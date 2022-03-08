2 Seniors, 3 Region titles, All Heart

The Southwestern Lady Warriors are back in the Sweet 16 for the third time in the last four years and second year in a row after beating Mercer County in their region championship game. That level of success is something rarely achieved in high school athletics, especially around our area as of recent memory.
There are many "cogs" that make such a successful machine run, but I believe there is no greater than the 2 seniors on the squad, Makayla Noritis and Taylor Nelson.
Head Coach of the Lady Warriors, Junior Molden, had great things to say about his two seniors as such. About Taylor Nelson, he said, "Everyday, she helps us, whether it's on the basketball floor during the game and practices. She's all in on what we have to do. She's underrated in what she does for our program. People don't see when we're in a second-round game at the Lexington Catholic tourney, she comes in and led us in the first half, we probably don't win that second round game without her, she came in and was our best player in that first half in rebounding and everything."
Indeed, coming off the bench and not getting as much shine as the starters this season, what Taylor Nelson lacks in playing time she makes up in everything else. Intangibles, leadership, heart, basically everything you could want in a basketball player in my opinion.
On the subject of Makayla Noritis, coach noted, "Makayla comes right in my office every day, and first thing she gives me a hug. When I took back over the middle school program in 2015, I wasn't gonna do it and I was gonna turn it down. I'd already helped the team from 2008-2011. I enjoyed it, but I was too busy. She got with me and she said "I want you to be my basketball coach. I've always loved watching you coach the younger girls." She pretty much talked me into coaching again and made me change my mind. We had a lot of success with that middle school program and Makayla was part of that success. And after a couple turn downs at the high school level, Makayla and all the girls from that middle school team talked me into this position up here at the high school. Bottom line, I wouldn't be here coaching this team had it not been for Makayla Noritis."
Never the most flashy or highlight-reel player on the court, the calling card for Noritis has been her great defense throughout her career, especially this season. While she may not be putting up numbers scoring-wise, her defense has kept the Lady Warriors in many a game, as she is always affecting the ball in some way, whether that be on a deflection, on a hustle play for a loose ball, or boxing out efficiently and grabbing boards aplenty.
When asked about the two of them being the surviving two seniors from a group of six that started at Southwestern, Nelson said, "It's kinda difficult because you've played with that group of players for your entire life. I've been playing with Makayla since the third grade, so for us to all slowly part and go our separate ways is very upsetting, its like your sisters, like last year we said it was a sisterhood, and now its just us two. But we still have Kaylee (Young), who is a junior again."
There was a lot of support from former players during the Lady Warriors regional championship run, and there were many pictures taken of the current players being embraced by the former guard after the regional title win by Southwestern. When asked about this, Noritis commented, "I think they are still part of the team, they support us in every way they can. So we won that for them too. Just to show them that they taught us a lot, even though they didn't play with us this year."
Nelson chimed in saying, "It's not just for ourselves, its for everybody that has came through here and who has played here. We are a family and a team, we do everything we can for each other." Speaking about their first experience at Rupp Arena during their freshmen seasons, Noritis remarked, "It was crazy, the lights hit your face, the court being so big and us being so young. But I'm glad we went as early as we did because now we are prepared to go back."
Nelson also said, "For me, when I was a freshman I was just at the end of the bench getting the waters, and coach threw me in there and it hits you, you know, the bright lights, just the stadium in general, how many people are around and watching, just getting really nervous, I think I even threw the ball out of bounds when I got in. But I'm glad I've went 3 out of the 4 years. Now I can go this year and it will be a breeze."
The Lady Warriors' results have been different in their previous two times at the Sweet 16, with the first year yielding a Championship game appearance, while last year they were eliminated in their first game. Nelson commented on this saying, "I think, after losing that first game, we were all kind of sad about it. We tried to keep the fun and keep the energy there, as that was our last basketball trip of the season. We just tried to have a fun time, because when we were there our freshman year it was just constant fun and energy. It was a rush of adrenaline, so just having it taken down real quick, we just tried to keep it up, do as many things as a team that we could to keep it alive. Its a great bonding experience for sure."
Many pundits believe Southwestern is the underdog heading into their first game at Rupp this Wednesday, but don't tell that to the Lady Warriors. Finishing off the interview, Noritis said, "We love being the underdog because it just motivates us 10 times harder to do what we know how to do." Nelson also added, "Makes us want to work harder and prove to everybody that we're higher than what they put us."
Like I said before, if you are judging purely by scoring output and traditional stats, you may look at these 2 seniors and say that there is nothing remarkable about them. I say, they are two of the most remarkable high school players I've seen locally in a long time, and their legacy will always be remembered at Southwestern High School. They truly play like their team motto suggests every time they step on the court, We > Me. Trust me when I say this, the Lady Warriors are not done yet, and although they have a great challenge in front of them, the Lady Warriors will meet that challenge head on, and that is thanks to the great leadership of two of the winningest players to ever come through the program with three regional titles to their name, Taylor Nelson and Makayla Noritis.
