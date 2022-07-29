This past May, several sponsors and students from Saline Christian Academy toured Washington D.C. en route to the Accelerated Christian Education Student Convention(ISC).
While touring the capitol, the students, in conjunction with Faith for America’s founder, Bobby Stewart, were able to present hand-carved leather-bound Bibles specifically designed by Michael Qualls for Kentucky’s Senator Rand Paul and Representative Hal Rogers.
Both Paul and Rogers were moved and impressed by the detailed workmanship of these Bibles.
The students were addressed by Rand Paul at his office in the Capitol building, and by Hal Rogers on the Capitol steps.
This tour was an enjoyable learning experience for the Saline students. They were able to witness the beauty of America’s Capitol, and gain valuable knowledge about the government and its elected officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.