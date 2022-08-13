Somerset High School baseball players Kole Grundy, a freshman, and Griffin Loy, a sophomore, have been selected to the Midwest Stars and Stripes baseball team that will be competing August 10-14 at the USA Baseball Olympic Training facilities in Cary NC.
Both young men performed very well in the first stages of the trials and advanced to the final phase with hopes of making the USA National Baseball team that will compete internationally in July of 2023.
The 6-foot-4-inch right-handed duo were also selected and honored to represent KY in the Prep Baseball Report Future Games for the 2nd year in a row. The PBR Futures games recognizes the state’s top 15-year-old prospects and took place at Lakepointe Sports Complex in Emerson, Georgia. The KY Futures played 7 games in 5 days against Team Canada and other state and regional top prospect teams. This tournament provided a great opportunity for all players to showcase their skills in front of over 200 college recruiters.
Griffin Loy was also selected to compete in the Perfect Game National Showcase in Florida last week where he threw 2 innings allowing no hits, no walks and no runs while striking out 4 of the 6 hitters he faced. The 15-year-old Loy had several fastballs clocked at 86 MPH. That fastball velocity ranked him in the 99.6 percentile of the entire event. The future of the baseball program at Somerset High School is bright indeed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.