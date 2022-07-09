Two of the greatest tennis players of my generation are undoubtably Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and this week marks the 14-year anniversary of what is almost universally regarded as the greatest tennis match of all time. The rivalry between these two legends of the game may be remarkable, but the 2008 match-up between these two was honestly the match that got me into tennis at the time.
The scene was the 2008 Wimbledon Finals, with Federer and Nadal having won 14 of the past 16 grand slam championships, those being the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. Not only was this the 3rd consecutive year the two men met in the Finals, Federer had won the previous 5 Wimbledon championships as well.
Both men were dealing with some form of injury leading up to the match, as Federer was recovering from a bout of mononucleosis earlier in the year and Nadal was dealing with a foot injury, claiming in an interview with Movistar that he had to have it injected with anesthesia before playing, saying that he basically played with the foot asleep the whole match. Nadal was also going for the rare Channel Slam, going from the clay of the French Open, which he won for the 4th year in a row, to the grass of Wimbledon, a feat to that point only accomplished by Rod Laver and Bjorn Borg in the Open Era.
Nadal went up quickly 2 sets to nothing against Federer, winning both 6-4 after rain delayed the beginning of the match by 35 minutes. It looked early as if Nadal would beat Federer in their 4th straight Grand Slam Finals match-up, but Federer was leading 5-4 in the 3rd set before another rain delay would stop the match for around 80 minutes.
Federer would be able to battle back and take the next 2 sets 7-6 to force a 5th set tiebreaker between the two mega stars. This fifth set tiebreak is also widely regarded as one of the greatest tiebreakers ever played.
Nadal was up 5-2 on Federer in this final set, sitting just 2 serves away from the title, before he proceeded to double fault and hit a backhand straight into the net, bringing Federer closer at 5-4. The two would eventually tie the set up at 7-7 before Nadal would hit a forehand shot down the line past Federer to bring himself to championship point.
Federer would then respond with a backhand down the line to extend the set once again. A third rain delay would hit the match following this, keeping the players off the court for another 30 minutes, with darkness threatening to postpone the match until the following day at this point.
Nadal eventually served out the match in almost complete darkness, winning 9-7 and claiming his first ever Wimbledon title. The match lasted a total of 4 hours and 48 minutes, the longest singles final at Wimbledon in its history until it was surpassed by the 2019 final of Federer against Novak Djokovic.
This match also changed the Wimbledon venue completely, as due to the rain delay the venue installed a retractable roof so they wouldn't have to deal with any more rain delays. Nadal would soon garner the #1 world ranking a month after this match, ending Federer's record stint as world #1 at 237 consecutive weeks.
These two legends have had many a classic match but this will always be my personal favorite. If you are looking to get into tennis or wondering why somebody may like the sport, I urge you to give this match a watch.
