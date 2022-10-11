LEXINGTON CHRISTIAN (3-4) at SOMERSET (4-4)
The Lexington Christian Eagles are not as strong this season as they have been over the past couple of years -- back to back Class 2 A runner-up to Beechwood in 2020 and 2021 -- however Doug Charles' team is still talented enough to win a district crown.
The Eagles are led by a talented quarterback that is being recruited by the University of Kentucky in Cutter Boley, who has missed time this year with an injury, but was back and played last week in LCA's 56-21 win over Washington County.
Somerset meanwhile is reeling just a bit, losers of its last two games, in losses to Hazard and arch-rival Danville.
In the 35-14 loss at Danville last Friday, the Jumpers lost to an Admiral team that had lost four games in a row headed into that contest, so that loss stung just a bit, losing to an arch-rival that is down this season in the district opener for both teams.
PULASKI COUNTY (7-1) at BELL COUNTY (6-1)
This is by far the biggest game in the mountains of eastern Kentucky this week.
Pulaski County and the Maroons high-flying passing game will roll into 'Log Mountain' on the other side of Pineville on a roll come Friday evening.
Yes, it's the passing attack of the Maroons, verses the ground and pound attack of a 6-1 Bell County team that has won five games in a row.
This game is going to be the 'Immovable Force' verses the 'Unstoppable Object' when these two hook up on the football field on Friday night.
In Pulaski County, there has not been a hotter duo over the past couple of weeks than quarterback Brysen Dugger and wide receiver Chandler Godby.
In the Maroons last two games -- a 71-27 win over South Laurel, and a 47-13 victory over North Laurel -- Dugger has completed 41-48 pass attempts, for 704 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Godby meanwhile -- over that same two-game span -- has recorded 18 catches, for 356 yards and nine touchdowns.
After seeing how these two torched all of Laurel County over the past two weeks, a street in downtown London may soon be named after each of them. That's just how good PC's 'Dynamic Duo' has been of late.
Bell County meanwhile does it just the opposite, and that's by running the football.
Head coach Dudley Hilton is a coaching legend in the state of Kentucky, with multiple state championships to his credit. And, the legendary coach loves to line his team up and run the ball down the opposition's throat. And, that hasn't changed one bit this season.
The Bobcats have a very balanced attack this year -- very balanced.
Bell County's top two running backs -- Daniel Thomas and Dawson Woolum -- have each carried the ball 98 times over the first seven games of the season.
Thomas is the Bobcats leading rusher on the year, with 1,175 yards on the ground and 15 touchdowns, while Woolum has gained 648 yards and scored nine TD's.
The PC defense meanwhile has been up to the challenge all season long.
All-State middle linebacker Layton Abbott leads PC with 107 tackles on the season, and has recorded 10 tackles for loss. In last week's win over North Laurel, the Jaguars simply couldn't block Abbott, no matter what they tried, either in formation, play calling, whatever. It didn't matter as Abbott was in the Jags backfield all night long.
The Maroon starters pitched a shutout in the win over South Laurel two weeks ago, and the PC defense limited North Laurel to only 22 yards rushing, and only 73 yards of total offense overall in the first half of last week's lopsided victory over the Jaguars.
So, something has to give this week in a matchup between two old familiar foes, who used to be in the same district way back in the late 90's.
Kickoff for the Pulaski County at Bell County game is set to get underway at 7:30 p.m.
SOUTH LAUREL ((0-7) at (SOUTHWESTERN 7-0)
If you're planning on going to this game, get there early, because it may very well be over before the first quarter is over. Heck, then again, it may already be over.
That's just how bad, abysmal, pathetic -- take your pick -- South Laurel has been this year.
Just how bad has it went for the Cardinals?
Well, here's a stat that is simply mind-blowing. For the season, yes the season, South Laurel has rushed the football 114 times in seven games. How many yards have the Cards netted in those 114 carries? A total of nine yards.
Yes, that's not a misprint. South Laurel has 114 rushes for the year and have gained nine yards.
It's no wonder this team is 0-7, and has been outscored by total of 346-73. Yikes.
For first-year head coach Allen Mitchell, the 2022 season has been a total nightmare, and it certainly doesn't figure to get any better on Friday evening at The Reservation.
Southwestern comes into this game a perfect, 7-0 on the year, and is coming off of last week's, 40-6 beatdown win over Whitley County.
In that win last week, junior tailback Christian Walden and senior Tanner Wright both eclipsed the 100-yard rushing plateau, in another impressive performance.
Walden ran for 187 yards and scored a touchdown, while Wright added 106 yards on the ground and a TD.
For the season, Wright has rushed for 763 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Walden has ran for 626 yards and eight scores.
Then, there's 'Mr. Everything' Mason Hibbard.
In last week's win at Whitley County, Hibbard went 4-7 through the air, throwing for 44 yards and a touchdown, while also running for a score. And, the Warrior senior also hauled in a 35-yard pass for a touchdown as well. Not a bad night indeed.
This game on Friday evening is a total mismatch on paper, and if the Warriors can take care of business and move to 4-0 in district play with another 'W', that would set up a monumental district title game against Pulaski County next week.
First thing's first however. The Warriors have to go out and take care of South Laurel, which based on what has already happened this year, shouldn't be very hard to do.
Kickoff for the South Laurel at Southwestern game is slated for 7:30 p.m.
