The Somerset Briar Jumpers hosted a girls and boys double-header on Thursday night at Clara Morrow Field against a district opponent in Casey County.
The girls defeated Casey by a score of 10-0, with goals coming by way of senior Grace Bruner with four, freshman Haley Combs with two, and then one each from senior Kate Bruner, sophomore Tori Robertson, junior Ava Hunt, and sophomore Bella Gregory. Their record improves to 2-1-1 on the season.
For the boys' game, the Jumpers managed to scrape by the Rebels by a score of 2-1. Their record now stands at 4-2 for the season.
Both teams will be in action on Monday, as they host Danville for the 12th Region All "A" Classic.
