Sisters-in-law heading March of Dimes event in London, Corbin

The love of children, good health and their community has inspired sisters-in-law, Karen and Annie Jewell, to spearhead fundraising for this year's March of Dimes Walk for Babies.
Karen Jewell, a retired teacher in Laurel County, is heading the London efforts while Annie is contacting businesses in the Corbin area for sponsorships for this year's event set for Saturday, Sept. 12 at the London Wellness Park.
Statistics show that 117 premature babies are born in Kentucky each year, with many facing potential lifelong health issues. Those statistics show that Kentucky received a grade of "D" on the March of Dimes report card.
But like many other events, this year's "Walk" is a scaled down version from those large gatherings of the past.
"This is a southern Kentucky event that includes Laurel, Whitley, Jackson, Owsley, Clay and Knox counties," Jewell said. "We won't have an actual walk. This will be a celebratory gathering to celebrate the money we raised to help mothers and babies."
The March of Dimes slogan is "Healthy Moms, Strong Babies," which emphasizes their commitment to assisting with education, research and fundraising to prevent premature births. This organization funds and supports research at their Prematurity Research Centers as well as advocating for good health of mothers and babies. Much of the equipment in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) was provided through funding from the March of Dimes fundraising efforts. The March of Dimes has also advocated for vaccines and tests of newborn infants to prevent certain diseases and disorders.
Mothers also have opportunities to utilize resources before, during and after pregnancy through efforts of March of Dimes, and provide medical professionals with the tools they need for the best practices to ensure the well-being of mothers and children. That is achieved in most cases by partnering with local agencies and health care organizations to support healthy pregnancies.
"People have misconceptions about how the money they donate is used," Jewell said. "Seventy-six cents of every dollar is used for their programs."
March of Dimes organization continues to conduct fundraising to supply equipment to NICU's as well as provide education and information to prospective parents. The March of Dimes also lobbies for health issues related to child development and their efforts have resulted in many vaccinations that prevent children from developing future health issues.
Each year, the March of Dimes sponsors the March for Babies, bringing in groups of volunteers who have raised money to bring more awareness to their cause. This year required some variations in the usual event, due to COVID-19 restrictions, but this Saturday offers recognition of the teams and sponsors who made this year a "groundbreaking year," according to Kristen Harvey, coordinator of the Southern Kentucky March for Dimes.
This year's event will be held at the Wellness Park off KY 192-Bypass in the College Park property. The drive-through event will provide gift bags to the first 50 visitors, beginning at 11 a.m. The Ambassador family, the Strunk family, will also be on hand.
"This year has been different but we wanted to recognize the sponsors this year. We will have the drive-through March for Babies to recognize them and the teams, but anyone can come out," Harvey said. "We will be set up with a purple tent and anyone wanting to make a donation can continue to do so."
Those not able to participate in the drive-through can still donate by visiting the March of Dimes website at MarchofDimes.org.
