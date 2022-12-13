It's hard to believe that a game almost two weeks before Christmas would be considered a must-win for anybody, but Tuesday night's 48th District clash between Somerset Christian School and Southwestern certainly felt that way.
After all, this was a matchup between two teams that needed to start building some momentum, after both clubs suffered a rough weekend.
Somerset Christian came into the contest with a 1-4 record on the season, losers of its last three games, and the Cougars were coming off a 78-37 loss last Saturday on their home court at the hands of Adair County.
Southwestern meanwhile -- 2-3 on the season -- had lost its last two games over the weekend -- one to district rival Wayne County last Friday night -- and the Warriors then followed that up with 61-38 loss to Larue County last Saturday.
So, this was a game both teams really needed to win, if for no other reason other than to just feel good about something. Heck, anything.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.