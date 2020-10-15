1 Somerset battles #2 LCA

Last week, the Somerset Briar Jumpers aced their first real test of the season with a 42-3 win over the Danville Admirals at Danville. However, this week they will take on one of their toughest opponents of their regular season schedule, and the only team that beat them last year, the Lexington Christian Eagles.
Being district opponents, these teams are very familiar with each other. They played twice in Lexington last season, and LCA beat Somerset 35-34 in their first bout to give the Jumpers their only regular season loss. Somerset got them back in the playoffs with a 28-26 victory.
Like last season, both of these teams are class 2A state title contenders and they will most likely play twice again this season. When asked about the expectation of LCA and how the two teams match up, Somerset head coach Robbie Lucas said "LCA is a team built to contend for a state title. They scheduled Fredrick Douglass last week and played even for nearly two quarters. Offensively they run their system almost flawlessly. Many formations along with a lot of motion, as well as great athletes. Defensively they bring pressure and play sound football, and are excellent in the kicking game as well. With everything they return, they have a clear advantage over us in experience. We will need a better performance than our game against Danville last week to compete."
One advantage for the Eagles is that they are coming into this matchup with a better schedule behind them. They stand at 4-1, with their loss coming from Fredrick Douglass at 40-6, and wins over DeSales (24-20), Lexington Catholic (23-20), Williamsburg (45-7), and Paul Laurence Dunbar (54-14).
The Briar Jumpers come into the game undefeated with blowout victories over Whitley County (40-8), Williamsburg (48-13), Russellville (41-9), Hazard (42-13), and Danville (42-3), and with the home field advantage.
The biggest threat for LCA is undoubtedly Xavier Brown. Brown is a do it all playmaker and has racked up 831 total yards (622 receiving, 209 rushing) and 11 touchdowns (8 receiving, 3 rushing) this season.
Outside of a one touchdown to four interception game against Fredrick Douglass, Eagle quarterback Drew Nieves has proved to be a dangerous playmaker as well. Through his first five games he has thrown for 1189 yards, scored15 total touchdowns (14 passing, 1 rushing), and thrown 6 interceptions. With Brown, and help from Elijah Hammond and Mason Moore, LCA's passing offense is the most lethal aspect of their team.
On defense, the Eagles have multiple pass rushers that get to the quarterback including Neal Dickey, Tyler Morris, Anthony Johns, Gabe Byrne, Mattie Lebryk, and Hammond, and they average four sacks per game as a team, and can bring a pass rush from multiple different positions.
There have been several games where Lexington Christian has allowed big rushing performances. This might be an exploitable area for the Briar Jumpers as junior running back Chase Doan is averaging over 100 yards per game this season with 529 rushing yards, and 7 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Kaiya Sheron is a threat on the ground as well with 270 rushing yards, and 4 rushing touchdowns through five games. Senior Mikey Garland has been a dangerous red zone back with 5 rushing touchdowns this season. This gives Somerset a hard to stop run game that could give the Eagles some problems.
While LCA has been good at defending the pass, their passing defense will be tested this week facing one of the state's best quarterbacks. While Sheron can be dangerous on the ground, there is no question about how explosive he is through the air as well. Through five games he has 1119 passing yards, and 10 touchdowns to only one interception.
He also has numerous weapons to use as well. Senior Kade Grundy proves to be one of the best receivers in the state with 430 receiving yards, and 4 touchdowns through his four games played this season. Junior Gavin Stevens has provided a very solid second option as well with 242 yards and 5 touchdowns through five games. Besides these two there are numerous other options Sheron can look to, and this passing offense will certainly test the LCA secondary.
The Briar Jumper defense could also pose a threat to the Eagles as well. While LCA is their biggest test so far, and the unit has given up some big plays at times this season, they are only allowing about 9 points per game this season.
When asked asked about the key aspects to staying undefeated tonight, Lucas said "Defensively we have to align and adjust to their multiple formations and keep pace with their no huddle offense. Offensively, we need to finish drives and avoid turnovers. Special teams needs to swing field position to our advantage."
Even with a big 4th District win over the Admirals last week, Lucas sees plenty of room for improvement. "We are still a work in progress," said Lucas. "Penalties were down, but still cost us drives. We played well, but still lots of room for improvement."
For each team, this is one of the biggest games of their regular season. Based off of last year's games, and how the two teams match up, this game should be an absolute battle.
The game can be heard live on lakecumberlandsports.com or on the radio on SOMERSET 106 FM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.