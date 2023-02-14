The Southwestern Warriors have had a lot of ups and downs this year after experiencing a rebuilding year in the first year of the Jeron Dunbar era in 2021-22. The ups the Warriors experienced came when they beat Somerset in January in the first time the two teams have played since 2017. The first meeting in the middle of January went the way of the Warriors 67-53, although the Briar Jumpers won the second meeting 67-43. Southwestern had another split decision this season over Wayne County. The first went to Wayne County at Southwestern, 60-47. Then, Southwestern travelled to Wayne County and was able to walk away with the overtime win 56-54 win that clinched them the #2 seed in the 48th District Tournament
Southwestern’s Eli Meece had the best performance of any local player in a game all the way back in December, as he dropped 50 points in their triple overtime win against Riverdale (Tn) 90-79. This set the all-time school record for Southwestern in points scored in a single game.
Southwestern is coming together at the right moment it seems. Several of Southwestern’s players are stepping up for the Warriors, including Connor Hudson, JJ Hutchinson, Coffey Campbell, Heagan Galloway, and Zachary Hutchinson. Zachary Hutchinson scored a career-high 28 points on Tuesday against Rockcastle and the freshman has been playing much more like an upperclassman as of late. The key to the machine for the Warriors may be Meece and his 17.4 points per game, but with six seniors that see a lot of minutes, Southwestern may just have more depth than any team in the local area.
Awaiting the Warriors in the first round of the postseason will be Wayne County and although Southwestern took the last contest, there will be no favorite heading into their matchup. The Cardinals are led by four players that score in double figures, as senior Mason Burchett, junior Kayden Phillips and freshmen Seth Farmer and Kendall Phillips lead a balanced offensive attack. They are led especially by nightly double-double threat Kendall Phillips, who averages 17.7 points per game and 10.7 rebounds per game. Coach Jeron Dunbar likes where his team is heading into the postseason and thinks if they can make it past Wayne County, the sky could be the limit.
“We like where we are right now. The season has kind of been up and down but we have been getting a lot more consistency lately. More guys are stepping up. We have played all of the upper tier teams in the 12th region except for DCA. I believe we are a dangerous team when it comes to tournament time. Our kids have learned how to win tight games this season. We have let some slip away as well, but we have learned from it. Our focus is Wayne County. And the first game of the district. I always feel that if you can make it to the 12th region tournament, anything can happen. We want to be that team that surprises people and firmly believe we can,” he explained.
Southwestern takes on Wayne County on Tuesday night at the Cougar Den in the opening round of the postseason. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.