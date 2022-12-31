Folks out driving in the area of downtown Somerset today need to be aware that some roads will be closed due to the set up for the Light Up 2023 New Year’s Eve Bash.
Several blocks will be closed starting at 9 a.m., and will not reopen until 5 a.m. Sunday morning.
The following areas in downtown Somerset will be closed:
East Mount Vernon Street and West Mount Vernon Streets, starting at the intersection with South Central Avenue (at the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce building), through the intersection of Vine Street (near the Pulaski County Courthouse). That includes the Fountain Square area, where the music stage is traditionally set up.
North and South Main Streets, starting at the intersection with Columbia Street (Steel Magnolia) through the intersection with West Market Street (Cumberland Security Bank).
North and South Maple Streets, from the intersection with East Columbia Street (Citizens National Bank parking lot) through Market Street (the Pulaski County Judicial Center).
The intersection of South Central and Market Street (First United Methodist Church).
North Central Street to Freshman Alley.
Anyone not wanting to attend the downtown festival are encouraged to take detours around the area.
North and South Central Avenue will remain open for thru traffic.
The following roadways may be useful for detouring the festival area: Central Avenue, Limestone Avenue, Oak Street, Vine Street, Crawford Avenue, South Richardson Drive, Murphy Avenue, Jarvis Avenue, College Street and Barnett Street.
For those who plan on ringing in the new year at the festival, Light Up 2023 begins at 6 p.m.
There will be several parking areas open, including the Judicial Center lot and Maple Street lots.
Alcohol will be served at the festival, with those who wish to purchase alcohol required to buy a wristband for $5. Those bands will be available at each of the festival’s entrance gates.
Those gates will be at the Judicial Center Plaza, the intersection of Maple and East Mt. Vernon streets, and the intersection of North Main and Columbia streets.
Safe rides to and from the festival are provided by You Ride, We Drive and are sponsored by the Law Office of Jeremy A. Bartley.
Festival-goers who live locally can pre-book transportation by calling (262) 484-6365. A driver will be scheduled to pick up customers from their location and take them to the festival, with a return ride home at the time they choose.
Those who drive to the festival but feel they need a ride home can call the same number, (262) 484-6365, to schedule a ride. You Ride, We Drive will be stationed behind the festival stage at the intersection of Vine and West Mt. Vernon streets to pick up those who’ve scheduled a ride home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.