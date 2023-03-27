The Somerset High School baseball team advanced to the All "A" Region championship game with a 16-0 win over Somerset Christian on Saturday at Charlie Taylor Field.
After the Briar Jumpers scored seven runs in the first three frames, they exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to end the game via the mercy rule.
Somerset junior Cayden Cimala led the way with three hits, five runs batted in, two runs scored, and a homer. Brody Dalton had two hits, drove in three runs, and scored two runs. Jamison Coomer had two hits and scored two runs. Caynon Sizemore had a hit, drove in a run and scored two runs.
Somerset's Griffin Loy had a hit, drove in a run, and scored two runs. Isaiah Lewis scored three runs, had a hit, and drove in a run. Connor VanDerPloeg had two hits and drove in a run. Jase Combs had a hit and drove in a run.
For Somerset on the mound, Joseph Poynter and Bryson Stevens teamed up for a no-hit performance. Both pitchers threw two innings each. Poynter struck out six batters and Stevens fanned three.
Somerset (2-6) played Danville in the All "A" Finals on Monday. Somerset will host Tates Creek on Wednesday. Somerset Christian (3-5) traveled to Burgin on Monday and will travel to Casey County on Tuesday.
