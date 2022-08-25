Coming off a 10-0 loss to Madison Southern earlier in the week, and with a game against Somerset looming on the schedule, Sean McBride and the Southwestern Warriors needed a win on Thursday night, and in a big way.
Unfortunately for Southwestern — knotted up with the visiting Jags on The Plains at 1-1 inside the final minute of play — win number five on the season seemed oh, so far away.
However, after 79 minutes of play in a hard-fought contest, ‘Lady Luck’ finally smiled down on McBride and crew, and at just the right moment.
Dante Caballero’s decisive goal with only :15 remaining on the clock, improved the Warriors to 5-4 on the season, with a thrilling, 2-1 win over East Jessamine.
“I kind of loaded up the schedule in August, with kind of a heavy schedule, because we train all summer, and our legs had been under us for the past couple of weeks,” stated a very happy coach McBride immediately following the contest.
“You could see it when we were out here playing Mercer County last week — Madison Southern is a heck of a team,” added the Warrior coach. “They really took it to us. Our goal tonight was to control possession and play the ball to the ground as much as possible, which I felt like we did for most of the game.”
This one turned out to be a very physical, defensive struggle right out of the gate, with neither club being able to take firm control of the contest in the early going.
However, it would be Southwestern who would break through and get on the board first, at the midway point of the opening half of play.
With 20:36 remaining in the first half, Southwestern’s Caleb Perrin ripped a shot past the East Jessamine keeper, giving the Warriors a 1-0 lead — a lead Southwestern would take into the intermission.
However, the Jags wasted little time knotting this affair up in the second frame, thanks to a beautiful goal from Jonathan Becknell.
Becknell scored on header off the foot of teammate Joseph Colorado, and with 35:15 left in the game, the two teams were all tied up at 1-1.
Both clubs had chances after Becknell’s game-tying effort, but neither club could break through, until Caballero’s heroics for the Warriors with only :15 remaining in the game.
“That was a heck of a way to finish a game there,” pointed out McBride, when talking about the score from Caballero in the game’s waning seconds.
“Jackson Flynn played an excellent ball in there, and Dante (Caballero) knocked it in there, but I had three guys right there on top of it,” added the Southwestern coach. “We have to do that more often. When we strike the ball, we’ve got to put more power behind it, because we had a lot of shots tonight, and a lot of shots over the past couple of weeks where we’ve just been kind of warming up the keeper. We’ve got to get a little more aggressive on the offensive end.”
The loss dropped East Jessamine to 1-4 on the year, while Southwestern improved to 5-4 on the season.
Next up for the Warriors is a match-up against Somerset on the Warriors home turf on Saturday at 7 p.m.
