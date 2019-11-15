Somerset looking to win the one that counts 

Tonight the Somerset Briar Jumpers football team will travel to Lexington and look to avenge their only regular season loss against the Lexington Christian Eagles for a shot to advance to the next round of the Kentucky state class 2A playoffs.
During their regular season matchup, it all came down to a two point conversion attempt. The Eagles had just scored and had the chance to tie up the game with an extra point but opted to attempt to take the lead.
Eagle quarterback Jayden Barnhardt took the ball left on a keeper and carried it into the end zone to put Lexington Christian up 35-34 late in the fourth quarter.
After the successful two point conversion by the Eagles, the Briar Jumpers were left with very little time left on the clock and could not come up with anything on offense.
Besides Somerset looking to get some revenge because of the loss, Lexington Christian is looking to score some revenge of their own.
Last year the district rivals met in the second round as well. The game was an absolute thriller until the very end. The Jumpers were up 35-31 late in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles had one last opportunity and drove the ball all the way inside the Jumper 5-yard line with just under a minute left, and looked like they had any easy opportunity to score and take the lead.
However, the strong Somerset defense came up with one of the most amazing goal line stands I have ever seen as they stuffed the Eagles four plays in a row to close the game and advance in the playoffs.
I think the keys to a Somerset victory include getting the run game going and use that to attack down field with the passing game and keep their defense consistent throughout the game.
With both teams looking to finish unfinished business and already having a rich history being district rivals, we should be in for an intense matchup tonight in Lexington.
