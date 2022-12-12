Both of the Somerset High School basketball teams made a trip up to Indiana to play in the gym made famous in the basketball movie Hoosiers. In what was sure to be an amazing experience for all of the players, both teams faced off against a common opponent in the Rowan County Vikings. Somerset senior Grace Bruner was very grateful for the experience she had playing in such a legendary gym.
“Well for me it was extra special because when my aunt was playing basketball at Laurel County, they won the 1987 girls’ state tournament and their team, including my mom who was a cheerleader, went to see that movie while they were at the tournament. I’ve personally seen the movie and think it is a great movie, so after watching it and playing there it felt like a full circle thing. Such a great, once in a lifetime experience,” she described.
In the boys’ game, Somerset fought hard but eventually fell by a score of 78-65. Head coach of the Jumpers, Ryan Young, gave credit to the Vikings for how they played but pointed to the tough victory on Thursday and travel on Friday as to reasons why his team wasn’t as efficient and energetic as usual.
“We had a very tough district game Thursday night and long travel Friday and I really felt like our energy level to start the game was low. We put ourselves in a hole and were just not able to come all the way back in the second half. Credit to Rowan County, they shot the ball extremely well and made it difficult for us with their activity in their zone,” he explained.
Somerset was led by 24 points from Ben Godby, who also led the team with six rebounds. Aedyn Absher had 17 points, including five three-pointers, and Indred Whitaker was the other double-digit scorer with 15 for the game. Jamison Coomer added five for the Jumpers, with Jack Bruner and Landen Lonesky each adding two. Rowan County was led by a game-high 26 points from junior Colby Wilburn.
Somerset falls to 3-2 on the season and will play Casey County on Tuesday with tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
For the girls’ side of things, the Lady Jumpers had a physical game against Rowan County, with Somerset able to pull out a 56-53 victory. Head coach Cassandra McWhorter was not only excited about the win, but also the opportunity for both Somerset teams getting to play in the historic Hoosiers gym.
“Playing in the historic Hoosiers gym was an amazing experience for our Lady Jumpers. Very thankful that our AD and administration was so supportive in making this opportunity available for both our boy’s and girl’s programs. Getting a win over a very tough Rowan County team was icing on the cake for our program,” she expounded.
Somerset was led in scoring by Kate Bruner, who had a game-high 17 points in the victory. Grace Bruner scored 16 and had 13 rebounds for the double-double, with Jaelyn Dye scoring 10 points. Sophie Barnes had eight points for the Jumpers and Haley Combs added five. Rowan County was led by senior Haven Ford who had 15 points.
Somerset improves to 4-1 on the season and will next play Casey County on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
