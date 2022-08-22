In a story of record number of strays, it was stated that the Humane Society differed from the Animal Shelter in that they only take ready-to-adopt animals. This is untrue, and the local Humane Society takes in many neglected abused, injured, hit by cars, far more than any other local rescue group.
Retraction August 23rd
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Somerset man pleads guilty to illegal sales of guns
- Richard Correll passes away at 82
- Officials: New traffic pattern at 461-80 means short-term pains, long-term gains
- Pulaski County tourism revenue way up
- An effective Special Response Team should matter more than audit results
- Arrest Log August 16, 2022
- Wright scores 4 touchdowns, Warriors make comeback
- Pulaski County roars back to upend Belfry
- KSP investigating fatal McCreary County wreck
- 5 new staff added to LCRH
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.