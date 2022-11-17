Despite frigid 37-degree temperatures, fast times were laid down in the Burnside Mile on Sunday afternoon in the city of Burnside, including a new course record in the female division.
In the next to last race of the year for the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, 173 runners and walkers ventured down to Burnside for the sixth annual Burnside Mile.
The fastest time of the afternoon belonged to Caleb Perrin, who covered the out-and-back course in a winning time of 5:07. Second place was taken by Rylan Moser-Bryan with a time of 5:19 while Nathanael Turner finished third with a clocking of 5:21.
In the female division, Knoxville, Tennessee’s Rylee Gifford broke her previous course record with a time of 5:40. She beat her previous record by a seven-second margin.
Chelsea Bankemper, out of Nashville, Tennessee, came home in second place with a time of 6:09. Bridget Fay, from Georgetown, crossed the line in third place with a time of 6:59.
In the team competition, Southwestern Cross Country finished first place with 62 points. Wayne County Cross Country came home in second with 83 points while Scrambled Legs took the bronze position with 98 points.
Carson Cox, of Nancy, won the annual Best Sideburns competition, which is a nod to General Ambrose Burnside.
Following the race, former United States Air Force Colonel Frank Beaty spoke to the crowd about what it meant to be a veteran
The next — and final — race in the series is right around the corner, as the Pilgrimage in the Park will be held on Thanksgiving Day at Pulaski County Park. After a two-year hiatus, the 5K trail run is back for 2022.
The event, which raises funds for Phoenix Wellness with a portion of proceeds going to the American Cancer Society, will be held on Thursday, November 24th, at 8:00 AM at Pulaski County Park in Nancy.
There will be individual divisions and team divisions on race day. The team divisions will be a little bit different than most races, as there will be four of them — Church, Family, Corporate, and Friends.
