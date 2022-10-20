Southern Elementary School participates in Safe Schools Week by having Officer John Anderson, SRO, speak to Mrs. Bertram first grade class.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...Heightened Risk of Wildfires Today... Warming temperatures in our dry air mass will send relative humidity down to 20 to 25 percent in most locations today. Southwesterly winds will also pick up during the day, with gusts reaching 15 to 20 mph. The combination of winds and very dry air, along with dry fuels, will lead to an increased wildfire danger. Any fires that start could spread out of control, and outdoor burning is not recommended.
Safe Schools Week
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Moonlight Festival crowd waxes in numbers in fourth year downtown
- Chill Out & Proud Festival goes live again this Saturday
- Down two TD's early, Pulaski County roars back to defeat Bobcats
- Arrest Log October 14, 2022
- Attorney accidentally sues himself … and other weird headlines
- Moonlight Festival fills downtown streets — even during the day
- 1986-97: 'Smash' ending for local movie venues
- Pandemonium in the Cougar Den: Lady Cougars advance to 48th District Championship
- Arrest Log October 18, 2022
- Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.