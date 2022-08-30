Lincoln County (0-2) at Pulaski County (2-0)
Two teams headed in opposite directions will collide at PC Field on Friday night, as the winless Lincoln County Patriots visit the 2-0 Pulaski County Maroons.
Josh Jaggers is in his first year at the helm of the Lincoln County football program, and to say things have gotten off to a bumpy start for the first-year head coach and the Patriots would be an understatement.
The Patriots kicked off the '22 season with a 26-14 loss to Danville in Lincoln County's annual Death Valley Bowl.
Last week, the Patriots followed that up by getting torched by the Casey County Rebels in the Whitaker Bank Pigskin Classic, getting beat by the Rebels by a final score of 50-34 in a game that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.
In that contest last Saturday night, the Rebels scored on their first seven possessions against Lincoln County, while running up almost 500 yards of total offense.
That doesn't necessarily bode well for a team getting ready to play an offense as hot as Pulaski County.
The Maroons -- over the course of their first two games to begin the season -- are averaging 44.5 points per game, thanks to a 34-21 win at Belfry in the season opener, followed up by last week's 55-20 win over Wayne County.
And, in those first two games, Johnny Hines club has shown the capability of scoring a lot of points, and scoring them in bunches.
In the win over Belfry, PC fell behind the Tigers by a 14-0 margin, before reeling off 34 consecutive points, on its way to the 34-21 victory.
Last week, after spotting Wayne County a quick, 6-0 lead, the Maroons scored 48 consecutive points on their way to the rout over the Cardinals.
In that loss to Casey County last Saturday, the Patriots put up over 400 yards of total offense against the Rebels, but it's at the defensive end where Lincoln County has had its troubles this season.
To get win number one in the Jaggers-era on Friday night, Lincoln County must find a way to slow down the high-flying PC offense. Well, good luck with that.
Last week, quarterback Brysen Dugger was very efficient in the matchup with Wayne County, going 14-17 through the air for 201 yards and two touchdown passes.
Chandler Godby enjoyed another big night, with eight receptions for 151 yards and a pair of TD's, while Harris Denmeyer had a pair of catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, freshman tight end Zak Anderson also got involved in the passing game, with four catches for another 71 yards.
Defensively, the Maroons throttled Wayne County all night long, with the first-teamers only giving the Cards a score on the first drive of the game. Wayne County tacked on two scores late to make the score a little more respectable, but those two touchdowns came against the PC jayvee team.
The Patriots have some weapons on offense, but Jaggers and crew must find a way to get it done at the defensive end, or this could be another big night for the PC offense.
Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Southwestern (2-0) at Simon Kenton (2-0)
Two undefeated teams will square off on Saturday night, as the Southwestern Warriors will venture up to northern Kentucky to face off against the Simon Kenton Pioneers, and their first-year head coach Roy Lucas.
Simon Kenton opened the season with a win at Oldham County, 56-16, and then followed that up with last Friday's heart-pounding, 42-40 win at Highlands.
This will be Simon Kenton's home opener, and you can bet the Pioneers are going to be fired up for a Southwestern team that embarrassed the Class 6 A team last year at The Reservation.
Simon Kenton is led by quarterback Chase Crone, who has thrown for 215 yards and four touchdowns this season. However, it's the running game that Simon Kenton relies heavily upon.
The Pioneers have had 10 running backs to rush for positive yards in their first two games of the season, and they are led by Crone, who has rushed for 179 yards on 23 attempts.
Kaleb Bleier has gained 127 yards on the ground over the first two games, and leads the Pioneers with three rushing touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Southwestern is coming into this game off a very good performance in a 59-20 blowout victory over West Jessamine.
In last week's win, senior Tanner Wright once again paced the Warrior rushing attack, gaining 170 yards on only nine carries, to go along with two TD's.
Kaeden Flores rushed for 76 yards and a score, while Christian Walden added 51 yards on six attempts, scoring three times.
Through the air, quarterback Collin Burton connected on 11 of 12 pass attempts for 224 yards and a touchdown.
Southwestern won this game a year ago over the Pioneers by a 62-33 margin, but there's a new coaching staff in place at Simon Kenton, and this is the Pioneers home opener. Factor in the Pioneers 2-0 start to the season, and this figures to be a much harder game for the Warriors than last season.
For the Warriors, an open date is next up on the schedule, and no doubt Jason Foley would like his club to be a perfect, 3-0 headed into its bye week.
Kickoff between the Warriors and Simon Kenton is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m.
