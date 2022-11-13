Longtime Somerset High School football coach Robbie Lucas passed away on Sunday. Lucas, who coached the Briar Jumpers' football team for the past 14 seasons, guided the Somerset football program to their first-ever KHSAA football state crown in 2019.
Lucas capped off his historic 2019 high school football season with a 14-1 record and a Class AA state championship football title. Lucas and the Briar Jumpers' state title win marked the first KHSAA football state title in the program's 116-year history. The Briar Jumpers had been to five previous state finals (four with John Cain and one with Lucas) without a golden trophy.
Lucas guided the Jumpers to another 14-1 season in his first year at the Briar Jumpers' helm in 2009, which ended in the program's fifth state runner-up title.
Lucas never dwelled on any of his personal accolades, which were many, but always gave credit to others for his success.
During his 14 seasons as the Somerset head football coach, Lucas won 114 games, won a state title and a state runner-up title, won seven region titles (five of them in succession), and had two 14-win seasons.
