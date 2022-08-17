The Somerset Lady Jumpers welcomed the Lady Indians of Madison Central to Clara Morrow Field for a rare Wednesday night game. In a game where neither team seemed to be at their best offensively, the Jumpers would wind earning the tie with a 1-1 performance.
Starting off the season 0-1-1, Somerset doesn’t look quite as dynamic as last year quite yet, with head coach Steven Watkins not impressed with his teams performance either.
“We were lucky to get out with a tie,” he said bluntly.
The Lady Jumpers scored after just three minutes of game time when freshman Haley Combs scored off a cross from senior Grace Bruner. The Jumpers would not put another goal up for the rest of the game but led at halftime 1-0.
Madison Central came out of halftime with great ball movement, moving the ball in triangles all the way up the field. In the 43rd minute, the Lady Indians would even up the score following a goal from junior Riley Hull.
That would be the final score as the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Despite drawing the tie, the Lady Jumpers played phenomenal defense in only allowing 1 goal. In particular, senior Taya Mills would have some important saves despite multiple shots on goal from Madison Central and senior Jolie May would anchor strong defense on the field for her team, although she acknowledged following the game that the team still wasn’t playing the best ball they could.
“We were rocky but continue to work hard,” she stated.
Somerset travels across highway 80 to Pulaski County on Saturday at 11am.
