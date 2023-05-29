One of the more eye-catching elements of any given graduation ceremony, such as the one for Somerset High School's Class of 2023 Friday night at Clark Field, is the decorations students put on their mortarboard caps.
Some on Friday had the logos of the colleges they would be attending. Others had inspirational messages about moving on to the next chapter of their lives. Still others played with pop cultural references, such as a "Mandalorian"-themed cap stating "This is the way" or an apparent "Harry Potter" fan calling back to the series' indentured elf character: "Master has given Dobby a diploma. Dobby is free."
But the one thing worn by the entire class of 2023 did not go on the top of the head but over the face — the mask that became a daily part of life for the freshman class that had their first year in high school disrupted by Covid-19.
That was a running theme in the comments made during Friday's ceremony, which saw the class of of 124 students say their farewells to the independent city school system and one of the most unusual eras any American high school class has had to face in memory.
Despite their challenges, the class saw nine Carnegie Diploma recipients, having undertaken the school's rigorous dual-credit Carnegie Academy, 26 Scholar Diploma recipients, 4 graduate Summa Cum Laude, with a 4.0 GPA and a minimum of six dual-credit or Advanced Placement credits, and 14 graduate Magna Cum Lade, with a 3.7 GPA and minimum of four of the above credits.
The class has been awarded $2,104,234 in academic, athletic and other scholarships. Students from the class will be attending 20 different colleges and universities, and the class has seven student-athletes who will be playing collegiate sports.
Surrounding student Jolie May's performance of "Never Grow Up" by Taylor Swift and science teacher Jason Bridgeman's tune called "The Halls of Somerset" about each year of the class's career, set to the tune of "The Sound of Silence," were speeches from seven different students: Senior Class President Scarlett Grace Bruner, and student speakers Katelyn Robertson, Roger Ward III, Jacob Ramirez, Calvin Gates, Max Yeast, Samantha Ledford.
Much of what they had to say was what one accustomed to graduation ceremonies is used to hearing, memories of fun times with classmates and thoughts about the future. But for this class, those recollections also involved the bizarre start to their high school careers, which involved distance learning from home and a halt to the kinds of activities most anticipated getting to take part in upon enrolling their freshman year.
Some statements from the above student speakers included:
• Bruner: "I remember the days in kindergarten when the teachers asked us the common question, I'm sure all of you have been asked before, what do you want to be when you grow up? This question always excited me as I knew kids who wanted to be astronauts, football players and the president. ... I challenge all of us to re-evaluate the question (of) what do you want to be when you grow up, and instead ask, who do you want to be when you grow up? With the substitution of one word, the question takes on an entirely new meaning. It frames tour future around one's self instead of it allowing it to be defined by what one achieves. It reminds us that who we are is not set in stone by ... past actions. 'Who you are' is a decision that you get to make, and it's the only thing you have control of."
• Robertson: "We grew up overcoming unforeseen difficulties. We went through all sorts of ups-and-downs throughout the years here, from experiencing the unknowns of losing loved ones, unspoken hardships, and Covid. March 13 of 2020, I remember our history teacher ... reminding us not to freak out, and that we would be back in school in two weeks. Little did we know that that two weeks would extend to the upcoming September, and if you're anything like me, maybe even the beginning of your junior year."
• Ward: "Do not allow these ... next steps of our lives to scare you into submission. Because moments will arise when you feel compelled to just give up, when your legs give out, when your voice is drowned out by the noise, when your shoulders can no longer carry the weight of the world. Do not ever quit. When your legs give out, crawl. Cross the finish line, no matter what. When your voice is drowned out, grab a megaphone. ... When your shoulders can no longer carry the weight of the world, put it on your back. Show the world you do not crumble, you only tire."
• Ramirez: "I come from a bigger city. I used to go to Somerset Schools a long time ago. ... I came here during our Covid year, which was probably our worst year altogether, I know we can all agree on (that). I joined the football team. I started to have more fun, and I've been going here for the last three years. My senior year has made me feel like I had a lot more fun and experienced a lot more. ... I even joined the cheerleading team, which I had no idea I would do, but it's probably been one of my favorite things since coming out to Somerset. ... I came in here not thinking I was going to make any friends and leave here with quite a bit more."
• Gates: "I urge you in this moment to hold each other close in your hearts. Smile, and look ahead. Look ahead at the wide world that's opening itself up for you now. There's a whole new wild and terrifying life waiting for you. And you know what the best part is? You have no clue what's going to happen next. ... If there is one thing that I want you to remember from this, it's that you've earned it. You have worked so hard and come so far, through all of it. The pain, the tears, the anger, the sadness, that anxiety, the sleepless nights, the loss, the feeling of never being good enough. Through all of it, you are still here. You persevere."
Yeast: "A leader consists of many qualities, but I believe three main traits serve as foundational aspects: ambition and confidence, gratitude and respect, and dependability and trustworthiness. I encourage you to become a leader by exhibiting each of these qualities in whatever your future has in store. ... As a class, we have shown these traits (ambition and confidence) in our journeys at SHS in a variety of ways, including adapting to virtual school, winning SHS's first state football state championship, and even building a solar-powered car."
Ledford: "Not a single one of us here today got here alone. We are each a puzzle made up of the pieces of those who have supported us, loved us, shown us empathy and kindness, or who told us the truth, even if it was hard to hear. ... We will all do things differently, go on different paths, and live different places for different reasons. But one thing all of us will have is the building on College Street, and all the memories made within those walls."
