida, Jessica Stringer, Samantha Barber (Kathy) and Carrie Barber all of Somerset, Kentucky, one son; Lance Coomer of Titusville, Florida, 20 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren, his sisters; Elizabeth Ann Sears, Kathy (Dean) Campbell, Rita (Ken) Davis and Carol Bogle and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023 in the Chapel of Somerset Undertaking Company. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 2:00 pm in the Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Charles Prater Officiating.
You may offer condolences and sign the online Tribute Book at www.somersetundertaking.com. In lieu of Flowers, contributions are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Hospice of Lake Cumberland, 100 Parkway Drive, Somerset, KY 42503.
Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Terry Lance Coomer.
Larry Henderson
Larry Henderson, 71, of Eubank, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Jean Waddle Care Center.
He was born October 31, 1951 in Cincinnati, Ohio; son of the late Edwin & Alvena (Wells) Henderson. He was a member of the Beacon Hill Baptist Church, at which he was also a Deacon. Larry loved traveling, going on cruises, and spent a lot of the time working. He was the owner of L-Tech Enterprises.
Larry was a United States Army Veteran. As a member of the VIP Unit in Ft. Knox, he attended two Presidential inaugurations as security; protected Presidential candidates all over the US; and responded to chemical and explosive threats. While in Germany, he served in 52 countries protecting US Government officials traveling in foreign countries. Stationed in Maryland, his unit worked at the White House during the term of President Jimmy Carter. After discharge he returned to Somerset, joined the 100th Army Reserve Unit, worked five years as State Fire Marshall, then joined the Kentucky State Police, where he started the Hazardous Devices Unit (Bomb Squad), in which he served as Commander. During Desert Storm his unit was activated to Fort Knox. He served in the Lexington Headquarters with the rank of major. He was voted Officer of the Year from Kentucky in 1994, and placed second nationally in 1995. He is the grandson of WWI veteran, Edgar Henderson.
He is survived by his wife, Eula (Stout) Henderson; a son, Jason Henderson of Richmond; a daughter, Jaci & (Reece) Turner of Eubank; a brother, Dale & (Shirley) Henderson; a sister, Beverly & (Sam) Morgan; a brother-in-law, Raymond Hranicky; six grandchildren, Grayson Turner, Charlie Turner; Riley Turner; Jackson Turner, Blake Henderson, and “Miss” Molly Henderson; and a host of nieces, nephews, colleagues, friends, and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Brenda Hranicky.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Beacon Hill Baptist Church with Bro. Sam Crawford officiating.
Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post # 38.
Burial will be in Mill Springs National Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 9:00 PM Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Beacon Hill Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to God’s Food Pantry.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Thurman Mullins
Mr. Thurman Mullins, age 82, of Nancy, KY, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center.
Thurman was born on October 13, 1940, in Letcher County, KY to the late Lonnie Mullins and Pearl McGowan Mullins. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a 30 year employee of General Motors in Norwood and Dayton, OH. He was a 50 year member of the Melrose Masonic Lodge #671 in Norwood, OH. After retirement they moved and decided to make their home in Nancy, KY. Thurman was a people person and always very humorous. He enjoyed fishing, riding his mower and cutting his grass. Thurman enjoyed his Saturday visits to the Flea Market and Vegetable stand.
He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Campbell Mullins, whom he married on July 25, 1964 in Newport, KY; and one granddaughter, Cailee Renee Mullins of NC.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 10:00am until 12:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
His funeral Service will follow on Friday at 12:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Tony Hall officiating. Burial will be at Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Thurman Mullins.
Curtis Wayne Thompson
Curtis Wayne Thompson, age 76, of Crossville, Tennessee, passed away at his home June 14, 2022.
Mr. Thompson was born on April 30, 1946 in Juggernaut, Kentucky, Son of the late Steven Thompson and Desdia (Hair) Thompson.
He attended the Juggernaut School and was of the Baptist faith and came to know the Lord at an early age.Wayne loved to fish and hunt and coon hunting was his passion. He loved children and could always make you laugh. He was an employee of Kingsford Charcoal in Burnside, Kentucky and later retired from Royal Oak Charcoal in Crossville, Tennessee.Curtis was the type of guy that if he liked you he would give you the shirt off of his back, but if he didn’t like you he would let you know!
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Darlene Mae (Troxtel),one great granddaughter; Lilly Russell, one step daughter; Nicole, nine sisters; Zula, Madeline, Letha, Viola, Beulah, Shirley, Bonnie, and Violet, one half sister; Lula, 4 brothers; Steve Junior, Orville, Noel and Harmon, as well as two half brothers; Theo and Charlie.
He leaves behind his second wife, Myrtle (Pugh) Thompson, his four children; Roger, Angela, Tony, and John (Lindsey) Thompson, three stepchildren; Lonnie, Johnny and who he raised as his own. One sister; Joanne, one brother; Roy, 10 grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren as well as numerous great grandchildren, all who mourn his passing.
He will be interred at Thompson Cemetery in Somerset, Kentucky where a memorial honoring his life will be placed.
Roger Thompson
Roger Wayne Thompson, passed away January 1, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Roger was Born on October 24, 1968 in Somerset , Kentucky to Darlene and Curtis Wayne Thompson. Roger would want to be remembered as a very kind hearted person, who could take junk and turn it into treasure, and take scrap wood and make pieces of art. He once took the parts of an old motor and turned it into a windmill. He was very handy and good at fixing things mechanically. He loved hunting and fishing and could survive in the wilderness. He was an avid Wildcat fan and loved to cheer the Cats on and Roger could tell a story like no other! He would often help others before he helped himself, even when he was down on his luck, even with his passing he was still helping others by giving them the gift of life as an Organ Donor. He was a Member of Piney Grove Baptist Church.
Roger is survived by his Son; Caleb Wayne Thompson, the lady who was his second mother; Joanne Thompson, three grandchildren; Caleb David Thompson, Payten Wayne Thompson, and Graysen Luke Thompson, his three siblings; John (Lindsey) Thompson, Tony (Patsy) Thompson, and Angela Thompson Bowman, as well as a host of nieces and nephews who will greatly miss him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Darlene Mae (Troxtel) and Curtis Wayne Thompson.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 13, 2023 at Pulaski Funeral Home at 6:00 PM.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM.
Burial will follow in the Thompson Cemetery.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family.
January 12
Christine Erp
Christine Erp, 103, of Somerset, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Jean Waddle Care Center.
She was born on November 25, 1919 in Pulaski Co; daughter of the late Elmer & Flossie (Gilliam) Simpson. She was a homemaker, farmer, loved to quilt, and most of all enjoyed life to the fullest. She really enjoyed working outside. She was a member of Rock Lick Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Joyce Brinson; great-grandchildren, Melissa Gipson (Johnny), Russell Brinson (Jenny), and Carly Tipton (Logan); great-grandchildren, Brianna Gipson (Colton Brown), Braden Gipson (Abigail Wesley), Trenton Gipson, and Whitlee Brinson; granddaughters-in-law, Judy Brinson and Regina Brinson, a niece but like a sister, Thelma Brinson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Erp whom she married on May 28, 1938; son-in-law, Garland Brinson; grandsons, Kenneth Brinson and Tim Brinson; parents, Elmer & (Flossie) Simpson; siblings, Roberta Simpson Cook, Virgil Simpson, and Jewell Simpson.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Friday, January 13, 2023 at Rock Lick Baptist Church with Bro. Brad Gover officiating.
Burial will be in Rock Lick Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Pulaski Funeral Home, and after 10 AM Friday, January 13, 2023 at Rock Lick Baptist Church until time for services.
In lieu of flowers the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Rock Lick Baptist Church 2430 Grundy Road Somerset, Kentucky 42503 or Hospice of Lake Cumberland 100 Parkway Drive Somerset, Kentucky 42503
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Della Smith
Della Marie Smith, age 88, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at her residence.
Della was born on June 16, 1934 in Pulaski County to the late Vearl Dick and Wilma Alta Hines. She was a member of Lake Cumberland Church of the Nazarene. Della enjoyed going through old family pictures. When her health permitted, she loved sewing, reading her bible and caring for family and others.
She is survived by one son, Douglas (and Judy) Smith of Columbus, GA: one daughter, Linda Marie (and Fred) Jaramillo of Lancaster, CA; two grandchildren, Janice Leah (and Andy) Wilson and Grant Thomas (and Jill) Jaramillo; four great- grandchildren, Adam Douglas Wilson, Sarah Wilson, Ezekiel Jaramillo, and Michaela Jaramillo; one sister, Barbara Vaught and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Marconi Smith, whom she married on August 10, 1953 in Pulaski County and he preceded her on July 13, 2021; one son, Charles A. Smith; one daughter, Vicki Lynn Smith; one brother, Lloyd Dick; five sisters, Delores Mounce, Louise (Hubert) Smith, Verna Ard, Ruth Jones and Edith Hall; and one infant sister, Connie Dick.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 10:00 am to 11:00am at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Her funeral service will follow on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Pastor(s) Seth Tidball and Ladonne Tidball officiating. Burial will be at Tanner Cemetery.
The family of Della Smith would like to show appreciation and special thanks to Vicki Roberts, caregiver for Della, her husband Marc and daughter Vicki over the years.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Lake Cumberland Church of the Nazarene or Hospice of Lake Cumberland.
You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.lakecumberlandfuneralservice.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements of Della Smith.
Teri Woodward
Teri Woodward, 66 of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Teri was born on April 5, 1956 in Glendale, California to Charles Denning and Barbara Todd.
Teri was married to Roy Woodward for 40 years. She was the love of Roy’s life and a big part of him. She loved Real Estate and was an amazing agent. She was kind, generous and loved to help others.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Woodward; son, Chad & daughter Kahoru Woodward; grandchildren, Jin and Mei Woodward; step-mother, Barbara Todd; many other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 14 from 12 pm to 2 pm in the back of Century 21 at 3761 S. Hwy 27.
You may offer condolence’s and sign the online guestbook at www.somersetundertaking.com
Somerset Undertaking Company is entrusted with the arrangements of Teri Woodward.
Vickie Worley
Vickie Lynn Candler Worley, age 67, of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life January 8, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Vickie was born on December 30, 1955 to the late Willard Candler and Alta Burdine Candler in Flat Rock, McCreary County, Kentucky.
She was a member of The Gospel Tabernacle and loved her family, especially spending time with grandkids. She enjoyed playing Uno, talking on the phone and her Church family.
Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Alta Candler, brothers, Danny Candler, Arnold Clark, Clifford Clark, sister-in-law, Carolyn Lockard and grandson, Dylan Birchfield.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Jimmy R. Worley, daughters, Brandii (John) Candler Blanton of Somerset, Ky; Ashlee Worley (Steven Glover) of Somerset, Ky; sisters, Betty Wheeler of Eubank, Ky; Connie Williamson of Lexington, Ky; grandchildren, Lucas Birchfield, Jadon Blanton, Taylor Worley, Hayden Wesley and Allie Glover; along with granddog, “Romeo”.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 5 p.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 2 P.M .at the funeral home with Bro. Jeff Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Southern Oaks Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gospel Tabernacle Clothing Ministry.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Vickie Lynn Candler Worley.
January 13
Ronald Combs
Ronald Moreland Combs age 87 of Somerset, KY passed away peacefully in the presence of his beloved family on Monday January 9, 2023 at his residence.
He was born in Maysville, KY on February 27, 1935, son of the late Curtis Howard and Beatrice Moreland Combs. He was united in marriage to Nancy Austin Combs on February 3, 1957 in Maysville, KY. Ron was a retired salesman for Superior Lamp and Supply for many years. He enjoyed playing golf, softball and baseball.
He was the first President of the Mason County Young Republican Club. Ron never met anyone who didn’t like him. He was a faithful and dedicated member of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church where he served in several capacities.
Ron is survived by his wife Nancy and two sons; Ronald Andrew (Julie) Combs of Frankfort, KY and Robert Christopher Combs of Somerset, KY. Two sisters; Dortha Ann Adair, Helen Combs and one brother; Larry Denham Combs all of Maysville, KY, Two granddaughters; Susan Elizabeth Combs Wheeler and Christina Michele Combs both of Danville, KY and two great grandchildren: Mason Daniel Wheeler and Madison Sue Wheeler both of Danville, KY.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers; Donald Wayne Combs, Reynold Eugene Combs and Johnnie Combs.
A service celebrating the life of Ronald Moreland Combs will be held on Saturday January 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church with the Rev. Chris Brannock officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00AM until time for service at the church. Inurnment will be in the St. Patrick Memory Garden.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 206 West Columbia Street, Somerset, KY 42501 or Hospice of Lake Cumberland, 100 Parkway Drive, Somerset, KY 42501. You may offer condolences and sign the online Tribute Book at www.Somersetundertaking.com
Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Ronald Moreland Combs.
Frank Cornett
Frank J. Cornett, of East Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on January 11, 2023 having attained the age of 87 years and 11 months.
Frank was born in Somerset on February 17, 1935 to the late James Frank and Minnie Angel Cornett. He was the youngest of nine children.
Frank was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Somerset, former owner and operator of Somerset Oil Station, he was an avid coon hunter in his younger days and also enjoyed raising cattle.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Gilberta Bullock Cornett, whom he married on April 3, 1955, four brothers: Ray, Dillard, Goodlow, and Gene Cornett, four sisters: Ruth Williams, Edna Jones, Mary Piccirillo, and Margaret Hart, four grandchildren: Jason Garner, Rachel Casada, Stephanie Roach, and Cody Meece, and one great grandchild, Jasie Calhoun.
Frank is survived by his children: Steve (and Betty) Cornett, Tina (and Leonard Matherly) Meece, Tammy (and David) Fisher, and Teresa Cornett. Nine grandchildren: Makesha Meece, Frankia (and Marty) Colyer, April Cornett, Janie Cornett, Jimmy Cornett, Cassandra Cornett, Tabitha Richardson, Melia Meece, and Jonathan (and Rachel) Farmer. Twenty-Two great grandchildren, seven great great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 12 to 2 p.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. with Bro. Danny Pace officiating. Burial will follow in Bullock Cemetery.
Full Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Honor Guard Post #38.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Frank J. Cornett.
Richard Meadows
Richard Meadows Jr., age 65, of Nancy, Ky passed away January 11, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Fitch Cagle Sewell
Fitch C. Sewell, 86, of Somerset, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Fitch was born on April 4, 1936, in Quicksand, Kentucky; the son of the late Charles Arthur and Jewell (Hayes) Sewell.
He is survived by his wife, Joanna (Compton) Sewell, whom he married on August 25, 1961; one son, Gary Roger & (Kari) Sewell of Somerset, Kentucky; his grandson, Chase Parmelee of Somerset, Kentucky; one brother, Carl & (Darlene) Sewell; one sister, Gerri Mildred & (James Beckett); two special nieces, Sonya & (Jerry) Harris and April & (Kelly) Kamantz; two special nephews, Darrell & (Tracy) Beckett and Darren & (Jamie) Sewell; a host of special cousins including, Kim & (Jeff) Prather, Ricky Wallace, Tim Wallace, Barry & (Kim) Garner, Patty Garner, Ronnie & (Kathi) Vaughn, and their children; and a community of friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Roger Sewell and Miles Eugene Sewell; and a special nephew, David Arthur Sewell and a special niece, Christy Meece.
Fitch spent two years in the Army and two years in the National Guard. He attended Eastern Kentucky University. He was employed at the Department of Human Resources as a Quality Control employee. He was community minded including President of Somerset Little League and a member of the Pulaski County Jaycees, supporting the annual Pulaski County Fair, a trustee and Deacon at Beacon Hill Baptist Church, and a Deacon at First Baptist Church, a member of the Pathfinders Class and a Kentucky Colonel. After retirement, Fitch worked many years at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
His funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Somerset, officiated by Bro. Ryan Coffey.
Burial will be at Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post # 38.
Visitation will be after 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to the Gideons International.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
January 14
Briana Cook
Briana Cook, age 28, of Somerset, Ky, passed away Jan. 9, 2023. Visitation: Jan. 16th at 12 p.m. Funeral: Jan. 16th at 2 p.m. at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Burial: Southern Oaks Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Herbert Doyle
Herbert Smith Doyle, 88, passed from this life on January 11, 2023 in Somerset, KY. He was born in Mason County on September 18, 1934, son of the late Jack and Hazel (Adamson) Doyle.
Herb was a well-known and trusted auto mechanic in Maysville for 50 years and was the owner of Herb’s Auto Repair. He has been a faithful member of Seddon UMC for 66 years.
He leaves his wife of 69 years, Barbara (Hicks) Doyle, two daughters, Pamela Hail (Doug) and Penny Tabor (Tony), four grandchildren, Jordan Hail (Felisha), Jessie Upchurch (Austin), Clay Tabor (Melissa), and Samuel Tabor (Katherine), six great-grandchildren, Ellie and Annie Upchurch, Noah, Ezekiel, Isaiah, and Josiah Tabor. Also, three brothers, Jackie (Tilda), Otis (Patsy), and Don (Susan) Doyle. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Wick, Millard and Jerry Doyle and a grandson, Caleb Doyle Tabor.
Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Seddon United Methodist Church in Maysville. Burial will follow in the Shannon Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon till 2 p.m. at the church. Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials suggested to Seddon United Methodist Church.
You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Obituary appears courtesy of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Kimberly Jasper
Kimberly Jasper, age 61, of Somerset, Kentucky passed away Jan. 12, 2023. Private service will be held at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
January 17
Margretta Baugh
Margretta Jane Baugh, age 89, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center.
Margretta was born on May 19, 1933 in Faubush, KY to the late George “Tank” Anderson and Lydia “Beatrice” Burton Anderson. Over the years, she worked at Palm Beach, Sunrise Manor Nursing Home and was a homemaker. Margretta enjoyed going to church and was a member of Fishing Creek Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Dye and Mary Ann (JD) Smith; one daughter-in-law, Judy Baugh; four grandchildren, Anthony (Renee) Baugh, Jason Baugh, Deanna Wilson and Jamie (Aaron) Henry; five great grandchildren, Justin Foley, Kearston Foley, Sydney Downs, Nicole Baugh and Autumn Henry; and two great-great grandchildren, River Foley and Genesis Debord.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Amos Baugh, who preceded her on December 26, 2010; one son, Darrell Baugh; one son-in-law, James Wilson; one infant brother, Dallas Anderson; one sister, Alice Renfro; one son-in-law, Ronald Dye; and one granddaughter, Jennifer Dye Harrison.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 11:00am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Garland Wilson officiating. Burial will be Mill Springs National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Paul Chumbley, Jason Baugh, Justin Foley, Lewis Tarter, Jon Fox, and Mitchell Butt. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Butt, Anthony Baugh and River Foley.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland.
You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Service is entrusted with the arrangements for Margretta Baugh.
Odessa Curry
Odessa Curry, 91, Somerset, Ky passed away Jan. 13, 2023. Visitation: Jan. 17th at noon. Funeral: Jan. 17th at 2 p.m. at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Burial: Southern Oaks Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Jacob Dick
Jacob Keith “Ducky” Dick, age 31, of Science Hill, Kentucky, passed from this life on Saturday, January 14, 2023.
Jacob was born on July 4, 1991 to Randall Dick and MaLinda Marcum Rose in Somerset, Kentucky.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, four wheeling and the outdoors. He loved people and loved his dogs.
Jacob was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Darius Marcum, Harold Rose, Loyd Dick, grandmother, Martha Worley Rabon.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his father, Randall (stepmother, Angela) Dick; his mother MaLinda (stepfather, Edward) Rose; grandmothers, Darline Marcum of Science Hill, Ky and Glenda Rose of Somerset, Ky; brother, Joshua Dick of Somerset, Ky; sisters, Hayley (Harrison) Wells of Eubank, Ky; Kayley Rose of Somerset, Ky; step sister, Britney Roark of Cincinnati, OH; nieces and nephews, Noah Wells and Beau Wells of Eubank, Ky; Jensen Fisher of Somerset, Kentucky; Sutton Denny of Somerset, Ky; step niece and step nephew, Harmony and Noah Wilson; uncles, William “Willie” Dick of Somerset, Ky and Daniel Dick (Brenda Perkins) of Eubank, Ky and aunt, Deanna Cook of Science Hill, Ky.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 3 p.m. with Bro. Jamey Epperson officiating. Burial will follow in Southern Oaks Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Jacob Keith “Ducky” Dick.
Jonathan Farmer
Jonathan L. Farmer, age 32, of Eubank, Kentucky, passed from this life on Saturday, January 14, 2023.
Jonathan was born on July 3, 1990 to Jeffrey Farmer and Teresa Cornett in Somerset, Kentucky.
He enjoyed spending time with his wife and children. He enjoyed working on vehicles and fishing.
Jonathan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frank and Gilberta Bullock Cornett; paternal grandparents, Thomas Byrd Farmer and Martha L. Marler Farmer.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents, Jeffrey Farmer and Teresa Cornett; his wife, Rachael Sears Farmer whom he married on March 20, 2012 in Somerset, Ky; son, Gabriel Heckert; daughter, Madison Farmer; sisters Cassandra (Blake) Cornett of Somerset, Ky; Tabitha Richardson (Jason Sadler) of Somerset, Ky; very special nephew, Hagen Glover; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 1:30 p.m. with Bro. Dusty York officiating. Burial will follow in Poplarville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jonathan Farmer Memorial Fund. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Jonathan L. Farmer.
Jesse Franklin
Mr. Jesse I. Franklin, 94 , of Somerset, KY., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, 13, 2023.
He was born January 9, 1929 to Ben and Sarah Craft Franklin in Millstone, KY. He retired after many years of service from The Ford Motor Company and was a veteran of the United States Army.
He was united in marriage to Mrs. Wilma Jean Murphy. She preceded him in death. Survivors include one son, Don (and Tracey) Franklin of Nancy; one brother; Bill Franklin of Peebles, OH, five grandchildren, Hannah Denney, Rebekah (and Jeremy) Waters, Jesse Franklin of Somerset, Sarah (and Adam) Padgett of Somerset and Allison (Brendon) Kearney of Nancy; five great grandchildren, Elise Padgett, Isabella Denney, Isaac Waters, David Waters, and Harrison Paul Kearney; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends who mourn his passing.
Other than his parents and his wife he was preceded in death by six brothers; Enoch, Watson, Bennie, Jack, John, and Archie Franklin, and three sisters; Maggie Holbrook, Sabrina Franklin, and Polly Ann Franklin.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in the Mill Springs National Cemetery in Nancy, Kentucky immediately following the service.
The family of Mr. Jesse Franklin will receive friends at the Pulaski Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to be assisting to family of Mr. Jesse Franklin with all funeral arrangements.
Patrick Humble
Patrick Humble, age 33, Husband of Chelsea, died Saturday, Funeral Monday 3:00 p.m. New’s Monticello, graveside. ONLINE CONDOLENCES & INFO AT www.news-monticello.com.
January 18
Charles Mounce
Charles Glen Mounce, 72, of Somerset, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his residence.
He was born April 1, 1950 in Bent, Kentucky; son of the late James “Jay” M. & Ina (Baker) Mounce. He was a retired welder.
He is survived by a daughter, Tammy Estep of Waynesburg, two brothers, Bill & (Marsha) Mounce of Eubank and Phillip & (Lois) Mounce of Somerset; a sister, Eulene Rader of Burnside; two grandchildren, Kayla Petrey and Kansas Petrey; a great granddaughter, Stormy Burton; a special niece, Kim Mounce of Burnside; and several nieces & nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, who passed in childhood, Maxine Mounce; a great-grandchild, Ezekiel Lewis; and a special nephew, Jamie Mounce.
A funeral service was held 1:00 PM Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Marvin Cromer officiating.
Burial was in Eden Cemetery.
Visitation was after 11:00 AM, Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
James W. Randall, Sr.
RANDALL, James W., Sr. Beloved husband of Thelma (nee Stamper) Randall. Devoted father of Carolyn (Terry) Alexander, Sheila Kelsey, and James (Myunghee) Randall, Jr. Loving grandfather of Shawn & Kyle Kelsey, Cristy (Justin) Grady, John, William & Jada Randall. Dear brother of Clifford (Phyllis) Randall, Glinda (the late Albert) McKinney, and the late Robert, Geneva, Doris, and Bernard. Also survived by extended family and friends. Jim passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the age of 92 years. Friends may greet the family at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 5501 Montgomery Rd., Norwood, OH 45212 on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 1pm until time of service at 3pm. Condolences to vorhisandryan.com.
January 19
Omedia L. Wilson
Mrs. Omedia Lee “Nana” Wilson the Daughter of the late Harley Feltner and late Serena Smith-Feltner was born December 11, 1933 in Hazard, Kentucky. She grew up in Naomi, KY and graduated from Nancy, High School and later worked as an operator for GTE Telephone Company in Somerset and Lexington, Ky. At a young age Lee professed her faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.
Omedia was united in marriage to Virthel F. “Jr” Wilson on August 7th, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 8, 2005. She resided in Somerset, KY until her passing. She gave birth to their only child Paula Boon (Bob), On July 3rd, 1960, who resides in Somerset.
Nana was devoted to her family and friends which includes her daughter Paula, grandchildren D.T. and Tiffany, along with five great grandchildren. She enjoyed attending their ballgames, concerts, plays and any other activity the children were involved in. We are going to miss her referring to the teams as “Our Little Boys” and her cheers from the sidelines, “Let’s Go Boys” but those words will be forever etched in our hearts. She was also an avid fan of her beloved Kentucky Wildcats and lets be honest. If there was any sporting event being televised, Nana was likely tuned in while enjoying her coffee and a Hershey Bar. Besides sports, Nana love music, dancing and enjoying life. Listening to her talk about doing The Watusi or watching her do The Twist across the living room floor was pure delight for those in her presence. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her many friends, family and anyone else who had the pleasure of spending time with her. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband named above. She is survived by one sister Loieta Feltner-Wilson (Lowell – Deceased), one brother Linden Feltner (Jeannie – Deceased) and her daughter Paula Boon (Bob). Two grand-children DT Boon (Amber) and Tiffany Stephens (Richard). Five great grand-children Lyla and Tinsley Boon and Walker, Ben and ZadaStephens, also many devoted nieces and nephews, great nieces, greatnephews and friends.
A funeral service will be held Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home with Bro. David Bullock and Bro. Isaiah Super officiating.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 19, 2023 after 6:00 PM in the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice of Lake Cumberland, 100 Parkway Dr., Somerset, KY 42503.
Pulaski Funeral Homes is honored to assist the family of Omedia L. Wilson.
January 20
Josh Godby
Joshua Howard Godby (Josh), age 43 of Somerset passed away on Friday, January 13th, 2023 unexpectedly at his home.
Josh was born on January 28, 1979 in Somerset, KY to Vicki Cheuvront Goode and Melvin McClellan Godby Sr (Mac).
Josh was preceded in death by his grandparents Howard Leon and Clell Dean; Nannie; Godby and cousin, Bill David Godby.
He is survived by sons, Joshua Alec Godby and Benjamin Howard Rakestraw Godby; parents, Vicki Goode (Darrell) of Somerset and Melvin (Mac) Godby, Sr (Jan) of Bonita Springs, FL; loving companion, Ashley Hunt; brothers, Melvin (Mackey) Godby, Jr. and Andrew Godby; grandparents, Garland and Jean Cheuvront; uncles, David Godby (Melody) and Allan (Boogie) Cheuvront (Robyn); his aunt, Nancy Elliott; cousins, Chris Godby(Jamie), Shea Cheuvront (Ashley) and Cameron Cheuvront. He is also survived by a special friend, Angel Rakestraw Godby and many cousins and friends.
Josh was co-owner of Godby and Godby Steam Team with his cousin and best friend, Chris Godby. He took special pride in being involved in his sons sports, and was their unwavering fan and supporter.
Josh will be remembered for his big heart, carefree spirit, warm smile and generosity. He loved the Lord and was an active member of Friendship Church. He always looked forward to the annual Emmaus Walk in Dayton, TN.
Throughout his life, he deeply enjoyed and embraced supporting his family, his children, and being of help and service to whomever he could. Josh possessed the biggest, strongest and loving heart. His legacy, work ethic, and character will continue to live in the hearts and minds of all that knew him.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21st at the Somerset First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Dutton Cemetery.
The family of Joshua Howard Godby will receive friends at the Somerset First Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. Saturday until after services.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Friendship Church 45 Providence Road, Somerset, KY 42501.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Joshua Howard Godby.
Nina McQueary
Nina McQueary, age 73 of Russell Springs, Kentucky, passed from this life on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Mt Union Cemetery with Bro. Paul Hart officiating.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Nina McQueary.
January 21
Paul Lee Abbott
Paul Lee Abbott, age 79, of Nancy, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at The Terrace in Berea, surrounded by his family.
Paul was born in Nancy, Kentucky to the late William Ray and Ruth Roberts Abbott. He was a farmer and a member of the White Oak Baptist Church in Nancy.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Humphrey and one sister-in-law, Judy Abbott.
He is survived by his siblings, Lewis R. Abbott and his wife Evelyn, Clinton Abbott, Kenneth “Dale” Abbott, and his wife Virginia, and Roger Abbott; his nieces and nephews, Lesa (Travis) Douglas, Randy (Lynn) Abbott, Angela (Attila) Donmez, Deana Abbott, and Christina (Andrew) Daugherty.
Funeral services will be 1pm, Monday, January 23, 2023, at Lakes Funeral Home and the burial will follow in the White Oak Baptist Church Cemetery in Nancy. Visitation will be Monday from 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Tom Mosier, Ricky Wilmot, Rodney Himes, and Travis Douglas.
Donald R. Bolin
Donald R. Bolin, age 73, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Donald was born in Somerset, KY, on April 22, 1949 to Dorothy Strunk Bolin and the late Estle Bolin. He loved to travel, enjoyed knives and guns, flea markets and car shows. He was raised in McCreary County, then lived and worked in Ohio most of his life before retiring and moving to Pulaski County.
Donald is survived by his mother, Dorothy Bolin, of South Lebanon, OH; two daughters, Elisa Sibcy, and Samantha Spanel of Lebanon, OH; three grandchildren, Courtney Sibcy, Andrea Biggs and Peyton Biggs; three brothers, Ronald (Beverly) Bolin, Bronston, KY, Bob (Shari) Bolin, Clearwater, FL and Lenville (Paula) Bolin, Lebanon, OH; four sisters, Gail Sutherland, Lebanon, OH, Vicky Allen (“Speedy” Elbert), South Lebanon, OH and Marcia Bolin, Lebanon, OH and Shirley (Limuel) Gabbard of Clarksville, OH; many nieces and nephews, also, a special friend and longtime caretaker, Deanna Hammond of Monticello, KY
He was preceded in death by his father, Estle Bolin.
Visitation for Donald R. Bolin will be Sunday, January 22, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 10:00 am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro Jack Stallsworth officiating.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Bronston Cemetery c/o Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502-1441.
You are welcome to view the obituary and offer condolences to the family online at www.lakecumberlandfuneralservice.com.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements of Donald R. Bolin.
Sharon McGowan
Sharon McGowan, age 68, of Somerset, Ky passed away Jan. 19, 2023. Visitation: Jan.24 at 10 a.m. Funeral: Jan. 24th at 11 a.m. at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Vernell Walker
Vernell Walker, daughter of the late James and Ella Maddox McQueen was born in Harlan County, KY on March 11, 1928 and she departed this life on Thursday, January 19th, 2023 having attained the age of 94 years.
She was united in marriage to Howard Galen “Doc” Walker. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include; two sons, Howard Galen Walker (and his wife Sharon), Morris Walker (and his wife Bernetta) all of Somerset, KY; one daughter, LaVerne Wiles (and her husband Gordon) of Somerset, KY; nine grandchildren, Galen walker, Shannon Walker, James (and Allison) Drew, Josh Walker, Wesley Walker, Caleb (and McKayla) Walker, Macie (and Tory) Kidd, Kara (and Andy) Vaught, Angie (and Brent) Guess; and nine great grandchildren, Sam Walker, Zack Walker, Evelyn Walker, Amos Walker, Ezra Walker, Abbie Morrison, Ben Morrison, Jacob (and Caitlin) Vaught , Emily Vaught; and a daughter-in-law, Gloria Walker.
Other than her parents, and husband, Vernell was preceded in death by; one son, Daniel “Dan” Walker, three brothers, Jackie, James and Vernon McQueen; and three sisters, Christine Leopard, Charlene Huddleston, and Anita Cooper.
Vernell was a lady who enjoyed life to the fullest, she vary very dedicated to her church as long as her health would permit, she enjoyed dancing, family gatherings and gardening. She was a kind lady who will be greatly missed by all who knew her and she leaves a host of relatives and friends who mourn her passing.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, 24th of January at the Pulaski Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Lakeside Memorial Gardens. The family of Vernell Walker will receive friends at the Pulaski Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 24th from 11:00 a.m. until time for services.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Vernell Walker.
Elizabeth Wood
Elizabeth “Beth Ann” Phelps Wood, 54, born on October 25, 1968 to Jimmy Dale (Jill) Phelps and the late Barbara Oakes Gibson. Beth passed from this life on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family and friends. Her passions in this life included her family, doing hair, all of her bus kids who lovingly knew her as Ms. Beth. She never met a stranger with her larger than life personality, and treasured her many lifelong friends that she met in each of her endeavors. She was the assistant manager at the Lake Cumberland Flea Market, where she enjoyed spending time with her daddy. Beth has recently retired from being a school bus driver in Pulaski County. Beth is survived by her father, Jimmy Dale (Jill) Phelps, her son Ross (Cheryl) Price, her grandchildren Jackson, Carter, Ally and Tristan, her brother Jon (Amber) McKinney, her sister Kelli (Chris) Fain, her special friend Kevin Gay. Beth had wonderful neighbors and her special group of girlfriends that were always up for Beth’s adventures. Beth will be missed by Lancelot and Sadie, her beloved yorkies, that laid by her side until her very last day.
Beth was preceded in death by her mother Barbara Oakes Gibson, maternal grandparents, Odis and Evelyn Oakes, paternal grandparents Elvis and Helen Phelps. Beth was of the Baptist faith, and had given her heart to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Beth will be remembered by making her presence known, and her ability to live out loud unapologetically.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. with Bro. Scotty Nix and Bro. Chris Fain officiating. Burial will follow in Southern Oaks Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland or your local school youth resource service center.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Elizabeth “Beth Ann” Phelps Wood.
January 24
Irwin Jennings Meece
Irwin Jennings Meece was 85 years old. Born on April 25, 1937 and passed away on January 20, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
He was a member of Masonic Lodge 111, member of the Scottish Rite Body 32. He was a member of the Oleika Shrine Temple and a member of the Legion of Honor. He was a retired captain of the Division of Highway Enforcement — Department of Transportation, Commonwealth of Kentucky. He was a member of Southern Heights Christian Church. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed fishing.
He was the son of Ida Woodall Meece and Albert Meece who preceded him in death; other than his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Norman Meece and Lowell Meece; and a sister, Sharon Helton; a grandchild, Matthew Hale; and a great-grandchild, Kaston Beck.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Helen Meece; daughters, Belinda Meece of Lawrenceburg, and Clarkie Hale & (Gerald) of Columbia; sons, Jeffrey Meece & (Penny) and Jerry Meece & (Patty) both of Frankfort; one brother, Sherwin Meece & (Connie) of Somerset; twelve grandchildren, Josh Meece, Alyssa Beck, Waylon Bradshaw, Clint Bradshaw, Shane Meece, Crystal Meece, Nicole Meece, Rebecca Meece, Jerry Michael Meece, Jessica Rocker, Tiffany Perkins, and Brittany Perkins; he is also survived by several great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home with Rev. David Paddick officiating; Masonic rites will be observed at 12:45 PM Wednesday, January 25, 2023 prior to services by Masonic Lodge 111 F & AM.
Burial will be in Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends after 10 AM Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home until time for services.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
January 25
Wade Cain
Harold Wade Cain, Jr., or “Wade” to friends, of Morehead, KY, passed away January 20, 2023, after a rich and full life.
Wade was born April 5, 1940, the son of Harold Wade Cain, Sr., and Sara Roach of Somerset, Kentucky. After graduating from Somerset High in 1958, he studied Chemistry at the University of Kentucky, where he met his future wife Judy Compton; they were married in 1964. Wade served five years in the US Air Force. He attained the rank of Captain following his service during the Vietnam War.
Wade later earned a doctorate degree in Chemistry from Auburn University and worked as a research chemist for International Paper in Mobile, Alabama. He found his calling as a professor of Chemistry at Morehead State University where he taught from 1982 until his retirement in 2004 as Professor Emeritus. His love of Chemistry, teaching, and deep care for his students was evident to all who knew him.
Wade was also a devoted member of the Morehead United Methodist Church and known for his humility and kindness. He loved his family, books, and life-long learning. He enjoyed playing golf, grilling steaks, and laughter. Throughout his illness later in life, he remained his positive self with an easy smile. The Cain family is grateful for the compassionate care from the nursing staff of the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center.
Wade is missed by his loving wife Judy; his children and their spouses Claire and Matt Timmer, Trey Cain and Heather Swanson; five grandchildren Bailey, Wade, and Harrison Timmer, Scarlett and Wilson Cain; his brother Bill and Janie Cain; his cousins David Roach and Fritz Okie; and his nieces and nephews Andy and Kristy Cain, Devin and Carter Cain, Laura and Steve Verloove, and Casey McGrath.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Wade touched are invited to memorial services on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Morehead United Methodist Church, 227 West Main Street, Morehead, Kentucky. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Eric Espada officiating. Military honors will be conducted by Morehead American Legion Post No.126.
A burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the Somerset Cemetery, 511 W. Columbia St., Somerset, Kentucky.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Morehead State University Foundation in support of Chemistry, 150 University Boulevard, Morehead, Kentucky 40351 or God’s Pantry Food Bank Morehead, 100 Carolyn Ingram Drive, Morehead, Kentucky 40351.
Douglas Turner
Douglas Turner, age 50, of Dunnville, Ky passed away Jan. 18, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For full obituary go to: southernoaksfh@hotmail.com.
January 26
Nancy Roberts Butte
Nancy Roberts Butte, 78, of Somerset, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Somerset Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility.
She was born September 13, 1944 in Science Hill; daughter of the late Elmer Lee & Ruby Frances (Godby) Roberts. She was a homemaker and a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son, Wendell Douglas Butte of Somerset; two daughters, Tresa & (Steven) Butte Lee and Melisa Butte, both of Somerset; four brothers, Darrell Roberts of Michigan, James Roberts of Somerset, Michael Roberts of Science Hill, and Bill Roberts of Berea; two sisters, Jackie Rose and Vickie Gleason, both of Somerset; four grandchildren, Jacob & (Payton) McKnight, Courtney & (Logan) Poynter, Matthew Lee, and Makessa & (Jordan) Burton; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bro. Wendell Butte; and brothers, Robert, Leroy, Johnny, & David Roberts.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Bethlehem Baptist Church with Bro. Gary Evans, Bro. Larry Butte, and Bro. Daniel Harper officiating.
Burial will be in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 9:00 AM Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Danny Decker
Danny Decker, 62, Somerset, passed away Jan. 24, 2023. Visitation: Jan. 27th at 5 p.m. Funeral: Jan. 28th at 1 P.M .at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Burial: Southern Oaks Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Garner
Thomas Edward, “Tom Ed” Garner, age 66, of Somerset, departed from this life on Monday, January 23rd, 2023, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. He was born June 15th, 1956, to the late Thomas Monroe and Sally Seaborne Garner. A lifelong educator passionate about special education, he retired from Somerset Independent Schools in 2009. In addition, he was an assistant principal at Whitley City Middle School in McCreary County for six years. For over 10 years, he drove a school bus for the Pulaski County School System, where he also taught as a collaborative special education teacher. He devoted his career to ensuring all his students had an equal opportunity for education and consistently advocated for inclusion in the classroom. He was a Kentucky Education Association (KEA) member and served on the board of directors. After retirement, he volunteered his time honoring American Veterans by driving them to the VA hospital in Lexington for their appointments.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Brenda Sue Eldridge Garner, whom he married on September 20th, 1979, in Somerset; two daughters Lella (Shawn) Still of Lexington and Elizabeth (Mark) Combs of Somerset. One brother, William Mark (Rachel) Garner of Kingman, AZ; four grandchildren, Aaron Matthew Garner, Leland Still, Kingston Still, and Clark Combs; one great-grandchild, Jensen Matthew Parker, and a host of nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends who will mourn his passing.
Along with his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by one son, Jason Matthew Garner, and a sister- in-law, Donna Andrea Garner.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Somerset. As a youth, he was an Eagle Scout and an avid American history lover. He also enjoyed genealogy and driving his great-grandfather’s 1940 Ford Pick-Up. All who knew him will remember him as generous, witty, and devoted to his family and career. He often put the needs of others before his own and was never reluctant to lend a helping hand, especially to those in need. He was a man of great wisdom and knowledge and would have implored us to never stop learning, especially from our mistakes. He was a free spirit, a free-thinker, and a lifelong learner, who was always as interested in questions as he was in answers. He believed in peace, love, equality, and always putting mayonnaise on both sides of the bread.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 27th, 2023, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Highway 80, Somerset, KY. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 28th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, with pastors Chris Basil and Glenn Cox officiating. Burial will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Pine Hill Cemetery Fund.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Thomas Garner.
Kermit Meece
Kermit Meece, age 88, of Somerset, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center.
Kermit was born on February 9, 1934 to the late Leonard Meece and Ella Edwards Meece. Kermit was a long time employee of H.T. Hackney, then he worked as Owner/Operator of Meece’s Water Service, serving Pulaski County for many years. He loved spending time with family, being in his truck and talking to the people. He enjoyed watching sports and his favorites were the Cincinnati Reds and UK Basketball.
He is survived by one son, David (Jill) Meece of Somerset; two daughters, Gleda (Tommy) Brown of Somerset and Dot (Michael) Rowe of Somerset; six grandchildren, Jody (Chasity) Meece of Somerset, Tamela (Mike) Murray of Somerset, Tiffany (Joel) Burdine of Somerset, Caleb (Jessie) Rowe of Lexington, Kelsey Meece of Somerset and Michaela Rowe (Luke Liprando) of Pennsylvania; seven great grandchildren, Kylie Taylor, Kannon Tucker, Christian Burdine, Hannah Murray, Adalynn Murray, Isaac Murray and Parker Rowe; also surviving are several brothers in law and sisters in law, many nieces and nephews, along with friends and neighbors who mourn his passing.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Vernis Mae Richardson Meece, whom he married on October 31, 1953 in Somerset and she preceded him on December 10, 2020; one brother, Clemon Meece; and one sister, Agnes Hargis.
Visitation will be on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 11:00am until 2:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
His funeral service will follow on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Molden officiating. Burial will be at Malvin Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jody Meece, Caleb Rowe, Joel Burdine, Christian Burdine, Mike Murray, Kannon Tucker, Isaac Murray and Luke Liprando.
You are welcome to view the obituary and offer condolences to the family at our website: www.lakecumberlandfuneralservice.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Kermit Meece.
Loren Pennington
Loren Luke Pennington, 54, of Bethelridge, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
He was born February 11, 1968 in Somerset; son of the late Fred Eugene & Ruby Jean (James) Pennington. He was an employee for the Casey County Board of Education and attended the Bethelridge United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Karen (Spears) Pennington; a son, Braven Luke Pennington of Bethelridge; a daughter, Sabrina Pennington-Finney of Bethelridge; two sisters, Tina Cinnamon of Nancy and Connie Hudson of Indiana; and a grandson, Aaron Finney.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Caden Gerald Pennington; and a brother, Fred Randolph Pennington.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Bethelridge United Methodist Church with Bro. Darrell Vance and Bro. Lynnville Hatter officiating.
Burial will be in the Bethelridge United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 5:00 PM Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home and after 12:00 PM Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Bethelridge United Methodist Church.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Classie Whitis
Classie Marie Whitis, age 88, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Classie was born in Delta, KY on July 26, 1934 to the late Oather New and Eva Dalton New. She was a graduate of Wayne County High School. She then became a credit secretary in Cincinnati, OH, a personnel clerk in Lubbock, TX and also an order specialist in Cincinnati, OH. Classie was a devoted Christian lady accepting Christ as her Savior in October 1949 at Eden Baptist Church. She is currently a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Somerset, KY. In her spare time she enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, James Whitis, whom she married on August 20, 1954; their twin sons, David Allen Whitis and Darrell Lee Whitis, both of Somerset; one brother, Carlos (JoAnn) New of Somerset; three grandchildren, Linda Renee Whitis (Johnny) Butts, Robin William Whitis and Angela Whitis; and one great grandchild, Artemis Butts. Classie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by five sisters, Mattie (Harlow) Adams, Lonnie (Herbert) Taylor, Viola (Rufus) Taylor, Euetta (Rothel) Mink and Mary (Ottie) Breen.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Her funeral service will follow on Friday at 1:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Ron Shepherd officiating. Burial will be at Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Paul Hewitt, Jack New, Dustin New, Bill Bingham, Russell Hines and Rocky Whitis.
You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Classie Whitis.
January 27
Howard Huff
Edwin “Howard” Huff, age 78, of Science Hill, KY, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center with his family by his side.
Howard was born on July 26, 1944 in Bobtown, KY to the late Thomas E. Huff and Alena Perkins Huff. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Nancy. He loved his church family and hardly missed any services until his health didn’t allow him to attend. He enjoyed NASCAR races, old cars and farming. Howard could fix almost anything and he liked to tinker around in the garage. He worked in the concrete business for 17 years in Ohio. Howard was self-employed for five years doing odd jobs such as building and car repair. He also worked at Sunrise Manor for 19 years in the Maintenance Department.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Harness Huff of Science Hill; one son, James Huff of Science Hill; one sister, Josephine McClendon of Kettering, OH; two sisters-in-law, Minnie McClendon of Somerset and Rella Huff of Kettering, OH; one brother-in-law, Bobby Harness of Somerset; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim (Myrtle) Harness; one brother, David Huff; one nephew, David Huff, Jr.; three brothers-in-law, Gary McClendon, Doyle McClendon and R.T. Ard; and two sisters-in-law, Lillie Ard and Glynis Harness.
Visitation will be on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 11:00am until 2:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
His funeral service will follow on Sunday at 2:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Shanks officiating. Burial will be at Carter Ridge Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rick McClendon, Steve McClendon, Dannie Cain, Darrell Cain, Jason Cain and Hunter Cain.
The family requests donations be made to the Carter Ridge Cemetery Fund or Cain Town Cemetery Fund in memory of Howard Huff.
You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Howard Huff.
Paul Glenn Rogers
Paul “Glenn” Rogers, 73 of Somerset passed from this life on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Jean Waddle Care Center after an extended illness.
He was born on November 8, 1949 in Colo, (Pulaski County) Kentucky son of the late Paul Rogers and Yvonne E. Edwards Rogers. Glenn as he was called by those who knew and loved him was a graduate of Pulaski County High School and furthered his career with an Associates of Arts Degree in History from Somerset Community College. He was of the Baptist Faith and a member of the Flat Lick Baptist Church. Glenn enjoyed golfing, Somerset football and was an avid reader and a UK sports enthusiast. He was a kind hearted, generous and loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Glenn is preceded in death by his parents; Paul and Yvonne Edwards Rogers.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 52 years; Johnnie Keith Rogers of Somerset, a daughter; Rhonda Rogers (Nick) Cantrell of Somerset, one grandchild; Zachary Andrew Cantrell, a brother; Larry Wayne (Trish) Rogers, a sister; Karen Rogers (Jim) Davis all of Somerset and four nephews; Eddie, Brian, Phillip and James and one niece; Patti and other relatives and friends.
In accordance with Glenn’s wishes, there will be no formal services at this time.
You may offer condolences and sign the online Tribute Book at www.somersetundertaking.com.
Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Paul Glenn Rogers.
Dawn Taylor
Dawn Michelle Taylor, 43, of Waynesburg, KY passed away from this life on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. She was born on May 18, 1979, to Regina Moore in Cincinnati, Ohio.
She enjoyed trucking, reading, clogging, collecting guns, cooking new recipes, getting new tattoos, and spending time with her dog, Twila. Dawn was a local and cross-country truck driver for many years. She enjoyed her work and the travel and sights she got to see.
Dawn was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Dallas and Jean Taylor and an uncle, Randy Taylor. She is survived by her mother, Regina Moore (Dennis); her daughter, Ashley Butler; her sister, Vanessa Noorani (Daniel); her nephews, Levi and Garrett Noorani; her uncles, Dale “Tony” Taylor (Bev) and Mike Taylor (Rose); along with a multitude of other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Double Springs Baptist Church in Waynesburg, KY where she was a member at. Services will begin at 11 a.m. with Bro. Jami Hamilton officiating. A private burial for immediate family will follow later.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heritage Hospice in Danville, KY in Dawn’s name.
Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.
January 28
Ronald Burton
Ronald Eugene Burton, age 70, of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
Ronald was born on June 29, 1952 to William Burton and Elsie Pittman in Somerset, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elsie Burton, a brother, Wayne, a sister, Nancy.
He is survived by a step son, Brian (Tina) Moore of Bowling Green, Ky; 2 sons, Shane (Keshia) Burton of Science Hill, Ky; Doug (Danielle) Burton of Somerset, Ky; 3 brothers, Doug Burton; Tommy (Linda) Burton; Melvin Burton; 2 sisters, Shirley (Ed) Sneed and Madean Dean; ex-wife, Linda Branscum all of Somerset, Ky; along with 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Ronald believed in God, he liked going camping, fishing, loved the outdoors and hiked in the woods. He loved to read western books. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to his memorial fund. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Ronald Eugene Burton.
Joseph Shadoan
Joseph Shadoan, age 35, of Frankfort, Ky passed away Jan. 16, 2023. Visitation: Jan. 31st 12-2 p.m. Funeral: 2 p.m. at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Wolf
Shirley Ann Dick Wolf passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, January 25, 2023 at her home with the love of her life, Charlie, at her side.
Shirley was the daughter of James Crawford and Ethel Marie Vaught Dick and was born on April 1, 1951 in Somerset, Kentucky.
She and her family lived in the Science Hill community, where she attended Science Hill Elementary School and the Science Hill United Methodist Church. It was here that Shirley learned of God’s love and gave her heart and life to Him at the age of 11.
After graduating from Somerset High School, Shirley attended the University of Kentucky where she earned her Master’s Degree in Education.
Shirley was a gifted teacher. It was her desire that her students be the very best that they could be. She set high expectations for her students and in return the students respected her and wanted to do their very best. Shirley retired from Somerset Board of Education, completing many years of teaching school aged children and school administration.
After retirement, Shirley continued to dedicate her life of service to others and teaching. She felt a call to start a women’s Bible study at First Baptist Church and was actually preparing, with great anticipation, the next lessons.
Shirley had just recently started leading a Bible study for the residents of The Neighborhood Assistant Living; having just prepared next week’s lesson on the day of her death.
Shirley served as Past President of the Pulaski County Retired Teachers Association, Past President of the Mid Cumberland Retired Teachers Association, Past President of the Kentucky Retired Teacher Association, Past President of the Pulaski County Library Board and served on Broads, Advisory Boards and was a member of many local and state organizations. She was an avid reader, loved studying her Bible and traveling.
Shirley met her future husband, Charlie Wolf from Maryland, when he was invited by his uncle to visit Kentucky. Charlie, realizing that Shirley was an educator and very intellectual lady, tried to impress her by telling her he was an artist, published book illustrator, held a Bachelor of Arts Degree and two PHDs. After impressing Shirley with his published arts work, he confessed that the two PHDs were actually post hole diggers. Shirley WAS impressed with his art and his sense of humor. After a long distance courtship, they were married on September 20, 2009 at Trinity Episcopal Church; St Mary’s City, Maryland.
Shirley was a member of First United Methodist Church, Somerset for many years and served on various committees and advisory boards.
Most recently, she and Charlie were faithful members of First Baptist Church, Somerset and were baptized together on August 30, 2020. They enjoyed the fellowship of their Friends in Faith Sunday school class, where she often taught and was faithful to Sunday worship services.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 14 years, Charlie Wolf of Somerset, Kentucky; brother-in -law Coy Godby also of Somerset; sister-in-law Anita James of Nicholasville, Kentucky; nieces Karen Godby (Gary) Chadwell of Palmetto, Fla, Lisa Godby (Jim) Carter of Dayton, Ohio and Kendra Godby (Jim) Kinney of West Orange, NJ; nephew Jonathan (Heather) James of London, KY; great nieces McKenzie Chadwell, McKayla Chadwell, Mary Grace Carter, Keira Kinney, Maya Kinney, Shelby (Jared) Arnold and McKenzie (Hunter) Osborne; great nephews Bryan Crozier, Bret Crozier, Stephen (Hannah) Carter, Benjamin Carter, Cameron James, Jacob James, Lucas James, Russell James, Samuel (McKayla) Allen; great-great niece Jordan Crosier, great-great nephews Parker Espiris and Hudson Osborne and a host of friends, former co-workers and students who will miss her love, guidance and encouragement.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by two sisters, Wiladean Dick Godby and infant sister Glenna Jean Dick, and a brother Russell (Dick) James.
A funeral service will be held in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, Somerset on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 1:00 pm with Bro. Ryan Coffey and Bro. Leighton Lavey officiating.
Burial will follow at Science Hill Cemetery.
The family of Shirley Ann Dick Wolf will receive friends at the church on Monday from 11:00 am until time of service.
In lieu of flowers the family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to First Baptist Church designated to Project 58:10, FBC Library or Friends in Faith Sunday School Class.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
January 31
Brella Ford
Brella Mae Ford, age 78, of Somerset, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Ephraim McDowell Hospital in Danville, KY. She now rests in Heaven, though she’s probably, actually clapping, dancing and singing.
She was a beloved daughter, sister, mother and friend who will be remembered as a compassionate woman who spoke her heart, was quick to smile and laugh and was resolute in her love for family.
Brella was a devoted Christian who put her faith in God throughout her life. She took part in multiple church communities in Kentucky and Florida. She attended Community Harvest Church of God as long as her health allowed.
Brella was born on June 1, 1944 in Totz, Kentucky, the daughter of the late A.C. Ford and Mattie Ford, Brella was the sixth of ten children. She graduated from Somerset High School before completing her Nursing Degree at Morehead State University and moving to Louisville to work in the mid-1960s.
She found her calling in nursing and worked at Louisville Methodist Evangelical Hospital where she met her future husband, with whom she had two children.
In 1976, Brella moved with her family to Lutz, Florida. She began working first at University Community Hospital, before finding her true place, working as the Nurse/Office Manager for Pulmonary Disease Specialists of Tampa. The balance of administration and nursing offered both a leadership challenge as well as an environment where she could practice compassion daily. Brella was plain spoken and relied on common sense, kindness and medical knowledge. She was respected and found meaning and joy in her work there.
After a divorce and as her children grew older, she obtained a BA degree in Psychology from St Leo College, traveled to Mexico, became a grandmother, and pursued new interests.
A defining moment in her life was the near-fatal car accident of her daughter, Nina Michelle. Brella left work to be a full-time caretaker and work on her child’s rehabilitation. In her efforts, Brella was tireless- she co-led groups for brain injury survivors and even presented on the needs for improved support for traumatic brain injury survivors to the Florida Legislature. She was an outspoken advocate who had to learn the ins and outs of how to provide support amidst bureaucracy as well as medical support.
Brella moved back to Somerset, Kentucky with Nina Michelle to be with her siblings and extended family after the turn of the century. She continued to care for Nina Michelle and was a trusted medical resource to friends and family. She would generously go to appointments to help them understand what was being said, ask questions on their behalf and support their care.
She worked hard and faced challenges fearlessly, with a fair mix of grit and grace. Brella was loved fiercely by her family, and every day she found a reason to smile. She saw humor in things, including her own failings. Her faith in God kept her always looking up and forward. This world is a little less joyful in her absence.
Bella was preceded in death by her parents; A.C. and Mattie Ford, siblings; Willa Adams, Challis Ford, Lanis Ford, and Eula Grey “Tootsie” Gudal. She is survived by her daughter, Nina Michelle Garau; one son, Kristin Garau (Rebecca), siblings; Wendell Ford (Dorothy), Shirley Rodriguez, Glenna Holloway, Darrell Ford and Kenneth Ford; two grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
Private funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Yaden officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Pulaski County Alzheimer’s Association.
You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website www.lakecumberlandfuneralservice.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Service is entrusted with the arrangements for Ms. Brella M. Ford.
Lisa Lynn Gambrel
Lisa Lynn Gambrel, 57, of Eubank, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Rockcastle Hospital.
She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on May 12, 1965; duaghter of the late RB Houston and Elsie McGee Gambrel. She was a caregiver. She enjoyed doing crafts, riding around trying to get lost but, always ended back in Eubank. She enjoyed taking pictures. She was baptisted, a firm believer in god, and always called upon him through prayer.
She is survived by her three children, Amanda Phipps & (Brent), Jonathon Osborne, and Jason Gambrel; her boyfriend, Larry Lee York; a brother, Larry Gambrel, and two sisters, Linda Merriman and Judy Garriott.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 6 PM Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Gary Goff
Gary Goff, age 68 of Somerset, passed away on Friday, January 27th in Somerset. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM Friday, February 3rd, 2023 at the Pulaski Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Lakeside Memorial Gardens. The family of Gary Goff will receive friends at the Pulaski Funeral Home on Friday, February 3rd from 11 a.m. until time for services. Pulaski Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Nathan Johnson
Nathan Johnson, age 83, of Science Hill, Ky passed away Jan. 28, 2023. Visitation: Feb. 2nd 11-1 Funeral: 1 p.m. Burial: Pine Hill Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Stephen McClellan
Stephen Wayne McClellan, age 51, Father of Kaitlyn Foster, died Sunday, Funeral Wednesday 1:00 p.m. New’s Monticello, visit 11 a.m. Wednesday. ONLINE CONDOLENCES & INFO AT www.news-monticello.com
Stella (Hamlin) Taylor MounceSomerset, KY-Stella (Hamlin) Taylor Mounce went to her heavenly home and looked into the face of her Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Stella was born on April 15, 1939 to Floyd Hamlin and Jennie (Hensley) Hamlin at Smith, Kentucky. Stella was a member of East Somerset Baptist Church, Somerset, KY. She was a graduate of Hall High School, Harlan, KY, and a licensed beautician for nearly 50 years, a skill she enjoyed while living in Maryland, Florida, and Kentucky. Stella was never shy about her faith nor about her Savior Jesus Christ. She enjoyed reading her Bible daily and praying with and for others whether it was at home, or out and about in public.
Surviving is her husband Leslie Coy Mounce, Somerset, KY. Stella was preceded in death by her first husband of 49 years Jimmie L. Taylor, and an infant daughter who died at premature birth, and whom Stella longed to see again in heaven along with Jimmie.
Stella is further survived by brothers: Jasper (Pat) Hamlin, Campbellsville, KY, and J.R. (Virginia) Long, Ewing, VA; and sister: Dora (Randy) Fee, Hubbard Springs, VA.
Preceded in death by brothers: Jesse, Howard, Brady, and Arnold Hamlin; and sisters Edith Hensley, Frances Smith, Ethel Bledsoe, Oma and Macy Hamlin.
“Aunt Stella” is survived by many nephews and nieces whom she loved and had fond remembrances of while growing up with the older ones, along with caring about and talking with the younger ones.
There will be a time of visitation on Wednesday February 1, 11:00am — 1:00pm with a procession to follow to Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Per Stella’s wishes a graveside service will be conducted at 1:30pm by her nephew Chaplain Ed Hamlin, Colonel (U.S. Army, Retired) at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens where she will be laid beside her first husband Jimmie Taylor, with the certain hope that her spirit has gone to her heavenly rest in the presence of God.
A special thank you to Angie Damron and the Hospice/Bluegrass Care Navigators. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Samaritan’s Purse, or St. Jude’s Children’s Home.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.
Paula Wesley
Paula Wesley, 80, of Somerset, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.