Headed into their matchup Tuesday afternoon in the opening round of the Harold Brown Classic at Somerset Christian School, Somerset and Logan County were two teams that were trending in opposite directions.
Both clubs came into the contest with identical, 5-5 records on the season, but the Cougars from Region Four had won four games in a row, while Ryan Young and crew had dropped three of their last four games.
That mattered not in Tuesday's affair, as Somerset simply shot Logan County out of the gymnasium.
Behind the torrid three-point shooting of junior guard Indred Whitaker and his teammates, Somerset raced out to an 18-2 lead in the opening period of play, and basically never looked back in this affair.
For the game, the Briar Jumpers hit 11 three-point baskets, and were paced by Whitaker's game-high 23 points, on their way to an impressive, 80-46 win over the Cougars.
"Going back to that PC (Pulaski County) game -- where we felt like we let one slip away -- and then I don't think we bounced back last week in the McCreary Central tournament the way we needed to from an energy standpoint," stated coach Young, after his team moved to 6-5 on the season with the impressive win over Logan County.
"We had a very spirited practice yesterday, and I think it carried over to tonight's game," continued the Somerset head coach. "If you look at our record so far this year, we could easily be 8-2 or 7-3 going into this game. But, when we have held teams in the 50's like we need to do, and like championship teams do, we've either won the game, or given ourselves a great chance to win."
In this game, it was at both ends of the floor that Young's team did all it needed to do to give itself a chance to garner a victory.
Somerset came out like a house on fire from the get-go, scoring the first 11 points of the contest.
Whitaker hit a three-pointer, Ben Godby added a pair of free throws, and Landon Lonesky and Aedyn Absher also added baskets.
Whitaker scored eight of his game-high 23 points in the first period alone, helping Somerset race out to a 22-9 lead after one period.
And, the Jumpers would methodically increase that lead in the second half of play, building on a 37-24 lead Young and crew took into the locker room at the intermission.
Somerset was aided big-time by the Briar Jumpers ability to have much success from behind the arc, hitting 11 three-point baskets in the contest.
And, it was a collective effort from downtown for Somerset.
Whitaker led everyone with five made three-point baskets, while Absher nailed three treys, Wes Carr came off the bench to make two three's in the fourth period, and Jamison Coomer got in on the act with one made three-pointer.
On the inside, Somerset got it done down in the paint as well.
A beautiful move by Jack Bruner at the end of the third period gave Somerset its biggest lead of the night at 59-33 at that juncture, headed into the fourth quarter of play.
So what about all of those made three's tonight coach?
You've got to admit, if Somerset can shoot the ball like that on a consistent basis, the sky may be the limit for this squad.
"I knew we were due to break out from behind the arc," pointed out Young. "We had a couple of guys like Indred that had maybe been in a slump early on this season, but he's just too good of a shooter not to make shots, and he did it tonight."
"It's a day by day process, but like I told the guys in the locker room, when we're committed on the defensive end and playing together like we did tonight, we feel like we can be in the upper echelon of our region," added the SHS coach.
Besides Whitaker's 23 points, Somerset placed three other players into double figures in the victory.
Absher chipped in with 14 points, Godby added 13 points, and Lonesky -- who gave Somerset a nice presence on the inside all night -- tallied 10 points.
Somerset -- 6-5 on the season -- will return to action in the tourney on Thursday night, taking on the host Somerset Christian Cougars at 7:30 p.m.
