Somerset Mayor Alan Keck wasn't the only one in the room at Tuesday's Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon running for a state office.
Current Secretary of State Michael Adams — himself back on the campaign trail, running for re-election — was the featured speaker Tuesday at The Center for Rural Development.
The Republican Adams — who serves as both the chief business and chief election official for the Commonwealth of Kentucky — noted that when he took office in 2020, Kentucky had 227,000 businesses operating in its borders. "That's homegrown businesses, that's big global businesses, and everybody in between," he said.
Today, that number has risen to 330,000 businesses, a 45 percent increase that Adams called "remarkable." He anticipated following COVID seeing a "pop of entrepreneurship" for those who were stuck at home coming up with ideas, and then that number would go down, "but that's not what's happened." Instead, there's been a 20 percent increase in businesses in each of Adams' years in office, he noted — though he was also quick to add that wasn't because of him, but rather an economically friendly climate created by state lawmakers.
"It appears that these new businesses aren't just sprouting and then going away," he said. "Kentuckians are sticking with it, and so that's why we're seeing this massive growth year after year in our businesses."
For Adams, that means handling more registrations and renewals, but his office has been able to handle the extra load without using extra taxpayer dollars, he said — in fact, he said that his office was "de-linked" from that revenue; "We are fully self-reliant," he said. "We've been so disciplined with our use of resources, the $15 you pay once a year (in annual renewals), that's all we have. We use those business fees to run our office."
Adams also talked about elections in Kentucky, and the steps he's taken in office along with legislators to try to make voting more accessible and secure.
"Each year we've been here, we have had at least one bipartisan election bill, a major bill, pass," he said. "Kentucky is the only state in America where the two parties are coming together in a collaborative, good-faith way to improve the election process for our people.
"What you see in some other states is partisan bickering and new rules being passed to benefit the party in power, and hurt the party that's out of power," he continued. "What you saw in Washington the last couple of years, when you had one party in control of the federal government, it tends to strip away states' rights ... and have everything centralized in Washington. I say, a pox on both those houses."
Instituting a law in 2020 requiring photo ID to vote attracted bipartisan support in Kentucky, said Adams, as did the state's "biggest election reform we've had in 130 years" in 2021. He noted that in Kentucky's earliest Constitutions, voters had four days to go vote. That changed to a single day for political reasons in the latter part of the 19th century, but after the conditions surrounding COVID led to a need for different voting schedules, Adams found that early voting and extra days worked for Kentuckians, and worked to keep that as a part of the state's election experience in the future.
Adams talked about how Kentucky has demonstrated confidence in a tried-and-true method of voting — on paper — and he supports using that in lieu of more vulnerable modern technology.
"We have never used the internet to count votes in Kentucky, and we never will," he said. ... Now it's the law. It's actually a felony to connect any of our (voting) devices to the internet.
"We've transitioned away from electronics toward paper," he added. "When I campaigned in 2019, the number one thing (people) would tell me around the state — sometimes Republicans, sometimes Democrats, sometimes even Libertarians; everybody thought this — (was that) we should get away from electronics and have paper ballots. People trust the pencil and paper in a way that they don't trust anything else."
Adams also noted that Primary Elections are "becoming increasingly important in how we choose our leaders" as politics becomes more polarized — big cities like Lexington and Louisville are becoming more heavily dominated by Democrats, while the rural areas of the state lean more strongly Republican. Party-wise, the state is about 46 percent red, 44 percent blue, with most of the rest independent, he said.
"I'm hopeful for a good turnout in this Primary coming up (in May); right, it's going to be about 20 percent," he said. "I hope that it will be bigger than that. It breaks my heart that we have 80 percent of our voters that sit at home when these races are so important. In many cases, the person you pick for that office is going to be elected in November almost automatically because one party is stronger than the other. So I just want to encourage you to please take advantage (of the extra time to vote)."
As for the 10 percent or so of Kentuckians that are independent, Adams spoke with the Commonwealth Journal after the luncheon's conclusion about the role they play in Kentucky elections.
"The independents are the fastest-growing part of Kentucky's electorate," he said. "... Even with the Republicans doing so much better and increasing their registration, they're actually getting beat by the independents. Younger generations especially are not joiners. They're not joining civic institutions, they're not joining churches the way I did, my generation did. ... The same applies to political parties. They're officially just not joining the party, they're independent.
"So, on the one hand, independents are growing quickest; on the other hand though, independents were only 4 percent of voters in November 2022," he added. "So even though they were 10 percent of the vote on paper and registration, they were only 4 percent of the vote when it actually came to who voted and who didn't. So the independents are self-disenfranchising by not actually showing up to vote, and I would suspect their reason is, well, neither side appeals to them because the Democrats are so liberal and the Republicans so conservative. ... That's my theory. I don't really know why they're not voting, but I hope they do vote."
Adams, a native of Paducah in the far western part of Kentucky, mentioned that in addition to his Chamber appearance — after which he was presented with a bottle of Horse Soldier Bourbon as a gift from the Chamber — he was in town on business, visiting the local county clerk's office and meeting with local officials.
On May 16, he'll face fellow GOP candidates Stephen L. Knipper and Allen Maricle in a bid to hold onto his office against Democrat challenger Charles Wheatley in November.
"(Pulaski County) is a really important region in Republican politics," said Adams. "I believe I got 54 percent of the vote here in the four-way Primary four years ago. It's just a really good part of the state for me, and so I'll be back again before the Primary in a political capacity."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.