Now that the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays are behind us, after all of those feasts and snacks most of us enjoyed, one might be inclined to be interested in losing some unwanted pounds.
If that's indeed the case, there's an entity in Somerset that is tailor-made for an individual to get that 'perfect workout'.
In fact, it's a place where there's a little something for everybody.
That place? The Rocky Hollow Complex located at 142 South Central Avenue in Somerset is 'The Place' for someone that is serious about losing weight, or if you're a little more laid back, it's a place to make new acquaintances and become friends for life with your fellow peers.
Rocky Hollow -- owned and operated by the City of Somerset -- opened for business on November 11, 1999, and it has been thriving ever since, offering patrons a wide array of things to do.
David Dorsey -- Parks Director for the City of Somerset -- says Rocky Hollow is mainly known as a great indoor facility for folks to get a good brisk walk in, but he points out there is so much more to do at the facility other than walking.
"I'd say we have somewhere up to 300 to 400 people a day that walk here regularly, five to six days per week," Dorsey stated. "That figure fluctuates depending on the time of the year and what else may be going on."
"Besides the walking track, we have a basketball gym, and several people play basketball here every day," Dorsey added. "We have a weight room, we have different classes that we offer from Yoga, to Sliver Sneakers, to even Ballroom Dancing, which is a form of exercise. We also have rooms available for meetings and parties, so there's something for just about everyone here."
As far as hoops goes, it's that time of year when league play heats up, meaning Rocky Hollow is going to be real busy with basketball action.
"Our basketball schedule is getting ready to get underway, and we'll have folks coming in from all of the surrounding counties with teams playing here," pointed out Dorsey. "We'll have teams from Lincoln, Mercer, Rockcastle, Casey, Wayne -- they all come here to play. On Saturday's during our league play, we'll easily have 500 to 600 people come here to watch the kids play on their respective teams."
While there's plenty to do at Rocky Hollow, the walking track remains the constant, with literally hundreds of patrons taking advantage of the indoor track all year long, with many walking six days per week.
And, those same patrons -- over the years -- in most cases, were strangers once upon a time that now have become friends for life.
"It's a lot like the local barber shop, in the sense that Rocky Hollow has become one of the best places in town for a conversation," stated Dorsey.
"There's a lot of stories to be told among friends, and at the same time, those people are getting some good exercise," added the Parks Director. "We have several people that keep track of their mileage. We have a 1,000-Mile Club, a 5,000-Mile Club, a 10,000-Mile Club, and we've even got a few folks in the 20,000-Mile Club. So, we have got a few people here that take their walking very seriously."
Another great thing Rocky Hollow has going for it is the price to get a membership at the facility. To say that it is a bargain would be a gross understatement indeed.
Children under the age of 10 years old are free, and people ages 10-62, the cost of a membership is only $25.00 per year. People 63 or older, only pay $12.00 per year for a membership, making Rocky Hollow very affordable for just about everyone.
"Most of the time at other facilities, you'll pay at least $25.00 per month, and here -- if you're between the ages of 10 to 62, you pay only $25.00 for the entire year," Dorsey pointed out.
"The Somerset City Council has done a great job of keeping our rates very cheap, making it where just about anyone can come by and take part," Dorsey added.
And, then there's this.
Despite having a wide array of things to do, and the very economical cost for a membership, Rocky Hollow has become a place for friends to meet up and work out together, or go for a walk together -- a place where folks have shared together and became friends for life.
Simply, the Rocky Hollow Complex has become a lot like the show 'Cheer's', which aired on NBC from 1982 to 1993 -- the Somerset entity has become a place where 'Everybody knows your name'.
