As we appreciate the pleasures of high summer, we still must contend with one ever present threat — the pervasive summer itch. It arrives quietly and suddenly, causing irritation, annoyance, and discomfort. It disrupts our sleep, threatens our health, and generally makes life miserable. Usually it stems from insects such as mosquitoes, ants, or chiggers, or plants like poison ivy, oak, or sumac. As a child it seemed like I was itching all summer long. If not bites or poison ivy, it was a pealing sunburn that kept me up scratching at night.
This summer, my wife Diane and I have already experienced two itching bouts. The first seems to have come from mosquitoes, after we moved some old firewood in the early evening that was stacked in our backyard. While feeding, mosquitoes inject their saliva into us, which contains anticoagulants and proteins that trigger an immune response. The body’s release of histamines creates the familiar inflamed bump and the intense itching.
Usually, over-the-counter products containing diphenhydramine or hydrocortisone help alleviate the itchiness. Cold compresses and taking oral antihistamines can also provide some relief. We found that anesthetics such as topical lidocaine temporarily reduce itching, although many people still employ traditional remedies like Calamine Lotion or baking soda. My father always swore by something called Campho Phenique. The manufacturer claims it has a “pleasant” aroma, saying “You can smell camphor, but there is also a subtle eucalyptus scent.” As comedian Mitch Hedberg used to say, “I don’t know how well it works, but it does make the bites shiny.”
As our mosquito bites were finally fading, Diane felt we could no longer avoid other cleanup jobs in the backyard. This time we were assaulted by ants. I got most of the bites, probably because Diane is much conscientious about taking precautions like wearing long sleeves and gloves.
Although minuscule, ants can produce an intensely itchy bite when disturbed. These are created by the release of formic acid into the tiny wound. This substance disrupts cells and triggers inflammation, causing the itch. Folk remedies like toothpaste or vinegar are sometimes used, but topical analgesics or antihistamine preparations are usually recommended. These tiny Indiana ants were very annoying, but they didn’t compare to the toxic fire ants we encountered back in Florida.
Bug bites always feel worse at night. This is because our perception of itchiness increases when we are trying to sleep, since there are fewer distractions. Body temperature also rises at night as blood flow increases, all of which leads to greater histamine concentrations and more intense itching.
Itching was originally thought to be another form of pain. It, however, has been found to involve the activation of specialized nerve fibers which transmit signals to the brain, where they stimulate an almost irresistible urge to scratch.
Itching may have evolved as a warning signal to alert us to the presence of dangerous organisms or objects on our skin. The uncomfortable sensations, help people learn when and where to take precautions, although some of us don’t think it applies to us.
Itching has long held symbolic significance. In folklore, it symbolized impending fortune or misfortune. Ancient Greeks believed that itching ears were a sign that someone was talking about you, while an itching palm foretold the arrival of wealth.
Freud and the psychoanalysts believed that itching symbolized various psychological states. It was viewed as a way to cope with unconscious conflicts. Itching was considered a form of displacement that redirected tension from repressed desires or anxieties. Overall it was related to conflicts, unmet needs, or unresolved issues and signified a regressive desire for attention, relief, or comfort.
In literature, itching has often been employed as a metaphor to convey restlessness or to signify a significant change. It can also may represent hidden secrets, suggesting that there is something beneath the surface that needs to be revealed.
In George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984,” the protagonist is plagued by an itchy rash that symbolizes his rebellion against the oppressive regime. It represents his inner resistance and desire to break free.
Itching is something we all can relate to. Over the years, comedic portrayals of itching have become a staple of television sitcoms. In a classic 1954 episode of “I Love Lucy,” both Lucy and Ethel wear the same style dress to a Country Club dance, unaware that both dresses have itching powder sprinkled inside them.
In the episode of “Friends” entitled “The One with All the Itching,” Ross becomes unbearably itchy after wearing a wool sweater, and the show revolves around his frantic attempts to scratch himself in public. Similarly, in a “Seinfeld” episode, Jerry develops an intense itch on his back. This episode perhaps goes too far when it introduces a back-scratching monkey. Itching episodes have also been featured on series such as “Modern Family,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “The Office,” “Scrubs,” and “Parks and Recreation.” Itching also turns up in many popular movies, such as “The Sandlot,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Austin Powers,” “Beetlejuice,” and “A Fish Called Wanda.”
While itching can be amusing when it happens to someone else, it can also make your summer miserable. In my early days in Florida I had an allergic reaction to insect repellant, while camping and the doctor pumped me so full of antihistamines that for a while I was totally immune to insect bites. Not a bad way to spend the summer.
Terry L. Stawar, Ed.D., lives in Jeffersonville and teaches psychology at Ivy Tech Community College.
