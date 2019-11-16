The Somerset Briar Jumpers football team was able to avenge their only regular season loss with a 28-26 victory over the number one ranked Lexington Christian Academy Eagles in an absolute thriller last night at Lexington.
The game was neck and neck throughout the night, and the Jumpers led 22-14 heading into the final period of play.
The Eagles opened up the fourth quarter driving it downfield with carries by running back Xavier Brown and their quarterback Jayden Barnhardt.
They took the ball all the way to the Somerset 23-yard line, but the Jumper defense stood strong and had Lexington in a sticky situation on fourth down and five to go.
Barnhardt took a keeper for the first down and followed that up a few plays later with a 17-yard touchdown pass to his star receiver Dearious Smith.
They attempted a screen pass from Barnhardt to Brown to tie up the game, but Brown was by senior defensive back Tate Madden behind the line of scrimmage, leaving the Jumpers ahead 22-20.
Somerset worked the ball downfield with a few short passes and carries by multiple runners. Late in the drive, on third down from the Lexington 24-yard line, Somerset quarterback Kaiya Sheron rolled right due to intense pressure by the LCA defense. Sheron lobbed a ball to the right corner of the endzone on the run and junior receiver Kade Grundy snagged it over an Eagle defender.
Although Grundy came up with a miraculous touchdown grab, a bad snap caused a failed extra point attempt and the Jumpers had a one possession lead with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles abused their ground game with Barnhardt and Brown again and capitalized on the opportunity with a touchdown run by Jeffrey Selby from a yard out.
The Eagles lined their offense in an attempt to even up the score with a minute and a half left. They handed the ball off to Brown, but he was quickly met by Jerrod Smith and Smith was followed by a pack of Jumper defenders.
With that the Briar Jumpers were set to receive the ball, with a lead of 28-26 and a minute and thirty-one seconds left on the clock.
Somerset tried to run down the clock with their run game, but the Eagle defense was all over it and forced a fourth and five with around forty seconds left on the clock.
After the Jumper punt, Barnhardt connected with Smith over the middle for a 19-yard gain to put them inside Somerset territory at their 45-yard line. Smith was also able to get out of bounds leaving his eagles with twenty-six seconds left to play.
On the next play, Barnhardt lobbed it down the right sideline but just overshot his receiver. The ball sailed into the hands of Madden for a game sealing turnover.
The Jumpers assumed the victory formation and escaped Lexington with a 28-26 victory over their district rivals, and advanced to the next round of the Kentucky state class 2A playoffs.
Besides a thrilling finish, the game was intense and close from the very start. The Jumpers received the opening kickoff and easily worked it downfield with a pair of completions from Sheron to Grundy, a reception by senior Jayden Gilmore and carries from multiple runners.
Sheron punctuated the opening drive for Somerset with a touchdown keeper from four yards out. After a successful point after attempt by Tommy Wombles, the Jumpers led 7-0 early.
Somerset’s defense was able to force a punt on the Eagles first offensive drive but Barnhardt’s punt left the Jumpers starting from their own one-yard line.
The Eagle defense stuffed the Jumpers run two plays in a row and had them in a third and ten from the one yard-line situation.
Somerset attempted a pass instead, and with pressure all over Sheron, he rolled out and threw the ball right into the hands of Eagle defensive back Mason Moore.
Lexington Christian Academy capitalized on the mistake with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Barnhardt to even the game at 7-7 with just under three and a half minutes left in the opening quarter.
On the Jumper’s next drive, they worked the ball into LCA on the ground. However, late in the drive, the Eagles stepped up and forced a fourth and eighteen on Somerset from the Lexington 20-yard line,
The Jumpers elected to go for it and Sheron made multiple defenders miss on a keeper and took the ball all the way to the Lexington 1-yard line for a first and goal. Sheron then added his second rushing touchdown of the night and put Somerset up 13-7.
With 20 seconds left in the first, on fourth and ten, Barnhardt completed a miraculous deep ball to Smith for a 42-yard touchdown. The successful PAT gave the Eagles a 14-13 lead heading into halftime.
Somerset was able to gain momentum after the break. The pinned the Eagles to the one-yard line early in the quarter, and Jerrod Smith dropped Barnhardt in the endzone for a safety, giving the Jumpers a 15-14 lead.
After Somerset received the next kickoff, the pushed it down field on the ground with carries from multiple runners. Sheron took a keeper 12-yards for a Jumper touchdown, and his third rushing touchdown of the night. The score and point after put them up 22-14 heading into the nail biter of a fourth quarter.
Somerset was able to avenge their only loss of their season and advance to the next round of the Kentucky state 2A playoffs, where they will face off against McLean Couny at William Clark field next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.