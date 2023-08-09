Taxpayers within the Somerset Independent tax district got some good news Tuesday. The school board announced that the 2023-2024 tax rate will be slightly lower than last fiscal year’s.
The board of education approved the new rate of 78.5, down from 78.8.
That means the rate will be 78.5 cents per $100 of assessed value of real property.
Even though that’s a decrease for taxpayers, that rate should translate into being a 4% increase in revenues for the school district itself – around $200,000.
Superintendent Kyle Lively praised the lowered tax rate, saying, “The board of education is fortunate to be able to generate necessary revenues while lowering the tax rate this year. The Somerset Independent School District is grateful for its school community that values and understands the importance of a quality education. Our stakeholders know that their tax dollars are an investment in our children’s futures.”
Still, while taxes will generate what’s necessary, as the Board of Education put it, Lively and board members pointed out that it will not quite be enough to cover the district’s loss of funds in the Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) program.
SEEK is an allocation of state-provided funds to districts which is based on factors such as student enrollment and attendance.
Due to both of those rates dropping last year in the Somerset district – likely as fallout from the COVID pandemic – the district will be receiving around $400,000 less in SEEK funding.
However, Lively said the district’s hope is that with the end of the pandemic, the district will see enrollment and attendance numbers return to where they were pre-pandemic, which would translate into receiving a raise in SEEK funding for the 2024-2025 year.
Also at Tuesday’s board meeting, District Technology Coordinator Mike Reynolds went over the district’s annual data breach information, reporting that the district has gone yet another year without a data breach.
“Hopefully we’ll never have a breach. We’ve not had one yet,” Reynolds said. “We’re going to continue to hope and pray that never happens. But if it does, whether it’s accidental or something intentional, there are steps that we have to follow.”
Those steps include taking immediate actions to implement procedures to safeguard against continuing breaches, sending notifications to relevant investigative authorities such as the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office ant the Auditor of Public Accounts, and sending notifications to those who may have had information taken.
Those notifications must be given within 35 days, Reynolds explained.
“KDE recommends notifying affected individuals as soon as possible, not waiting until the 35th day,” he said.
A data breach is defined as having personally identifiable information released, such as credit or debit card numbers, bank account numbers, social security numbers, drivers licenses or taxpayer identification numbers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.