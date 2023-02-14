Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe early. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.