69 YEARS AGO
NOV. 5, 1953
Down to one ace
The U.S. 5th Air Force was left with only one jet ace today as two veteran Sabre jet pilots left for the United States.
Lt. Col. Vermont Garrison, of Somerset, Ky., at 38 the oldest jet ace in the Air Force, with 21 victories in two wars, and Major Clyde A. Curtain, who shot down five MIGs in Korea, departed.
That left Capt. Ralph S. Parr of Apple Valley, California, the only jet ace serving in Korea.
Working for good cause
Mrs. Arnold Edwards has been appointed chairman of the 1953 Christmas Seal sale of the Pulaski County Tuberculosis Association.
The sale, which will be conducted by mail throughout the county from Nov. 16 through December, is the only source of funds for for the tuberculosis prevention and control activities of the association.
Mrs. Edwards said addressing of 9,000 envelopes was completed Thursday by a group working in the auditorium of the Health Center.
Those who helped in the addressing were:
Mrs. W. B. Stivers, Mrs. Jack Hornstein, Mrs. Mabel Cain, Mrs. George Green, Mrs. Paul Woodall, Mrs. Miles Hardin, Mrs. Stanley Culver, Mrs. Earl Tate, Mrs. Martha Fitzwater, Mrs. Linzie Carter, Mrs. George Record, Mrs. Ed Gragg, Mrs. H. H. Sandusky, Mrs. Hugh Vaughn, Mrs. Earl Godsey, Mrs. Pope Walker, and Mrs. Jesse Wilson.
Test drive too long
A three-week road test is too long for trying out a used car, according to Kentucky State Police.
William Crowell of Wisconsin took a 1949 Ford from the garage of the Hughes Motor Company on Monticello Road for a try-out on October 10. He never returned.
Lester Hughes, owner of the garage, notified state police and an alarm was sent out for the man and car.
Saturday afternoon, the car was recovered by the state police in Stanford, but another man, Edward Rowland, Jr., of Covington was driving.
Rowland explained that Crowell had worked for him for about a week and then got a job driving a truck cross country. He left the Ford with Rowland until he got back from his trip.
Rowland had started to Kings Mountain Saturday to visit some friends and relatives when he was arrested in Stanford.
Major upset
Democrat Gilmore Phelps has been elected sheriff of Pulaski County, beating Republican Frank Beatty by 975 votes. It had been 25 years since a Democrat had been elected sheriff of Pulaski County.
Lot of bread
Kroger spends more than a million dollars per year on newspaper advertising.
Halloween havoc
Porch furniture disappeared and many doors and windows of homes and businesses were marked up on Halloween night here.
Cheap Cobbies
Attention women. Get your Cobbie dress shoe at Joseph’s for only $8.95.
Football returns
Are you ready for some football ? Somerset High kicks off the season at home on Wednesday afternoon against Kentucky Military Institute.
Bucket brigade
A grass fire got out of control this morning near West Somerset, and spread until it almost encircled the Saline School. Two neighboring houses were destroyed. The fire started while the grass yard of the school was being burned.
The children of the Saline School formed a bucket brigade to aid the fire department.
Formal opening
The formal opening of the Eastern Bible Institute will be held at Langdon Street Baptist Church on Sunday morning.
Dr. I. K. Cross, pastor at Langdon Street, is president of the institute.
Anybody home ?
Department of Revenue field men will be knocking on doors in Pulaski County and throughout the state in an attempt to collect delinquent taxes.
Dunbar debut
The Dunbar Trojans will open their basketball season Saturday with a team from Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Fort Campbell players are from several different colleges, including Boston College, Marshall, and Texas.
Cabinet company coming ?
A Michigan company appears “all ready”to build a plant in the Somerset area for the manufacture of television, radio and phonograph cabinets.
Mayor A. A. Offutt said officials of the Corona Company near Flint, Michigan were here recently and are “very interested” in building here.
The plant would employ 300 to 350 people.
Teen killed
A 14-year-old girl was killed and two other children injured Sunday night while walking home from church when an automobile driven by a young boy who had allegedly been drinking, left the highway and hit the children.
Killed almost instantly was Joyce Louise Smiley of Bobtown, daughter of Sam Smiley and Mrs. Smiley.
Also injured were Leonard and Arnold Hargis, both in their early teens. They were treated at the hospital for minor cuts and bruises and released.
Billy Lee Marcum, 18, son of Mrs. Joe Marcum, Rt. 3, Somerset, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.
State police said five children, the three named above, and Clara Barron and Fay Estep, were walking along the left side of the highway after attending worship service at nearby Eden Baptist Church.
Marcum, driving a 1940 Chevrolet coupe, was traveling south on the blacktop road. He left the pavement with his right front and rear tires and proceeded down the road partially on the shoulder until he struck the children.
Salk shots
A hope-laden polio vaccine will be given to probably one million second grade children beginning Feb. 8 in an effort to learn whether polio has been conquered.
The children will bare their arms for three successive shots of a vaccine developed by Dr. James E. Salk.
Mayor’s home ransacked
Burglars ransacked the residence of Mayor A. A. Sandy Offutt on Clements Avenue Sunday night.
Carter death
Mrs. Belle Carter, 74, of 219 East Oak Street, died suddenly Wednesday afternoon of a heart attack. Survivors include two sons, Alonzo and Linzie, both of Somerset.
