June 1
Kay Gaunce, age 72, of Somerset, Ky passed away May 29, 2023. Graveside Service: June 2nd at 2 p.m. at Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
John Henry Hail, age 97, of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Monday, May 29, 2023 at Jean Waddle Care Center.
John was born July 8, 1925 to the late William A. Hail and Cora Williamson Hail in Strawberry, Kentucky.
John was preceded in death by his parents, William and Cora Hail, daughter, Karen Annette Jones, brothers, Albert Hail, Delmer Hail, Paul Hail and sister, Dessie Coffey.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Noralie Williamson Hail; daughters, Sharon (Bryan) Spooner of Tallahassee, FL; Carol Ann (David) Thomas of Nicholasville, Ky; son in law, Michael Jones of Tallahassee, FL; sister, Martha (Richard) Berry of Torrance, CA; grandchildren, Melinda (Evan) McClellan, Jennifer (Jason) Harris, Bobby (Caity) Lolley III, Morgan (Latra) Young; along with second family, Janice Simpson, Susan (Kevin) Mounce, Carl Ockert III, Jeremy (Chelsea) Ockert and Ellie & Maddi Ockert; Zach & Mason Atwell.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 12 p.m. with Bro. Darry Hatfield officiating. Burial will follow in Mill Springs National Cemetery.
Full Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Honor Guard Post #38.
Full Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Honor Guard Post #38.
Camellia (Cammie) Sanders of West Chester, PA, born on April 19, 1967, was called to eternal life on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
Born in Somerset, Kentucky, Cammie always lived life to the fullest. She knew from an early age that she wanted to work with children. She received a Bachelor of Education from the University of Louisville and a Master of Education from Eastern Kentucky, graduating with honors at both. Cammie’s greatest legacy is that of a devoted wife and mother. Cammie and Frank met in Somerset, Kentucky in 1995 and began a relationship filled with unconditional love, laughter, and adventure. Married in 1998, the couple was blessed with a daughter, Shae, the light of Cammie’s life and source of tremendous pride. There is nothing she enjoyed more than spending her time with Frank and Shae, creating fun and loving memories with them.
Establishing their home in West Chester, PA in 2004, Cammie devoted herself fully and selflessly to her family, students, and friends. A pillar of strength, grace in the face of adversity, and the quintessential role model for spreading positivity, Cammie enriched all the lives she touched. Every dog that crossed Cammie’s path was showered with unbridled love and affection, and she was the ultimate Dog Mom to Rooney and the late Yogi. She and Rooney were a Certified Pet Therapy team and enjoyed countless hours providing comfort to people of all ages and circumstances. There was no limit to her benevolence.
Cammie is daughter to Darius Blaine (D.B.) and Sue Vaught Hall; Sister to Rhonda Hall Phelps and Wendy Hall Von Wuthenau; Daughter-in-law to Marcia Fabish Sanders and the late Kenneth Hayes Sanders; Sister-in-law to Jill Sanders Headley and Kenneth Sanders III; aunt to many nieces and nephews, and dear sweet friend to so many from all corners of her life.
The parents of Cammie Hall Sanders will receive friends in the form of a reception at the Science Hill Nazarene Church Family Life Center from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, June 2, 2023. All family and friends are invited to come to remember Cammie and share in a time of food and fellowship.
The not-for-profit, Connect Thru Cancer (CTC) was at Cammie’s side, anticipating and proactively addressing her family’s changing needs throughout her twelve-year battle with cancer. In addition to benefiting from CTC’s services, Cammie treasured her time as a volunteer. To honor Cammie’s wishes, charitable donations can be made to CTC to help families like hers, for years to come. You may contribute online at: https://connectthrucancer.org or mail contributions to: Connect thru Cancer, 535 N. Church Street, Suite 209 West Chester, PA 19380.
June 2
Jessie Erp, 92, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH.
Born December 7, 1930 in Cincinnati, one of five daughters of Norman and Margaret Hassler, Jessie is preceded in death by her husband, Carmon Erp, of Clay Hill Road, Somerset, KY. She is also preceded in death by four sisters, Norma, Clara, Corrine, and Elnor; brother-in-law, Ray Erp; niece, Polly Schroeder; and nephew, R. Scott Tomlinson.
God took Jessie on May 31st to reunite with her beloved husband of 58 years, her beloved family and many cherished friends. Jessie leaves behind two sons, Michael Erp, of New York City, NY; and Mark Erp, of Boca Raton, Florida. She leaves behind beloved family and dear friends.
All are invited to honor Jessie’s life at a short graveside service followed by interment at the Clay Hill Church Cemetery on Tuesday, June 6 at 10 AM.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
June 3
Mary Ellen Brown, age 73, of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Mary was born April 21, 1950 to the late Wolford McCluskey and Lucy Ellen Johnson Bray in Somerset, Kentucky.
She was a member of Oak Grove Church in Nancy, Kentucky. She liked to read and cook and cherished spending time with her family and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Brown Sr., son, Davey Brown, daughter, Deanna Brown and a sister, Beulah Rexroat. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, Jimmy Michael Brown, brother, Billy Houston McCluskey (Marjory Ann), 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, a niece, Tina Johnson (Jamie) of London, Ky and several great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 4-5 p.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a Memorial Service to begin at 5 p.m. with Bro. Ferlin Price officiating.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Mary Brown.
Edward “Eddie” Lynn Snell joined our Heavenly Father at his mansion just over the hilltop on May 31, 2023. He had reached the tender age of 75.
Eddie was born in Dayton, Ohio, on April 1, 1948, to the late Ava Christine Stogsdill Simpson and the late Edward Lee Snell. His beloved stepfather, who raised him as his own, was the late James W. Simpson. Eddie was raised in Somerset but as a benefit of his service in the United States Air Force, he was fortunate to travel all over the world. During a tour in the Philippines, he was blessed with two daughters- Christie Abney (“Daughter”) and Dr. Chriscelyn Marie Tussey (“BW”). He retired from the Air Force as a Technical Sergeant after 21 years of service and having received multiple awards for his service.
Eddie’s April Fool’s Day birthday was befitting of his lovable sense of humor. He lived to prank loved ones, and the sparkle in his eyes and mischievous smile could light up the darkest of days. Eddie’s humor was only rivaled by his loyalty to his family. As a father, he made sure that his daughters knew exactly how proud he was, and how much he loved them. Eddie always had dreams that kept him young at heart, whether it was traveling with his family, fishing with his friends, or fixing up anything that was broken or had wheels. In his later years, he also became an avid online shopper. His zest for life was palpable and his spirit is a legacy that will forever be in the hearts of those who loved him.
Other than his parents and stepfather, Eddie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alma and Neil Stogsdill, and many dear uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Carolyn McGee Snell, his daughter Christie Abney and son-in- law, Donny Abney, and grandchildren Ciara Chappell and James Christopher Partin, and great grandchildren Kenidi, Ava, Colyer, Kace, James, and Savannah as well as step-grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his daughter, Dr. Chriscelyn Tussey and son-in-law, James Tussey, and grandchildren Bella and Parker. Eddie is also survived by several stepchildren: Teresa McGee Elder, Carol Ann McGee, Melissa Dawn McGee, “Arnie” Thomas Arnold McGee, Jr., and many step-grandchildren and great grandchildren. Eddie is also survived by his brother, John Engle, a half-brother, Fred Snell, Special Cousin; Sheila Eaton, as well as many other beloved cousins and friends who are like family, such as the Dancy, Engle/Baird, and Covan/Livingston families.
The pallbearers will be: Donny Abney, James Tussey, Parker Tussey, James Christopher Partin, KC Chappell, Colyer Chappell, John Engle, Wayne Phelps, Jessie Stogsdill, and Jerry Wayne Phelps.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Pulaski Funeral Home at 165 KY-2227, Somerset, KY 42503. The funeral service will be held at Pulaski Funeral Home at 10:00 am with Pastor Richard Christian, from Burnside First Baptist Church, as the officiant. Burial will be in The Fellowship Chapel Cemetery in Shopville, KY. A celebration of Eddie’s life will be held following interment at 119 East Cloverdale Dr. Somerset, KY 42503.
Interment will follow at the Fellowship Chapel Cemetery.
The family asks that those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to
Hospice of Lake Cumberland in lieu of flowers. We are forever grateful for the love and support they provided to our family.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
June 6
Karen Hendrick, age 73, of Nancy, Kentucky, passed away from this life on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 surrounded by her children and loved ones.
Karen was born September 12, 1949 in Madison, Indiana to the late Julius and Alice Schmidt.
It was in Madison that she met and married her husband, the late James Hendrick Jr, and raised their three children together. In 1999, Karen moved to Summerville, South Carolina with her late husband, satisfying her love for the ocean, beach and warm sun. Over the years, she and her late husband took many trips to Lake Cumberland, Kentucky, where they settled later in life and built a log cabin near the lake in Nancy, KY, which had been a dream for them for many years. While in Nancy, Karen worked for many years at First & Farmers Bank before retiring in 2018 and often spoke of the great friendships she forged during her time there.
Karen enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, boating with her late husband, shopping, movies and any and all word games. She cherished trips with her children and grandchildren and especially enjoyed being at the beach and dining out at restaurants.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Alice Schmidt and brother Allen Schmidt.
Karen is survived by her two daughters; Jamie (Michael) Cordell of Johnstown, Ohio, Jennifer (Jaime Frisch) Hendrick of Columbus, Ohio, and her son; James (Tina) Hendrick III of Sellersburg, Indiana, her grandchildren; Joshua Cordell, Jacob Cordell, Avery Hendrick, Carter Odaffer and Carson Hendrick, and her sister; Donna Isard of Nancy, Kentucky.
Karen was a devoted and loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother and will be forever missed by everyone that loved and knew here. To honor her wishes, the family will be holding a private ceremony to celebrate her life. Friends and family wishing to honor Karen’s memory are invited to make a donation in her name to the American Cancer Society.
Mary Broyles Nicley, 92, of Somerset, passed from this life into her eternal reward on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset after a brief illness.
She was born on Thursday, June 12, 1930 in Hamilton, Ohio, daughter of the late William Osbourn Broyles and Clara DeBord Broyles. She was married in 1953 in Franklin, Indiana to the late Paul Nicley, together they celebrated 67 years of marriage before his death in 2020. Mary worked for the RCA Corporation for 16 years prior to moving to Pulaski County with her husband. Together they farmed and participated in the Community Farmer’s Market for over 30 years. Mary enjoyed farming, growing vegetables and flowers and won the friendship of many over the years. She was a, kindhearted, generous and loving wife, mother and friend. Mary was of the Methodist Faith and a member of the Burnett Chapel United Methodist Church. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Besides her parents, William and Clara Broyles, and her husband; Paul Nicley she is preceded in death her siblings; Everett Broyles, Harold P Broyles, Lowell Broyles and Hazel Baird.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her two sons; Johnny William Nicley and Paul Martin Nicley, both of Somerset and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 Noon on Thursday, June 8, 2023 in the Chapel of Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, June 8, 2023 in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in the Burnett Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Burnett Chapel Building Fund or the Burnett Chapel Cemetery Fund in memory of Mary Nicley. You may also offer condolences and sign the online Tribute Book at www.somersetundertaking.com.
Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Mary Broyles Nicley.
William “Bill” Raymond Tilley, 67, of Science Hill, passed away unexpectedly from a car accident on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Bill served 10 years in the Army, to include a deployment in the Desert Storm War. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on his land. Most importantly of all, he cherished time spent with his family and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne & Beverly Tilley and grandchildren, Jordan & Tara Chase.
Bill leaves behind his partner of 30 years, Carol Green; son & daughter-in-law, Reginald & Rhonda Tilley along with their children, Ashley Lavigne, Dustin Tilley, Nicholas Tilley, & Mathew Tilley; step-daughter, Amy & (Rudi) Rodriguez and children, Tori, Carter, & Massie; and siblings, Jay Tilley, Todd Tilley, Richard Libby, Tammy Laidlaw, & Connie Pyles.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Troy Merrick officiating.
Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Post # 38.
Visitation will be after 11:00 AM Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
June 7
Judy Delois Silvers, age 75, wife to Howard Douglas Silvers, she passed from this life on June 5, 2023.
She was born March 28, 1948, an Easter Sunday, to the late Alonzo and Lillian Hargis in the Whetstone Community of Pulaski County. On June 29, 1968, Judy and Doug were married. During their near 55 years of marriage, they welcomed two children, Dexter Douglas Silvers and Leslie Allison Cummins (Brandon).
In 2011, Judy retired from the Pulaski County Circuit Clerks Office after 25 years of public service. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Carley Jolene Cummins, antiquing and morning coffee while reading the newspaper with Doug. Judy was a faithful and devout member of Langdon Street Baptist Church.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, children, son-in-law, granddaughter; sisters, Elaine Simpson, Juanita Wesley, and Elizabeth Hansford; a brother, Ellis Hargis (Karen); a sister-in-law, Lola Hargis and several nieces and nephews.
She was welcomed home by her parents; a sister, Yvonne Hargis; a brother, Tassel A. Hargis; and brothers-in-law, Homer Wesley, Gary Hansford and Ray Simpson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Logan Hargis officiating. Burial will follow in Mill Springs National Cemetery in Nancy, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Langdon Street Baptist Church Building Fund.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Judy Delois Silvers.
June 8
Bessie “Evelene” Thaxton, age 88 of Somerset, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at her residence. She was born on February 7, 1935 in Claiborn County, TN to Horace Russell and Elizabeth Killion Russell. Evelene enjoyed her roses, her many gardens, her collection of angels and spending time with her family.
Survivors include one son; P. Doyle Atwood of Somerset, one daughter; Linda (William) Skaarup of Somerset, four grandchildren; Bridget Tedrow and Andy Atwood, both of Colombus, OH, Ethan (April) Epperson and Taylor (Andrew) Clark both of Somerset, KY, great-grandchildren; Collin Tedrow, Cassidy Tedrow, Claire Tedrow, Davin Tedrow, Bryn Epperson, Isla Clark and Hailyn Epperson, one brother; Jimmy Oscar Russell of Sparta, TN, four sisters-in-law; Loretta Russell and Brenda Russell, both of Crossville, TN, Maxine Russell of Cookeville, TN, Joyce Atwood (like a sister) of Somerset, KY and many nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends who mourn her passing.
Evelene was preceded in death by her parents, her son; Harold Douglas Atwood, her daughter; Delinda Lou Atwood, five brothers; Roscoe Russell, Roger Mead Russell, James David Russell, William Stewart Russell and Estel Lee Russell, three sisters; Doshie West , Ada Rotert and Donna Brandenburg.
Visitation for Evelene Thaxton will be on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503. Her funeral service will on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 10:00 am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. David Bullock officiating. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery at Nancy, KY.
Pall Bearers will be: Ethan Epperson, Andrew Clark, William Skaarup, Carson Atwood, Tom Garner and Brad Roberts.
The family requests that contributations take the form of donations to Oak Grove Cemetery for maintenance and upkeep. Checks should be made payable to Oak Grove Cemetery in memory of Evelene Thaxton and mailed to Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502.
You are welcome to view her obituary and offer condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Evelene Thaxton.
OV Wiles, 71, of Bethelridge, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Hospital.
He was born August 9, 1951 in Pulaski County; son of the late Loyd and Mary (Warren) Wiles.
He worked as a woodworker and enjoyed fishing, hunting, chewing tobacco, Elvis, & Westerns.
He is survived by a step-son, Willie Shepperd of Casey County; three brothers, Elbert, Norman, and Bobby Wiles, all of Science Hill; and two sisters, Joyce Haste and Jerlene Ware, both of Science Hill.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna (Foster) Wiles; three brothers, Elwood, Elza, and Bluford Wiles; and three sisters, Lufern Wesley, Stella Wesley, and Gertie Hargis.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Wiles officiating.
Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 10:00 AM Friday, June 9, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
June 9
James T. Daily, 84, formerly of New Castle, Indiana, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on November 21, 1938 in New Castle, a son of the late Ernest Charles and Helen Fern (Malcom) Daily.
Jim was a 1956 graduate of New Castle High School. He served in the US Marine Corp from 1956 – 1959. Jim married the love of his life, Donna Faye Wilson, on December 24, 1960. He attended Earlham College in Richmond and earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Indiana University at Indianapolis.
Jim worked for Dana Corporation for 42 years in various positions in Hagerstown, Richmond, Churubusco, and then at the corporate office in Toledo, Ohio. Jim spent five years travelling between Asia and Toledo for Dana. Jim was a “numbers guy” and whenever you saw him, he was always carrying a calculator, a pack of Doublemint gum, and a pocket protector filled with a Cross pencil and pen.
Jim loved spending time with his family, hitting the road in his Ram 2500 “White Lightening” and fifth wheel trailer, and boating. Always physically active, Jim enjoyed running and walking daily. He loved to travel with his family and his love of food, especially sweet corn on the cob and ice cream was legendary. Jim greatly enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sports and music performances and watching IU Basketball. For the past 22 years, Jim and Donna enjoyed living in Keno, Kentucky and wintering in Madeira Beach, Florida.
Those left to cherish Jim’s memory include his wife of 62 years, Donna Faye Daily; a son, Scott Cameron (Stephanie) Daily of Green Bay, WI; two daughters, Donna Michelle (Scott) Baxter of Greensboro, NC and Dana Joleene Molden of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Tabitha Joleene (Andy) McManama, Auston James Collins, Brandon Luke Collins, Cameron Dee Daily, Chase Logan Molden, and Cuyler Shea Baxter, and a great-grandson, Liam James Dossen.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, June 9, 2023 at Sproles Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at South Mound Cemetery with military honors conducted by contingents from the US Marine Corp. and the American Legion and VFW.
Friends may call from 11:00 am until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
You may send the family a personal condolence at www.sprolesfamilycares.com.
The Sproles family and staff are honored to serve the family of James T. Daily.
Jefferson “Tweed” Davis, Jr. 77, of Science Hill, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
He was born on February 17, 1946 in Louisville, KY.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, and a granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Davis; three children; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to the staff of Hospice of Lake Cumberland, and the Jean Waddle Care Center.
In honoring Jeff’s wishes there will be no services.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Gary W. Gibson of Somerset, passed away on June 6, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. He was born on July 7, 1952 to Henry Gibson and Dean Walden Gibson at Burnside, KY. Gary was a member of Saline Baptist Church for nearly 40 years. He loved his church family, the church school and all things associated with his church. Gary was saved… he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior at an early age.
He married Kathy Smith on June 1, 1974 and they shared 49 years of marriage. Gary served in the US Navy. He was employed by Crane Plumbing for 22 years then he attended Somerset Community College for two years leading him to Oakwood for a few years. He loved to trade stuff and he enjoyed taking care of farm animals.
Survivors include his wife; Kathy Gibson, one son; Scott (Ashley) Gibson of Science Hill, one daughter; Melissa (Tim) Gaunce of Somerset, five grandchildren; Ryan Gaunce, Leah Gaunce, Case Gibson and Colt Gibson, Callen Gibson, two sisters; Mary Kinnett of IN and Lois Maasdorp of Ashland, KY and several nieces, nephews, family and friends who mourn his passing.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and one brother; George Gibson.
Visitation for Gary W. Gibson will be held on Saturday June 10, 2023 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Saline Baptist Church, 2685 West KY Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503.
His funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm June 10, 2023 at Saline Baptist Church with Bro Noah Broughton and Bro Trevor Reynolds officiating. Burial will be in the Saline Cemetery.
The family requests that donations be made to Saline Christian Academy or Camp Canaan in memory of Gary W. Gibson. Checks should be mailed to Lake Cumberland Funeral Home at P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502.
You are welcome to view the obituary and offer condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Gary W. Gibson.
William E. Mounce, age 77, of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at his home.
William was born on January 30, 1946 to the late Vola Mounce and Myrtle Loveless Mounce in Somerset, Kentucky.
He was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed fishing and hunting when he was able. He enjoyed watching UK Basketball and enjoyed shooting hoops in his younger years with his nieces and nephews.
William was preceded in death by his parents, Vola and Myrtle Mounce, sisters, Nannie Mounce, Shirley Brooks and Mary Lou Mounce.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son, Derek Mounce of Somerset, Ky; daughters, Samantha (James) Thompson of Science Hill, Ky; Jennifer Mounce of Somerset, Ky; brothers, James Mounce, Jesse Mounce and Ralph “Junior” Mounce (Laura Taylor) all of Somerset, Ky; sisters, Mae Frances Wallen and Donna Ellingwood both of Somerset, Ky; grandson, John Thompson (Autumn Burge) of Science Hill, Ky; along with nieces, Lisa Deleon, Brittany New, Maria Deleon, Ana Deleon, Alecia Deleon, Isabella Deleon, Sabrina New, Sadie New; nephews, Clifford Ellingwood and Michael Mounce and Hunter Mounce; brother in law, Paul Mink and a host of friends and family members.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in White Lily Cemetery.
Robert Stewart Murphy, 91, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 in Franklin, Indiana.
“Bob” was born on December 27, 1931 in Gastonia, North Carolina. He graduated from Gastonia High School and went on to obtain a BA from Wake Forest University, a Master of Divinity from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, and a Masters in Mathematics from the University of Tennessee.
He taught first at Mountain Valley Boy’s School in Breathitt County, Kentucky where he met and married Sally Newell, a home economist. He then taught math at Burnside High School and Pulaski County High School in Pulaski County where he and Sally raised four children. He also taught at Somerset Community College after retiring from teaching high school.
After Sally died, he met and married Joann Macon Murphy and her sons and their wives became family as well. He and Joann moved to Hampstead, North Carolina where he taught math at Cape Fear Community College.
He enjoyed gardening and plants; his “side gig” while teaching was operating Murphy’s Greenhouses which were known for their healthy bedding plants and poinsettias that grew up on country music. He enjoyed swimming throughout his life, played tennis and wrote short stories and poetry. He turned beautiful bowls and other pieces in his woodshop and sang in choirs in Pulaski County and Hampstead. He served as a deacon and teacher in several churches, volunteered at Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington, NC, and played clarinet in the Wilmington Community Band. He introduced his family to the outdoors through camping and hiking and served as a Boy Scout leader. He enjoyed his multiple trips to Alaska with family and friends, nature travel and the ocean. He loved his dogs and even a couple of cats named Sam and Boots, Cincinnati Reds baseball (especially the years of The Big Red Machine) and University of Kentucky basketball.
He was preceded in death by his parents Horace & Viola Murphy, both spouses (Sally and Joann) and son Steve Murphy. He is survived by sister Gayle Mull, children Ginger Murphy, Gayle Manning, Tony Murphy, Jeff (Addy) McCulloch, Joe (Cicely) McCulloch, grandkids Bryan (Emily) and Jackson (Jessica) Manning, Anthony and Alicia Murphy (Grayson Rodriguez), Daniel and Bobby Jo Murphy, Diana McCulloch Cheek (Dylan) and Coley McCulloch (Alex) and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family is grateful for the care that the team at Otterbein SeniorLife Community provided to Bob during the last stages of his life journey.
A Zoom celebration of life will provide an opportunity for friends from Indiana, Kentucky and North Carolina to gather and share stories and memories. His ashes will be interred in Burnside Cemetery in Burnside, Kentucky following a family celebration at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Indiana Nature Conservancy (https://www.nature.org/en-us/about-us/where-we-work/united-states/indiana/ or 620 E. Ohio Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202) or Good Shepherd Center (https://www.goodshepherdwilmington.org/donate/ or 811 Martin Street, Wilmington, NC 28401.)
Arrangements entrusted to Jessen Funeral Home & Simple Cremation ~ Whiteland Chapel. 729 N. US Highway 31, Whiteland, IN 46184. (317) 535-6880.
Jimmy Neely, age 82, of Somerset, Ky, passed away on Sunday, June 4th at his residence surrounded by family. Jimmy was born on November 8, 1940 in Quinton, Ky to the late George and Edna Neely. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He loved antiques, furniture and wood working. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Neely, his parents, two sons, Jimmy Neely Jr. and James David Neely. Three sisters, Mary Helen Hembree, Margaret Kidd and Ruby Kendrick.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughters, Kim (Paul) White of Somerset, Ky; Kay (Randall) Warman of Georgetown, Ky, grandchildren, Tosha (J.D.) Jones, Summer (Justin) Goldson, Adrianne (Anthony) Phillips and Justin Warman, seven great grandchildren, Brycen Jones serving in US Navy Yokosuka, Japan, Abby Jones, Cameron Jones, Maisie Goldson, Ryker Goldson, Baylee Phillips and Harper Phillips; brother, Dickie (Donna) Neely of Springhill, FL; Penny (Kenny) Simpson of Cincinnati, OH; Cindy (Al) Burdine of Cynthiana, Ky.
Pallbearers will be Stony Hotop, Kenny Simpson, Charlie Fitzpatrick, Cameron Jones, Justin Warman, Eddie Klepper, Ryker Goldson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 6-9 p.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Jeff Griffith officiating. Burial will follow in Southern Oaks Cemetery.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Jimmy Neely.
Randall “Poppy” Story, 81, of Waynesburg, KY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at his home. Born September 13, 1941, he was the son of the late Henry Carter and Bertha Payne Story.
Randy was a US Army Vietnam Veteran and a graduate of the University of KY with a master’s degree in education. Randy was employed for over 25 years by the Lincoln County Board of Education where he taught math at Kings Mtn. Memorial and made many friends. He loved coaching basketball at Kings Mtn. School and was an avid sports fan. Randy played softball competitively until he was 55 years old earning his nickname, Round Man. Randy was a life-time member of Eubank Baptist Church. He was a joy to many and was known for always helping others. In addition to teaching, Randy was a lifelong farmer. He loved working on the family farm. Many families and tables were blessed with produce grown by him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Margaret Hodge Story; three daughters: Jacqueline (Donald) Beaman of Sebring, FL, Wendy (Jimmy) Dick of Lexington, and Tara Phelps of Somerset; brother, Glen (Annette) Story of Waynesburg; sister, Phyllis (Carl) McMichael of Louisville; seven grandchildren: Tia Caldwell, Robbie Caldwell, Madison Beaman, Austin Dick, Alex Dick, Tyler Phelps, and Tripp Randall Phelps; and four great grandchildren: D.J., Briannah, Edward, and Ethan; and many nieces and nephews that he was very fond of.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Tucker Wayne Phelps and seven siblings: Georgia, Willard, Harold, Selma, Wilma, Ray, and Darrel.
Visitation is 5:30-8:30 pm, Friday, June 9 at Eubank Baptist Church. Funeral Service will be at 12 pm, Saturday with visitation starting at 10:30 am. Bro. Scott Hughes will be officiating. Burial is at Eubank Cemetery. Pallbearers are Austin Dick, Alex Dick, Tyler Phelps, Dale Padgett, Jeff Gooch, Don Story, Mark Story, and Scott McMichael. Honorary pallbearers are Tripp Phelps, Bobby Webb, Lanny Hubbard, Joe Bunch, Shannon Hatter, Jack Blair, and Perry Webb.
Guestbook is available at www.wlpruitt.com.
Steve Stout, 54, Nancy, passed away June 7th. Visitation: June 12th from 11AM to 1PM Funeral: June 12th at 1PM at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Burial: Grave Hill Cemetery.
June 10
Delores Louise Jones, age 90 of Somerset, passed away on June 7, 2023 at her residence. She was born on October 12, 1932 to Hulen Norfleet and Hattie Adams Norfleet of Nancy, KY. She married Edgar Lee Jones on October 17, 1953 in Rossville, GA and they shared almost 70 years of marriage. Delores was a long time member of Langdon Street Baptist Church, she worked at Young World Childrens Store..... her life was centered around her family.
Survivors include her husband, Edgar Jones, two daughters; Beverly Sue (Eddie) Dalton of Edgewater, Fl and Kathy (David) Molen of Somerset, one son; Steve (Jane) Jones, seven grandchildren; Holly Ashley, Krista Russell, Charlie Sears, Jordan Molen, Kelsee Vancil, Kent Jones and Kellan Jones, five great grandchildren; Channer Sears, Addyson Sears, Maddelyn Russell, Eddison Elaine Jones and Ella Ray, and one great-great grandchild; Grayson Sears, one sister; Maxine Nelson of Somerset, one brother; Dale Norfleet of Louisville, KY and several nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends who are saddened by her passing.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters; Ruth Fry and Evelyn Norfleet, five brothers; Leon, Harold, Wendell, Linville and Herschel Norfleet.
Visitation for Delores Louise Jones will be held on Monday June 12 , 2023 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503.
Her funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Dr. James Floyd and Bro. Kurt Neeley officiating. Burial will be at Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
Pall Bearers will be Charlie Sears, Channer Sears, Jordan Molen, Wesley Vancil, Kent Jones and Kellan Jones.
The family requests that donations be made to Langdon Street Baptist Church Building Fund or Hospice of Lake Cumberland in memory of Delores Jones. Donations can be mailed to Lake Cumberland Funeral Home at P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502.
You are welcome to view the obituary and offer condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Delores Louise Jones.
June 13
Judy Acey, age 81, of Science Hill, Ky passed away June 9, 2023. Visitation: May 14th at 11 AM Funeral: May 14th at 1 PM Burial: Shady Grove Cemetery.
Ginny Branscum, age 78, of Somerset, Kentucky, the wife of Willard Lee Branscum, and the former owner of Ginny’s Diner, passed from this life on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky.
Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023 in the Chapel of Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bronston Cemetery.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Ginny Branscum.
Michael E. Godsey, age 50, of Science Hill, Kentucky, passed from this life on Friday, June 9, 2023 at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in the Chapel of Southern Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. John Bates officiating. Burial will be in Beech Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Carter Kring, Chris Wallace, Greg Stephens, Logan Bates, Paul Withers, Coury Carter and Scott Strunk.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Michael E. Godsey.
June 14
Lester Brown, age 78 of Somerset Passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023. Lester was born on August 12, 1944 in Letcher County, KY to Gid Isom and Laura Brown. He served our country in the US Army and worked as a carpenter and coal miner.
Survivors include three sons; Matthew (Katlyn) Brown, Lester Brown and Bobby Brown all of Somerset, two daughters; Carol (Robert) Parks of Richmond, KY and Melissa (John) Hancock of Somerset, his twin brother; Forester Brown, and one sister; Wilma Jean Wright and seventeen grandchildren who are saddened by his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife; Judy Sizemore Brown, two daughters; Teresa Cook and Tracy Brown and nine brothers and sisters.
Visitation for Lester will be on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Hwy 80, Somerset, 42503.
The funeral service will follow on June 15, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Dean Spradlin officiating. Burial will be in the Mill Springs National Cemetery with Military Honors by Somerset Honor Guard Post # 38.
Pallbearers will be Matt Brown, Karma Brown, Lester Brown Jr., Nicholas Brown and Bobby Brown.
You are welcome to view the obituary and offer condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Lester Brown.
Don Fields, 75, of Midway, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Rev. Rulah Whitaker officiating.
Burial will be in the Friendship Old Regular Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 12:30 PM Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
Carol E. Miller, 83, of Loveland, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, at his residence.
He was born November 21, 1939 in Floyd Switch, Kentucky; son of the late James & Lena (Bastin) Miller. He worked as the head mechanic for the Loveland City School District.
He is survived by a son, Douglas Miller of Kings Mills, Ohio; a daughter, Kimberly Miller Cisneros of Fairfield, Ohio; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judy Kay (Young) Miller; two sons, Donald Miller and Kevin Ray Miller; a brother, Harold Miller; and two sisters, Wanda Mercer and Wilma Greer.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Josh Pennington officiating.
Burial will be in Double Springs Cemetery immediately following funeral services.
Visitation will be after 11:00 AM Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
June 17
Gary Richard Belcher passed away on June 3rd 2023 at his home in Burnside, KY., following a long illness. He was born in Sharonville, Ohio to Paul Belcher of Harlan, KY and Mable (Weaver) Belcher of Crab Orchard KY. He is survived by his daughter Rachel Riddle of Somerset, KY and his son Sean Belcher (wife Rafaela) of Holden, MA. Gary Richard was the proud Papaw of 3 granddaughters, Korissa Meece (husband Cody) of Somerset, KY., Gloria Hendrickson of Somerset, KY., and Victoria Belcher of Holden, MA., and 1 Great Granddaughter McKenna Price of Somerset KY. He was also survived by 2 brothers, Ronnie Belcher (wife Debbie) of North Carolina and Larry Belcher (wife Joyce) of Texas, and 2 sisters Violet Belcher and Charlotte White both of Somerset KY. He served proudly as part of the 1st Battalion 9th Marines, also known as “The Walking Dead” and received a Purple Heart as part of injuries earned in combat during The Vietnam War. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 31 years of service. He was and always will be greatly loved and truly missed.
Rev. Hubert Cox, age 94 of Somerset, passed away June 14, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital following a short illness. He was born on November 15, 1928 to Thomas and Louisa Cox of Monticello, Kentucky. He married Juanita Mae Young on September 10, 1954 in Cincinnati, OH. They Shared 61 years of marriage.
Hubert Cox was the owner / operator of Cox Auto Body Shop in Somerset, He served in the Korean War in the ambulatory motor pool unit for two years. He moved from Cincinnati in 1966 to establish and pastor the First Apostolic Church of Somerset, Kentucky. He was an ordained minister with the United Pentecostal Church International for over 50 years.
Survivors include two daughters, Tina Hill, Somerset, KY and Jennifer Mutters (an) of Bethel, Ohio; three sons, Dr. Michael Cox (Bethel) of Livingston, Tennessee, Rev. Joe Cox (Rebecca) of Somerset, Kentucky and Rev. Randall Cox (Jennifer) of Russell Springs, Kentucky. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, David Cox, Daniel Cox, Jonathan Hill, Aslynne Hill, Emily French, Bethany Chavez, Adam Cox, Jacob Cox, Olivia, Mutters and Allison Mutters; two great grandchildren, Lincoln and Adalynn Cox.
Rev. Hubert Cox was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Cox; three brothers, Roy, Raymond, and Ernest Cox, and one sister, Ina Mae Hicks.
Visitation for Rev. Hubert Cox will be held on Sunday, June 18th, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the First Apostolic Church on 118 East University Drive, Somerset, Kentucky.
His funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 19, at the First Apostolic Church. A graveside service will be held in the Elk Springs Cemetery in Monticello, KY at 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Rev. Hubert Cox.
Franklyn Richard Russell, age 90, was born February 26, 1933 in Shopville, Kentucky and departed this life at his home in Somerset, Kentucky on June 14, 2023. He is survived by Mary Lou Russell, his loving wife of 70 years. He is also survived by his 3 daughters, Rosanna (Jack) Adams, Sheila (Johnny) Whitaker, Jennifer (Garry) Norton and his son Brian (Brenda) Russell; Grandchildren, Robbie (Mary) Adams, Kelly (James) Poynter, Jared (Kathy) Whitaker, Stefanie (Troy) Chapman, Madison Whitaker, Jackie (Ronnie) Hall, Dylan Norton, Jessica (Jackson) Lockard, Breanna Russell, Brooke Russell and Bryce (Caitlyn) Russell, 10 great-grandchildren and his sister Brenda (Jay) Adams. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Alta Russell; sister Dorothy Mounce; brother Ralph Russell; and grandson David Adams.
Franklyn was a Korean War Veteran and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Franklyn was a man who loved growing things. Earlier in his life, he spent countless hours on the farm planting crops, caring for livestock and raising his children. As the years passed, he found a love for growing vegetables and flowers. In his twilight years, his family looked to him to plant seeds of wisdom with them. Through it all, he knew it was important to grow the Kingdom of God.
He valued so many things in life and knew that nurturing and caring for something was better than replacing it. You could see that in his 70-year marriage, his worn and notated Bible, his relationships with his family and friends, his favorite coffee cup and his old truck that he never replaced after more than thirty years of Sundays driving through the car lots.
Franklyn didn’t have to work at being a good person. It’s just who he was. He didn’t take tomorrow for granted and he said “I love you” as often as he could. He is leaving behind a beautiful legacy of love, honesty, kindness and faithfulness that he has entrusted each of his family members to carry on and share for generations to come. He left his loved ones knowing that family prayer will continue each time they gather together around the dinner table and that some day in the future we will all celebrate a great reunion once again.
A funeral service for Franklyn Richard Russell will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17th, at the Chapel of the Pulaski Funeral Home with Rev. Jamey Epperson officiating. Burial will follow in the Renfro Cemetery.
The family of Franklyn Richard Russell will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. Saturday until time for services.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Russell.
Jeffery Drake Wilkinson, 70 passed from this life unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 14, 2023 at the Jean Waddle Hospice Care Center in Somerset.
He was born on October 21, 1952, in Bogota, Panama, son of the late William Wilkinson and Shirley Swartz Wilkinson.
He is survived by his wife; Debra Foley Wilkinson, his Anam Cara, and their shared children, biological and children of the heart; Wendy Wilkinson (Matthew) Ridout, John (Toni) Wilkinson, April (Adam) Frank and Brandie (Jonathan) Brinson and a sister; Julie Wilkinson Peterson. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and was expecting his first great-grandchild in October as well as many nieces and nephews, in-laws and friends all of whom he loved dearly. Jeff was a wonderful and loving person to all of us. In his memory, forgive a grudge, lose a prejudice and hold one another in love and friendship.
A Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in the Chapel of Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2”00 pm in the Funeral Home Chapel.
You may offer condolences and sign the online Tribute Book at www.somersetundertaking.com
Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Jeffery Drake Wilkinson.
June 20
Joyce Roop Bates, age 86, of Somerset, Kentucky passed from this life on Friday, June 16, 2023. She was born on June 27, 1936 to the late David "Dave" Roop and Merlin Syck Roop in Zebulon Community of Pike County, Kentucky. She was a member of Denham Street Baptist Church. She loved playing cards, listening to Bluegrass Gospel music, attending church, reading her Bible and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lester Bates, brothers, Tommy, Jessie, Harold, Bobby Dean and David Jr. Roop, sister, Jean Meade, grandson, Jeffery David Bates, sisters-in-law, Barb and Loretta Roop. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, Lester Bates Jr. (Joyce) of Cincinnati, OH; daughter, Kathy Lynn Scott (Bobby) of Somerset, Ky; brother, Billy Roop (Sue) of Prestonsburg, Ky; sister-in law, Mary Roop of GA; grandchildren, Leslie Bates, Kevin Hall; along with 11 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. with Bro. Doug Walden and Bro. Moses Frasure officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland.
Dalton Harold Morgan, 88, of Tampa FL passed from this life and into his eternal home on June 18 2023. Dalton was born in Oakdale TN on April 7 1935. He was the son of the late Lee Miller Morgan and Ida Leanora Jane (Taylor) Morgan. Dalton was a member of the Church of Christ. He was a graduate of Oakdale High School. After graduation in 1953 he moved to Dayton OH and worked at McCall's Printing where he met the love of his life Joyce Yvonne Cooper from Science Hill KY. They were married on April 14, 1956 in Liberty IN. In March of 1958 he was drafted into the Army and stationed at Fort Hood TX and Germany. When discharged from the Army in 1960 he returned to Dayton OH. In 1982 they moved to Collierville TN and worked at Quebecor printing in Olive Branch MS. He retired in 1998 and helped Joyce with her Antique Business. In March of 2022 Dalton and Joyce moved to Tampa FL. Dalton loved a good joke and liked to prank everyone. Dalton is survived by his son Wayne Morgan of Tampa FL. Grandson Michael (Lisa) Morgan of Lake Mary FL. Granddaughter Michelle (Todd) Mitchell of Carlisle OH. 5 Great Grandchildren Emma Morgan, Luke Morgan, Callen Mitchell, Vinny Mitchell and Mac Mitchell. Several nieces and nephews and a host of friends who mourn his passing. Dalton is preceded in death by his loving wife Joyce Yvonne (Cooper) Morgan, Parents Lee Miller Morgan, Ida Lenora Jane (Taylor) Morgan, brothers Henry Morgan and Kenneth Morgan, Sisters Ruby Mitchell and Mona Heidel. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Leukemia Society. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Science Hill Cemetery.
James “Jimmy” L. Howard, age 75, of Science Hill, Kentucky, passed from life on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Jimmy was born on April 6, 1948 to the late Roy B. Howard and Joyce Hobbs Howard in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He was of the Pentecostal faith. He enjoyed working with his Kubota tractor, clearing his fields, enjoyed his horses and his dog “Heidi”. He was a giving man and helped everyone that he could. He was an outdoorsman, loved to fish, camp, drive his semi- big rig and was an accomplished musician. His grandchildren was his world and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Joyce Howard, brothers, Glen and Terry Howard and great-grandson, Hudson Allen. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 55 years, Patricia Howard, daughter, Krista Eichner (Scott) of Science Hill, Ky; brothers, Wendell and Larry Howard, sisters, Sheila Prather and Connie Anderson both of Cincinnati, OH; along with grandchildren, Austin and Brayla Eichner.
Graveside will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor David Howard officiating.
Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Honor Guard Post #38.
June 21
Doris Decker, age 76, of Louisville, Ky passed away June 18, 2023. Visitation: June 23rd at 11 Funeral: 1 Burial: Morrow Chapel Cemetery.
Joe D. Gragg, 78, of Somerset passed away Monday, June 19, 2023 at his residence. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Pulaski Funeral Home.
Earl Mounce, age 80, of Somerset, Ky passed away June 16, 2023. Visitation: June 21st at 12 PM Funeral: June 21st at 2 PM Burial: Wesley's Chapel Cemetery.
Joseph Smith, age 40, of Keavy, Ky passed away June 10, 2023. There will be no services at this time.
June 22
Vernon Lee “Cotton” Emerson, age 85, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Somerset Nursing and Rehab.
Vernon was born on August 3, 1937 in Casey County, KY to the late Jesse Dee Emerson and Lucy Floyd Emerson. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Vernon retired from General Electric in Somerset, KY. He enjoyed farming, fishing and woodwork.
He is survived by one son, Joel (Rebekah) Emerson of Noblesville, IN; three grandchildren, Ethan Emerson, Alan Emerson and Carol Emerson; one sister, Mary Lou (Blaine) Griffin of Eubank; a special niece and nephew who were like a son and daughter, Danny Hixson and Gretta Griffin; several nieces and nephews; and other family members.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Arnold Emerson, Homer Emerson and Ray Emerson; and two sisters, Orlena Wall and Grace Hixson.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
His funeral service will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:00am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Rev. Tracy Valentine officiating. Burial will be at Double Springs Cemetery in Waynesburg, KY.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to God's Food Pantry.
You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Vernon Emerson.
Susan A. Johannesen, age 64, of Ferguson, Kentucky, passed from this life on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Jean Waddle Care Center.
Susan was born on June 1, 1959 to the late Donald R. Yonker and Marjorie Weldy Claxton in Akron, Ohio.
She was of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed tending to her garden, remodeling her home, and love her furbaby “Smokie Joe”. Susan had obtained a Master’s Degree in Social Work and was a big help to her community. She loved giving to others and was a soldier for Christ, spreading his word. She cherished her family.
Susan was preceded in death by her father, Donald R. Yonker, daughter, Tiffany Dawn Zachary and brother, Richard Yonker.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her mother, Marjorie Claxton, son, Joshua C. Zachary of Eubank, Ky; daughter, Shelly M. Lawhorn (Ronnie) of Science Hill, Ky; bonus daughter, Crystal Flynn of Somerset, Ky; brothers, Wade Whisenant and Perry Whisenant both of Somerset, Ky and Robert Yonker of IN; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Matthew 6:33
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 12 to 2 p.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. with Bro. Todd Amburgey and Bro. Joseph Isaacs officiating. Burial will follow in Southern Oaks Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Todd Amburgey, Joseph Isaacs, Robert Yonker, Ronnie Lawhorn and Wade Whisenant.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan A. Johannesen Memorial Fund.
June 27
Thomas Dean Williams, age 60, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
At the request of the family, private services will be held.
Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
June 28
Allie Mae Owens, age 79, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Cumberland Nursing and Rehab.
Allie was born on August 25, 1943 in London, KY to the late Emory Parsley and Nora Price Parsley. She was a member of Denham St. Baptist Church. Allie loved her BINGO, going to yard sales and talking on the phone. She enjoyed reading the Bible and loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by two sons, Leroy Owens of Nancy and James E. (Theresa) Owens of Somerset; three daughters, Patty Buster of Somerset, Brenda (Allen) Whitaker of Somerset and Clara Owens (Dennis Dalton) of Nancy; ten grandchildren; J.J. (Alisha) Owens, Dustin (Kristen) Owens, Harley Smith, Jaime Owens (Trevor Johnson), Cory Lemmon, Danielle Whitaker, Nina Owens (John Jennings), Keilahn Owens, Tonya (Jeremy) Baird and Chris Colyer (Jalessa); seventeen great grandchildren, Allie Sears, Aubree Sears, Christian Smith, Owen Rowe, Whitley Smith, Jaylin Owens, Hailee Owens, Peyton Owens, Emery Jane Owens, Shayla Owens, Jahven Smith, Mckenzie Smith, Aiden Smith, Zayder Smith, Finn Baird, John David Baird and Allie-Elise Baird; two sisters, Clara (Gene) Hatcher of London, KY and Reda Neou (Dennis Montgomery) of Louisville.
Allie was preceded in death by her husband; James Owens on January 28, 2011, three brothers; Samuel Parsley, Frank Parsley and Ralph Parsley, three sisters; Irene Hines, Lorene Rogers and Louise Jennings; one great grandchild; Nina Buster; and two sons-in-law, Carroll Colyer and Mark Lemmon.
Visitation for Allie will be on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503.
Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Griffith and Bro. Randy Wiles officiating. Burial will be in the Barker Porter Cemetery, Nancy, KY. Pallbearers will be LeRoy Owens, Christian Smith, Emory Owens, Dustin Owens, Jay Owens and Cory Lemmon. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Dalton, William Owen Rowe, Harvey Jennings and Keilahn Owens.
The family would like to thank Cumberland Nursing and Rehab for their care over the years.
You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Allie Mae Owens.
Linda Parks, age 84, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Somerset Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.
Linda was born on December 3, 1938 in New Kensington, PA to the late Dale L. Cribbs and Mahala Dunkle Cribbs. Growing up she had one sibling, a sister, so her father did the best to turn her into the son he never had. He insisted on calling her Butch, and taught her about carpentry, auto repair and every other skill you can imagine, something that likely contributed to her fiercely independent nature throughout her life.
Linda raised six children on her own, while holding down at least one full-time job and often part-time work on the side. Her work ethic was unparalleled, something she instilled in her children. She didn’t have a lot of extra time, but when she did, she enjoyed home improvement projects, traveling, gardening and particularly reading. She was also a huge fan of UK Men’s Basketball and professional golf tournaments.
She is survived by one son, Michael (Rebekah) Parks of Somerset; three daughters, Connie (Boyce) Ramsey of Somerset, Kelly McQueen (Micky Brown) of Mt. Sterling, KY and Casey (Curt) DeLoach of Lincoln, NE; nine grandchildren, Whitney Ramsey, Rajon Parks, Tyler McQueen, Hannah Bevel, Sarah Casper “Sarah” DeLoach, Will DeLoach, Micah Mounce, Mahayla Mounce and Corey Parks; and several great grandchildren.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by two sons, Corey Parks and Tracy Parks; and one sister, Marian McCracken.
A Celebration of Life service will be held by the family at a later date.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in memory of Linda Parks.
The family of Linda Parks would like to thank the staff and administration of Somerset Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility and Hospice of Lake Cumberland for their compassionate care and support during her final days.
You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Linda Parks.
June 29
Jan Farley, 79, of Science Hill, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
She was born November 9, 1943 in Pnobscot, Kentucky; daughter of the late Sherod & Pauline (Saylor) Eubank. She was a homemaker and a member of the Beulah First Church of God. Jan was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved gardening, flowers, antique shopping, and most of all, her family. Jan was loved by all who met her.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Johnny Farley. She was blessed with two children, a son, Michael John Farley of Jeffersonville, Kentucky and a daughter, Robin Farley-Griffin of Piqua, Ohio, and with four grandchildren, John, Dustin, Amanda, and Ben. Also surviving are her brother, James & (Brenda) Eubank of Richmond, Kentucky; five great-grandchildren, Bryson, Brantley, Barrett, Mattix, and Clayton; and several nieces & nephews who adored her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Sherod Junior, John, Douglas, and Casper; and a sister, Mildred McKeehan.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Jim McKinney officiating.
Burial will be in Woodstock Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 10:00 AM Friday, June 30, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
Lois Evelyn Jones May, age 78, of Somerset, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Somerset Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born September 8, 1944 to the late Paul and Vestal Bailey Smith in Pulaski County, Kentucky. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and needle work, including embroidery and quilting. She was a member of Pulaski Baptist Church.
She is survived by three sons, Jason & (Tammy) Jones, Stuart & (Catherine Hatcher) Jones, and Bruce Jones; three brothers, Harry Lee & (Gail) Smith, Walter & (Janie) Smith, and Dale & (Jackie) Smith; four sisters, Loarraine Petrey, Pauline & (Bill) Thompson, Marie & (Gary) Crockett, and Nancy & (Roy) Baxter; six grandchildren, Cirren Jones, Samuel Jones, Carlos Jones, Liam Jones, Cyrus Jones, and Jaedon Jones; and one sister-in-law, Kaye Smith;
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David May; three sisters, Ann, Alma, and Carol Jo Smith; one brother, Glen Smith; and one brother-in-law, Lawrence Petrey.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 1 PM in the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home with Jeff Wilson officiating.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 11 AM until 1 PM at Pulaski Funeral Home.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Peggy Campbell Owens of Somerset, KY daughter of the late Arnold E. and Carolyn Hayes Campbell passed away on June 21, 2023, at the Lake Cumberland’s Jean Waddle Hospice Care unit.
As well as her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, David A. Campbell. She is survived by her husband of 62 years Dr. Byron M. Owens, her son Byron Patrick Owens, both of somerset, KY. Brothers Larry D. Campbell (Shirl) of Watertown MN, Danny K. Campbell (Deanna) of Calvin, KY. Sister Pamela C. Kelly (Colen) of Closepint KY, and a niece Heather K. Eldridge who she claimed as her daughter.
Born in Louellen Ky January 14, 1940. She attended Highsplint Elementary and Graduated from Evarts High School. She attended Cumberland Collage as well. She was a Ky Colonel, past president of the Somerset Jr. Woman’s Club, co-coordinator of the Somerset Special Olympics area games for ten years, president of her PTA, and worked diligently for the mentally handicap.
In lieu of flowers the family ask donations to be made to the local or KY special Olympics.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, July 3rd starting at 1 p.m. at The Bridge, First Baptist Church in Somerset.
June 30
Travis DeBord, age 52, of Hustonville, Ky passed away June 28, 2023.
David Phelps, 81, of Science Hill, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
