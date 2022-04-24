11th Region boys defeat 12th Region in 1st Annual all-star game

One last little bit of high school basketball took place in the Bluegrass on Friday night, as for the 1st time ever, the 11th Region took on the 12th Region in a senior all-star game. This was a very anticipated game due to how strong both regions were this year, especially the graduating senior players. All the players were looking forward to having one more chance to wear their high school jersey and it was a packed house at Madison Southern High School, the host for this event. Five local players were invited to compete in this new annual event and they were as follows: Zach Travis, Caleb Sloan, and Gavin Stevens (DNP) from Pulaski County, Andrew Jones from Southwestern, and Luke Atwood (DNP) from Somerset Christian. It was an exciting game throughout, with there even being more defense I was accustomed to from a typical all-star game (although that doesn't mean there weren't a ton of points scored). Almost everyone from both teams got it going from 3-point range at some point during this game (which was played with 10 minute quarters) and the end score reflected the absolutely ridiculous shooting by both teams. As the game drew to a close, however, the shooting of the 11th Region was just a tad bit better, with them walking away with the first win of this new event by a score of 115-103.
The 11th Region got out to a super quick 9-0 lead in the first quarter following 3 straight made 3-pointers (2 from Madison Central's Will Hardin and 1 from Madison Southern's Nate Turner). Lincoln County's Jaxson Smith got the scoring started for the 12th region following this as he hit a 3-point basket. From here, it truly seemed as if the 11th Region just couldn't miss, as for a large chunk of the quarter they went on a 21-6 run to lead this game 30-9. They were led on the run by 6 points from Great Crossing's Tya Schureman, 2 points from Western Hills' Zach Semones, another 3-point basket by Will Hardin, 5 points from Bryan Station's J'Marious Lindsay, 3 points from Henry Clay's Kanye Henderson, and 2 points from Henry Clay's Aziel Blackwell. During this run, Travis would score his first 2 points of the game from the free throw line. At the end of the quarter, Jones would put the 12th region on his back, making 3 straight 3-pointers (with his 3rd just being an absolute heat check of a shot from deep range), going on his own 9-0 run in the final 2 minutes or so to trim the deficit to just 11 points at the end of 1 quarter of play, 32-21.
Boyle County's Luke Imfeld (the 12th region player of the year and one of the best shooters I've seen come out of high school in quite some time) cut into the deficit even more soon after the beginning of the 2nd quarter, hitting 2 straight 3's to make the lead for the 11th region stand at just 34-28. The 11th region soon regained a decent lead soon after, going up by double digits at 40-30. However, the 12th region came up huge with an 11-0 run to take their 1st lead of the game (although it would end up being their only lead of the game) at 41-40. Points were scored on this run by Smith (8) and Imfeld (3), with Smith absolutely taking over the game with his own 8-0 run (as he did numerous times during his great career with Lincoln County). The 11th region answered back, going on a 14-3 run the rest of the way through the quarter to lead this one 54-44 at halftime. The 11th region run was led by Schureman (2 points), Henderson (3 points), Blackwell (6 points), and Dunbar's Zach Cater (3 points). Travis finished the half with 4 points and Jones finished the half with 9 points.
At halftime, a 3-point contest was held with some of the top shooters of both regions. It came down to the final 2 shooters sent up by both regions: for the 11th region, Nate Turner, who advanced with a score of 20 in the first round, and for the 12th region, Daniel Mullins for Rockcastle County, who advanced with another insane score of 23 in the first round. Mullins would end up claiming the 3-point contest crown, defeating Turner by a score of 19-13. If you watched Rockcastle any this past season, this was not a surprising result, however, as Mullins would routinely just carve up opposing defenses with his markmanship from 3-point range. Congrats Daniel!
The 12th Region would strike first to open up the 2nd half of action, as Mullins would ride his shooting contest performance by hitting the first 3-pointer he took. A 7-1 run for the 11th region would once again open the game up for them at 61-49, following 2 points from Semones, 3 points from Franklin County's Jayden Mattison, and 2 points from Schureman. The 12th region would get hot once again, shrinking the lead to just 67-60 following a 11-5 run via points from Rockcastle County's Jake Sanders (3), Smith (3), Travis (2), and Imfeld (3). The 11th region would keep up insane shooting numbers for the remainder of the quarter, outscoring the 12th 15-10 the rest of the way through to lead with one quarter left to play 82-70. The 11th region was led by scoring by Lindsay (5), Lafayette's Abe Nelson (4), Henderson (4), and Mattison (2), while the 12th region was led by Travis (3, including a big slam dunk that popped the crowd), Imfeld (5), and Danville's Dante Hayden (2).
A little bit into the 4th quarter, another 3-point basket by Imfeld would bring the deficit for the 12th region within single digits once again at 88-80. This would be the last time the 12th region would be this close in score for the rest of the game however. The 11th would go on a quick 8-3 run to run out their lead to 96-83 after this, with points coming from Nelson (2), Schureman (2), Blackwell (2), and Dunbar's Lionel Kumwimba (2). A 16-11 spree would seal the deal late in this one for the 11th region. The 11th got great play here from Kumwimba (5 points), Henderson (5 points), and Carter (6 points), while the 12th saw points scored from Boyle County's Hagan Webb (5), Imfeld (2), Travis (2), and Smith (2). The 12th Region would score the final 6 points of the game in the final minute (4 from Travis, including a big alley-oop dunk off of a pass from Smith, and a dunk from Smith for the final points of the game), but it wasn't enough, as the 11th won the 1st annual all-star game with a final score of 115-103. Great game all around by all players and if it wasn't clear that some of the best basketball in the state is played in these two regions, it should be now!
The MVP of the 11th region was Tya Schureman with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while the MVP of the 12th region was who else but Luke Imfeld, who scored a ridiculous 30 points over the course of the game. Zach Travis scored 15 points in this one and Andrew Jones recorded an 11-point performance. Caleb Sloan did not score but played extremely solid defense over the course of his playing time. Both Gavin Stevens and Luke Atwood did not participate in the game. Congratulations to all of these seniors and best wishes in the next steps in your careers and lives!
