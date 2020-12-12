Cars

Numerous cars, fire trucks, and decorated vehicles took part in the "Santa Cruise" Friday night in Burnside. Starting at City Hall on U.S. 27 and going through the neighborhoods of Burnside, the goal of the event was to spread some holiday cheer by going where people live despite not having a parade this year.

 Christopher Harris I CJ

