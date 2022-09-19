The Somerset Briar Jumpers -- 3-2 on the season -- will try to bounce back on Friday evening, while trying to rekindle some Clark Field magic.
So far this year, the friendly confines at Clark Field hasn't been too kind to coach Robbie Lucas and crew.
The Briar Jumpers have been outscored in their two home games by a count of 92-7, albeit to two powerhouse programs in Beechwood and Corbin.
Last week, the Redhounds came to Somerset and ran roughshod over the Jumpers by a final tally of 45-7.
On Friday night, it's an undefeated, 3-0 Williamsburg team rolling in to town, hoping to play spoiler once again.
