The Southwestern Lady Warriors have been one of the most successful local basketball programs over the past decade plus, winning two straight region championships as well as 10 48th District titles in a row. On Thursday night, the Warriors looked to add one more to that streak as they took on the McCreary Central Lady Raiders. Southwestern was heavily favored coming into the contest, but McCreary, despite how young their team is and missing one of their top scorers in Megan Loudermilk, was coming into the game playing some of their best basketball of the season.
At the end of the ball game, however, it was once again the Warriors who were standing tall and celebrating, even busting out a dance move or two, as they were crowned the 48th District Champions for an 11th season in a row. Head coach Junior Molden was very proud of the accomplishment by his team.
“I think we take it for granted sometimes, but I can remember when we finally won our first district title when I was just a fan and I can remember the last one we lost down in Wayne County. For me, it’s a big deal because I know how hard this thing is, there’s been a year or two where we haven’t been the favorite heading into the tournament, so I’ll take it for sure. We are so blessed and we’ve done it the right way so we are going to enjoy everything we can get,” he elaborated.
It was a slow first two minutes on the offensive end for both teams, as no points were scored within the first two minutes until a basket by Kinsley Molden, who was still playing on an injured ankle, broke the drought for both teams. Junior Kennedy Creekmore gave the Lady Raiders their first points of the contest on a made free throw soon after. Kaylee Young recorded the first of several steals and then made a quick outlet pass to Ayden Smiddy for another two points, before the first made three-pointer of the game was made by Molden to make it 7-1 in favor of the home team on the scoreboard.
Seventh grader Maylee Creekmore then had a two-point basket for McCreary Central, although those were the last points scored by the Raiders in the first quarter. Payton Acey got her first points on two made from the free throw stripe. Young then grabbed another steal and had another outlet pass, this one to Molden for another quick two points that forced a timeout by the McCreary Central bench. Southwestern ended the period up 11-3 on the Raiders and although the offensive end was a struggle, the defense by the Warriors made it very unlikely that the Raiders were going to be able to close the gap.
If there was any doubt it wasn’t the Lady Warriors night, that doubt was soon squashed after Southwestern opened the second quarter of action on a 11-0 run to widen their lead to 22-3. Acey was huge on this run, dominating the glass on both ends and scoring six points, while Molden added the other five including her second made shot from downtown of the evening. The run was stopped after a made basket from sophomore Corinne Trammell.
It wasn’t long after that the defensive prowess of Young was on display once again, as she recorded another steal and outlet pass, with Jessalyn Flynn finishing the play on the other end this time around. Another basket by Trammell and the first three of the night for the Raiders from senior Kaylee Chitwood gave McCreary at least some positivity on the offensive end late, although the Warriors were still on top 28-10 heading into the break.
Once again Southwestern brought the fire in the beginning of a quarter, as they started the third period out on an 8-0 run. Eighth grader Mollie Osborne hit a pair of three-pointers from the same spot in the corner during the run, with Smiddy scoring her first points since the first quarter after sitting out a lot of the first half due to foul trouble. Trammell had the first five points for the Lady Raiders in the second half. Molden scored four more points in the period before her coach and dad Junior Molden sat her down for the rest of the game, although he was quick to point out how well she played despite being injured following the conclusion of the contest.
“I feel like she is still struggling a bit on defense and she actually had turned that ankle in practice yesterday. However, she was really good offensively for sure in the game. We’ll have to keep up treatment on her ankle but her shooting really opens the floor up for everybody else,” he explained.
Acey added another three late for the Warriors, before a made free throw from sophomore Samantha Privett and a put-back from senior Abby Perkins gave McCreary Central the final three points of the period. Southwestern rolled into the final eight minutes of the contest up 45-20, with an 11th straight district title well in sight.
Chitwood opened the fourth quarter up with another three-point basket for the Lady Raiders, before the Lady Warriors really sealed the contest up with a 9-0 run. Acey, once again being a true warrior on the boards, put up four of the points on the run, with both Smiddy and Kenzie Williams scoring two and Riley Myers hitting a free throw. The Southwestern scoring finished up with a made three from Flynn and two made from the line late by Clare-Marie Ramsey. The seconds ticked off the clock and following two made from the line right before time expired from eighth grader Isabelle Canada, the Warriors were celebrating a 59-32 victory. Coach Molden was optimistic following the game about his team’s chances in region to win a third straight title.
“Most people think it’s a bunch of pressure, but you look at all of the media outlets and no one really is bringing up the Warriors. I think that’s taking the pressure off of us and we are having fun and just enjoying it. We expect to go to the region and be competitive, we are humble but we are hungry. If we get healthy, I’m not sure how many teams want to play us in the first round. I like my group and I wouldn’t trade them for anything. We love the motivation from being underestimated,” he exclaimed.
Southwestern was led by a game-high 18 points from Kinsley Molden, as well as 17 from Payton Acey. Ayden Smiddy had eight in the contest, while Mollie Osborne had six and Jessalyn Flynn had five. Other scorers included both Kenzie Williams and Clare-Marie Ramsey with two points apiece and Riley Myers with one. McCreary Central was led by nine points each from Kaylee Chitwood and Corinne Trammell.
The 48th District All-Tournament team was announced following the game. Representing Wayne County was Sydney Alley and Kelci Debord. Representing McCreary Central was Kennedy Creekmore, Kaylee Chitwood and Corinne Trammell. Finally, representing Southwestern was Kinsley Molden, Payton Acey, Ayden Smiddy and Kaylee Young.
Southwestern advances to the 12th Region Tournament, where they will look for their third region title in a row.
