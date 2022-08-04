In a story about Don Franklin collecting donations for Eastern Kentucky, it was stated the Comeback Coolers passes out alcoholic beverages with other items to victims in crisis. While this fact was taken from the Comeback Coolers’ website, the Commonwealth Journal would like to make clear that Don Franklin of Somerset does not encourage the consumption of Alcoholic Beverages, and they choose to celebrate Christian values. Lois Cox of Don Franklin had praised the organization for the other items they provide and was not aware that they provided beer.
Retraction August 5th, 2022
