2 Bowling Green topples Briar Jumpers

After the Somerset High School Briar Jumper basketball team's second game against their rivals, the Pulaski County Maroons, was forced to be rescheduled, the Jumpers picked up the number two ranked team in the state, the Bowling Green Purples.
This game took place last night at Somerset, and the Purples had full control throughout the entire contest and took an 87-55 victory.
"My guys battled," said Somerset head coach Jeron Dunbar. "We knew it was going to be a battle. We got a lot out of this game. You get better by playing teams like Bowling Green. Everything we do right now is in preparation for post season. We want to play a tough schedule and push our guys to the limit. We have another tough one tomorrow at Boyle County. I told the guys our goal is to win the Class A State Tournament. In order to do that, we have to win four games in four days. Playing tough teams back to back helps with that."
The Briar Jumpers were putting in tough defense and battled with the Purples early in the first period.
Junior Gavin Stevens nailed a three off a pass from senior Kade Grundy to open the game, but Bowling Green answered right away with back to back buckets from Jaxson Buttry and Isaiah Mason.
Somerset took the lead back at 5-4 with an inside shot by junior Jack Harmon off an assist by senior Dakota Acey, but once again the Purples quickly struck back with a mid range jumper by Buttry.
Starting with Buttry's shot that gave the Purples a 6-5 lead, Bowling Green closed the first quarter with a 12-1 run that put them ahead 16-6 heading into the second period.
The run included seven points from Buttry coming from his mid range bucket, a driving layup, and a three ball, an inside basket by Mason, and a three from Willie Wilson. The Jumper point during the 12-1 run was a free throw by Acey.
The Purples continued their dominance on both sides of the ball throughout the second by holding the Jumpers to ten points in the quarter and putting up 22 on the other end.
Bowling Green really worked through the paint in the second with four inside buckets by Jordan Dingle, an inside shot and put back dunk from Mason, an inside shot from Jaxon Flanary, and a driving layup by Buttry. The rest of the Purple scoring throughout the period came from the free throw line and they built up a 38-16 lead heading into halftime.
Grundy worked inside throughout the second for the Jumpers and scored nine of their ten points in the period. Seven of the nine came from free throws, and the other two came from a driving layup. The single point that was not Grundy's during the quarter was a free three by senior Dylan Burton.
After the break, the Briar Jumpers woke up on offense, but could not slow the Purples scoring.
Bowling Green opened the quarter working in the paint like they had in the second period, but began to let some threes fly as well.
Throughout the third, the Purples had seven from Mason off of a pair of inside shots and a three, a pair of inside buckets by Dingle, a driving layup and free throw from Buttry, an inside shot and three from Banks, a three from Flanary, and a pair shots from inside the paint and single free throw from Conner Cooper.
On the other side, Somerset had seven from Stevens from a three ball, mid range jump shot, and inside bucket, nine from Burton from a trio of mid range jumpers and a three, and seven from Grundy from a mid range shot, a three pointer, and an inside bucket. Even with good offensive performances by Stevens, Burton and Grundy in the third, the Jumpers trailed 65-39 heading into the fourth period.
The starters for each team only played briefly in the fourth quarter, and the benches finished out the game.
The Purples scored 22 in the fourth with six from Flanary off a pair of inside buckets and a mid range jumper, six from Banks off a pair of threes, four for Buttry with four successful free throws, a pair of driving layups from Makayelus Wardlow and a driving layup from Devin Geer.
The Briar Jumpers had 16 in the quarter from a pair of inside baskets by Harmon, a pair of threes and two free shots from senior Kannon Tucker, an inside bucket by Acey, and a mid range shot by junior Christian Leigh.
"We have to be more disciplined rebounding," said coach Dunbar. "When we play tough teams like that and more athletic teams than us, we must put a body on people. Overall though, I'm proud of my guys. They did not back down and fought the whole time. It was a good test for us."
The loss dropped the Briar Jumpers to 8-2 on the season, while the Purples advanced to 5-0. Somerset will be back in action tonight where they will face Boyle County on the road at 7:30 PM.
SHS 6 10 23 16 – 55
BGHS 16 22 27 22 – 87
SOMERSET – Grundy 16, Burton 10, Stevens 10, Tucker 8, Harmon 6, Acey 3, Leigh 2.
BOWLING GREEN – Buttry 18, Mason 15, Banks 14, Flanary 13, Dingle 12, Cooper 5, Wardlow 4, Wilson 4, Geer 2.
