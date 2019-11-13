Raymond Joseph Bianchi, 88, husband of Carol Rupp Bianchi passed away Nov. 9, 2019 in Lexington, KY. Born to the late Peter and Linda DeDionisio Bianchi Feb. 4, 1931 in Erie, PA, he moved to Lexington, Ky in 2008. Mr. Bianchi was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a graduate of Gannon Univ., comple…