The Somerset Police Department is asking for help in locating a woman who left the SKYHope Recovery Center on Wednesday, November 6.
Victoria Kathleena Germann is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, with blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair.
She is listed as a missing person, and SPD is searching for her to make sure she is safe.
According to SPD, Germann left the recovery center on foot around 6 a.m. last Wednesday.
SPD Capt. Michael Correll said that she has been seen in the downtown Somerset area, and is known to have friends in the area.
Those friends have not been able to help SPD contact her, he said.
“At this time, we feel she may be staying with an unknown acquaintance in Somerset,” Correll said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or SPD Capt. Joe Criswell at 606-678-5176
