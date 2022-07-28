69 YEARS AGO
APRIL 30, 1953
SHS band excellent
The Somerset High Band made a rating of excellent at Lexington when over 2,000 students from 60 high school bands and orchestras performed at the Kentucky High School Instrumental Music Festival held at the University of Kentucky on Friday and Saturday.
It was the biggest State Music festival ever held, according to Don Store, SHS band instructor.
Bobby Thompson was rated superior on Cornet Solo. Bill Ramsey received a superior rating for Student Conducting.
Also receiving a superior rating was the Brass Sextet composed of Betty Williams, Tommy Russell, Brian Roberts, Billy Edmunson and Wayne Smith.
Excellent ratings were given the following Somerset students: Gordon Combest and Sue Crawford, Alto Saxophone; Betty Williams, cornet; Bill Ramsey, clarinet, and Ronnie Cinnamon, Baton Twirling. The local Junior Trombone Quartet was the only one in the contest, Members are Dickie Baker, Calvin Akers, Jimmy Harmon and Otto Holden, Ouida Farmer, Martha Farmer and Wanda Linkes, composing the Somerset Flute Trio, was rated good.
Plant expanding
International Minerals and Chemical Corporation let the contract Monday for construction of its factory addition here. Hines and Todd Construction company of Science Hill received the contract for the work.
H. O. Godsey, manager of the Somerset plant, says enlargement of the facility will probably result in a 100 percent payroll increase.
This will be the second expansion since the plant was erected in 1948.
The Somerset factory is one of 26 operated by International Plant Food Division in the area extending from Maine to Texas and Florida to Iowa.
Louis Ware, who was born and raised in Somerset, is president of the corporation.
National award winner
The Somerset Junior Chamber of Commerce has received a national award for having the largest percentage increase in membership of any Chamber of Commerce in the nation. The local Chamber’s membership jumped from 29 to 47 between April of 1952 and April of 1953.
The Darling Brat
The senior class of Burnside High will present the play “The Darling brat” May 11-12 in the gym.
One-hitter for Phelps
Thanks to the powerful arm of Clovis Phelps, Jr., Somerset High defeated Albany 6-1 in the season opener for baseball Phelps allowed only one hit.
Latest technology
Beginning Monday you can order by phone from Sears.
“You’ll find our new telephone service mighty handy….especially when it’s rainy or you’re pushed for time and can’t get downtown.
Better get gigging
Gigging and grab-hooking season slated to end at midnight tonight.
Long way from Stab
Captain Vola W. Sears, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mattie Sears of Stab, is Operations Officer for the 10th Photographic Flight, based at Elmendorf Air Force Base near Anchorage, Alaska.
Newton defies gravity
Connelly Newton of Somerset High unofficially broke the state record in the high jump in the Spike Shoe Relay track event in Lexington on Tuesday. To be official a record must be set in a state track meet. Newton soared to the new height of six feet two inches. The old mark was six feet and one inch.
Correll in high cotton
Somerset’s Ray Correll has been elected co-captain of the University of Kentucky football team for the 1953 season.
The senior guard made the All-Time Cotton Bowl team as a sophomore when UK defeated Texas Christian a year ago on New Years Day.
MAY 7, 1953
House on Square
Work began Tuesday morning on a tourist-information booth on Fountain Square.
Materials going into the building have been contributed by building supply houses, and it will be maintained by Pulaski County business firms.
Somerset’s Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the booth. A woman will be employed throughout the year to pass out literature and give information and mail literature to prospective tourists.
A telephone will be in the booth so the employee may be easily contacted by local persons and tourists.
A Chamber committee in charge of the booth is composed of Jess E. Wilson, Ira Yeary, and Harold Robinson.
It has been announced by the committee that only those contributing labor to the booth will receive advertising from it.
Local labor
An Employment and Industry Survey just completed by the local office of the State Employment Service shows there are 2.045 persons gainfully employed in the 120 local firms contacted.
These 120 firms comprise approximately 98 percent of the Somerset labor market. Female workers comprise 993 of the 2,045, and there were 100 workers over the age of 50 working in the 120 local firms, or roughly 51 percent of the total labor force.
Statistics show the average work week in Somerset is 44 hours; the average weekly payment for male salaried workers is $45.50; and the average weeekly pacheck for female salaried workers in office jobs is $34.90.
The average hourly-wage rate for skilled workers is $1.16; the average wage rate for semi-skilled workers is 81 cents; the average wage rate hourly of uskilled workers is 58 cents.
The average hourly wage rate for service workers in hotel and restaurant establishments is 45 cents and for employees of wholesale and retail trade establishments, 73 cents for men and 55 cents for women.
Queen candidates
Nine candidates have been selected to compete for the title Queen of the May Festival, an event sponsored by the Junior Woman’s Club. Janet Sue Huddleston, June Carter, Eubank; Evelyn Buckner, Angeline Presley, Burnside; Pamela Dexheimer, Somerset; Aurella Smith, and Nell Wallace, Pulaski High; Ruby Lee Gover, Lois Ann Tarter, Nancy.
Step right up
Al G. Kelly and Miller Brothers Circus coming to Somerset on May 22. First big circus here in 21 years. Afternoon and night performance at the Fairgrounds.
Meet Mary
Miss Mary Johnson, the General Electric Supply Company’s nationally-known home economist, will host a Homemakers’ Holiday Party for W. D. Gover May 12 and 13 at the Ky. Utilities Auditorium. Learn new recipes and short cuts to fine laundering.
Sweets for mom
Michel’s Pastry Shop on South Main has all the bakery foods you’ll need to honor mom on her special day. Try the heart-shaped Roses in Snow cake.
Teachers hired
The Pulaski County Board of Education has hired several teachers. Nancy Barker, Anderson; Juanita Gosser, Beasley; Ruby Gragg, Beech Grove; Una Farmer, Bobtown; Ezra Delk, Bradleys Pleasure; Roy Holt, Burdine No. 1; Bannie Lee Renaker, Burnetta; Wilma S. Burton, Burton; Inez Garner, Caintown; Patsy Hamilton, Camp Ground; Malinda Dick, Center Post; Rena Scales, Clifty.
William VanHook, Colo; Lelia Price, Cooper; Maudie Roberts, Cundiff; Lela Newell, Dallas; Dorothy Alexander, Doolin; R.H. Gentry, Estes; Pauline Griffin, Estesburg; Bonnie Wilson, Faubush; Maxine Hinkle and Lera Bolton, Garner.
Flossie Purcell, Hamm; Mellie, Haunted Cave; Laverne S. Jones, Hazeldell; Grace McKinney, Leroy; Pauline Compton, Loveless; Lois Dnham, Miller; Myrtle Super. Mt. Union; Irene Vaught, Mt.Zion.
Blanche Baugh, Newell (lower); Ruby Patrick (upper); Leonard Burkett, Norfleet; Grace Denney, Norwood; Irene T. Brown, Okalona; Elsie Chambers, Piney Grove; Savannah Short, Pnobscott; Stella B. Daulton, Poleridge.
Armina Harper, Price Valley; Faye Brown, Public; Clyde Cooper, Pulaski (upper); Flostena Heaton, Pulaski (intermediate); C. V. Cain and Elsie Cain, Ringgold; Nell M. Lee, Saline; Retha Sutton, Shafter; Betha Mize, Short Creek.
Eunice Lorton, Singleton; Mary Wright, Slate Branch; Ezra Meece, Sulfer Springs; Velma Todd, Texas; Hazel Owens, Thompson; Gertrude Bailey, Woodstock; Burnside grades, Barbara Lewis, Ittylene Cordell, Nancy Newell, Gertrude Perkins, Mildred Waddle, and Leonard Sears (junior high and coach).
Cedar Point, Orville Burkett, Mollie Burkett, and Pauline Bradley Mitchell. Eubank, Don E.Gay, Elizabeth Estes, Maggie Carlson, Pauline Girdler, and Onnie Mercer. Mt. Victory; Ruby Edwards. Nancy, Hugh P. Daulton, Mrs. Guy Taylor, Glodys Wood, Lucille Norfleet, Hazel Daulton, Mae Gardner, and Molly Wallace.
Shopville, Beatrice Estes, Georgiana Silvers, Lindsey Calhoun (upper), Charlie Dobbs and Leona Duverville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.