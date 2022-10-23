49244215-F6F6-4031-91C1-CEF86EE213AB.jpeg

Samantha Ledford was chosen the 2022 Homecoming Queen for Somerset High School. Samantha is the daughter of Dave Ledford and Stacy Frye. She was escorted by Zachary Crawford, son of Robin and Hannon Crawford.

 Submitted Photo

