A Somerset man was killed in a McCreary County wreck on U.S. 27, according to the McCreary County Coroner’s Office.
Eugene Abbott, 21, was killed Thursday, December 22 in Whitley City, according to the Coroner’s report.
An investigation into the accident determined that in the early morning hours a vehicle was traveling northbound on U.S. 27 when it left the roadway and struck a culvert in front of the Whitley City Walgreens building.
The vehicle then caught fire.
The Coroner's Office responded to the scene at 3 a.m. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was killed but was unable to be identified on scene.
The driver was taken to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.
After checking the vehicle registration and obtaining medical records, the driver was identified as Abbott.
The Whitley City Fire Department, Kentucky State Police and McCreary County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
