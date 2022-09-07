The Briar Jumpers welcomed in Wayne County on Tuesday for a game that never was in doubt for Somerset. The Jumpers would end up beating the Cardinals 10-0 after the game was called due to the mercy rule.
Senior Grace Bruner would have six of the Jumpers’ ten goals on the night. Senior Jolie May would contribute two goals of her own, as well as an assist. Senior Kate Bruner and junior Gracie Burgess would score one goal each, with Burgess also assisting on a goal. Sophomore Tori Robertson would have two assists for Somerset as well, with sophomore Bella Gregory recording one assist additionally.
Somerset, now 5-1-1 on the season and riding a five-game winning streak, will welcome in cross town rival Pulaski County for a game at Clara Morrow Field on Thursday, with the action scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m.
