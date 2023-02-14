The Somerset Briar Jumper boys’ basketball team have been a welcome surprise to the 12th Region this season. A relative unknown after a low performing season last year and losing two of the top scorers from that bunch, head coach Ryan Young was excited to see how his team was going to perform heading into the season. Somerset has faced a lot of adversity this season, from personal losses to injuries to multiple players, but still came into the final week of the season at 16-9.
Somerset was returning just one senior in Jack Bruner and had to rely heavily on the juniors and lower classmen. Juniors Indred Whitaker and Ben Godby became one of the top duos in the 12th Region, averaging 18.9 and 17.5 points per game respectively. Whitaker, especially, has become a feared marksman from deep, shooting well over 40% from three-point range. Freshman Aedyn Absher averages 9.5 points a game after seeing significant playing time as an eighth grader last season. Speaking of eighth graders, Josh Lewis has stepped up in a big way the past few games after Whitaker has been forced to miss some games due to an ankle injury. Sophomore Landen Lonesky is becoming a force under the basket due to his big height and wingspan.
Somerset’s crowning moment, which led to their top seed in the 47th District Tournament, was when they won at Pulaski County by two points in overtime.
The Briar Jumpers will face the Rockcastle Rockets for the third time this season at Pulaski County in the opening round of the postseason. The first two meetings went to the Briar Jumpers behind Whitaker’s 55% shooting, but discounting the Rockets may be a bad thing for the Jumpers. The Rockets have won six of their last seven games and are getting hot at an opportune time in the season, led by freshman Walker Craig’s 14.7 points per game. Defeat the Rockets and the Jumpers likely reward will be facing the Maroons for a third time this season, but they will be motivated after defeating Pulaski County the last time they went head-to-head at PC Gym. Head coach Ryan Young is excited for the postseason to get underway but understands the challenges of beating Rockcastle County for the third time in a row.
“I’m very excited for tournament play. Our team has really gelled, and we’ve dealt with a lot of situations (injuries and tragedies) that have bonded our guys. We’re one of the youngest teams in our region, so very proud of our development as a unit over the course of the season. We have a big challenge awaiting us with Rockcastle County. It’s always a very physical game we play, and we’re excited for the challenge and expect to be a tough out,” he exclaimed.
The game between the Briar Jumpers and the Rockets will tip off on Monday night at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.