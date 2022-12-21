With temperatures expected to dip this weekend, the Rocky Hollow Recreation Center will open its doors Friday as a warming center for those who need it.
The City of Somerset’s Facebook page announced that the center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.
Rocky Hollow is located at 142 South Central Avenue in downtown Somerset.
The city will also be assisting New Life Church by providing utilities for their warming center, which is open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on any evenings the temperature is colder than 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
New Life Church is located at 222 Murphy Avenue in Ferguson.
New Life also accepts donations and volunteer help for its center. The church posts updates on when the center is open and what items they may need on its Facebook page.
Pulaski will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 10 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday, and a Wind Chill Watch from 1 a.m. through 1 p.m. Friday.
According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, current forecasts show overnight temperatures on Thursday could go as low as -2 degrees, with wind chill temperatures around -25 degrees. Friday’s high is only expected to be around 8 degrees.
High and low temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are expected to hover between zero and 23 degrees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.