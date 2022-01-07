2021 was a Big Year in Local Sports

The year 2021 was a great year for local sporting teams. Southwestern, Pulaski County and Somerset all boasted regional team titles, while local several athletes won state titles in the 2021 KHSAA State Track Meet.
The year started off with a bang after the Southwestern High School girls basketball team claimed their second 12th Region title in three years. The Lady Warriors downed Mercer County, 62-56, in the 12th Region Tournament finals to give Southwestern girls varsity coach Junior Molden his first high school coaching regional crown. The Lady Warriors were knocked out of the first round of the Sweet Sixteen State Tournament, at Rupp Arena, in a 78-67 loss to Anderson County.
Once the snow melted and the weather turned to spring-like conditions, several local spring sport teams and athletes had historical seasons. It was a welcomed relief to see spring sports played again after their prior season (2020) had been cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.
The Southwestern softball team enjoyed one of their best years ever after upsetting cross-town rivals Pulaski County in the 12th Region Tournament semifinals. The Lady Warriors made it to their first softball regional finals since 2004. The Lady Warriors fell to Boyle County in the championship game.
At about the same time, the Somerset High School baseball team was battling for a region title against Danville. After falling behind 6-0, the Briar Jumpers staged a massive comeback before falling to the Admirals 8-7. Somerset fell to Pulaski County in the district finals and had to play as a low seed in the region tourney before finishing runner-up.
At the KHSAA State Track Meet, both the Pulaski County and the Somerset girls track teams made some huge noise. The Lady Jumpers finished as Class A state runners up for the second straight year, while the Lady Maroons finished third in the Class AAA state meet standings. Somerset senior Kendall Burgess capped off an historic track career with three state individual titles in the long jump, triple jump and 100-meter dash. Madison Garland won the program's first state title in the girls shot put event. A few days later in the Class AAA state meet, Pulaski County High School senior Maddy Dunn won an individual state title in the girls 100-meter dash. Dunn, Shelby Cothron, Morgan Bruin and Abbee Coomer led the 400-meter and the 800-meter relay teams to state titles.
When the summer ended and fall sports started back up, local teams continued to shine.
Pulaski County senior Lauren Worley won a regional title on the golf course and led her Lady Maroons to a region runner-up finish. Prior, the Lady Maroons had won the girls golf regional title three years in a row.
John Fraley was hired at Pulaski County High School to win regional basketball titles like his dad, Dave Fraley, did. John Fraley did win a boys basketball region title in 2017. However, the local school system had no idea the positive impact Fraley would make on the boys golf program. After another banner year on the basketball courts the previous winter, Fraley led the 2021 Pulaski County High boys golf team to their first every regional crown. The Maroons edged out Wayne County for the golf regional gold trophy.
The Somerset High School boys soccer team peaked just at the right time to win their first regional crown in 20 years. After limping into the post-season with a modest 6-5 record, the Briar Jumpers played their best soccer of the year in the region tourney with narrow wins over Mercer County, Danville, and Boyle County. The Jumpers, who were led by first-year coach Tyler Gillum, won their first game of the state tourney and was finally eliminated in overtime by Covington Catholic in the Elite Eight.
Meanwhile, the Southwestern High School girls soccer team finished off the year with an impressive 18-2-1 record and advanced to the region championship game for the first time in 13 years. The Lady Warriors' dramatic berth in the region championship game came off a 1-0 double overtime win Mercer County. The Lady Warriors fell to 10-time defending region champs West Jessamine.
The Southwestern High School volleyball team once again proved their dominance in the local area and advanced to 12th Region Tournament semifinals before falling to West Jessamine. Lady Warriors' first-year volleyball coach Mitzi Jones led the program to their sixth region final in eight years. As a program, Southwestern has won eight volleyball regional crowns.
On the gridiron, Southwestern High School football coach Jason Foley led the Warriors to one of their best seasons ever with a 11-2 record and a region runner-up finish. Foley has led the Southwestern football program to three straight district crowns, and the Warriors have appeared in six straight regional championship games.
Both Pulaski County and Somerset won KHSAA state cheerleading titles this past year, and both had national runner-up finishes at Walt Disney World. In archery, the Pulaski County boys finished as state runners up and the Southwestern mixed - boys and girls - team placed third in the state.
There were several old coaches that hung up their whistles and clipboards in 2021, and several new coaches named to local teams in the past year. The biggest coaching announcement came in the form of Somerset High School boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar leaving the Briar Jumpers' program to coach at cross-town rival school Southwestern High School. Somerset replaced both of their basketball coaching spots in 2021, as Ryan Young took over the boys program and Cassandra WcWhorter was named the Lady Jumpers new basketball coach.
John Fraley finished off the year leading his Pulaski County boys basketball team to a perfect 15-0 record, a top-ten state ranking, and two straight holiday tournament titles.
Earlier in the year, longtime Somerset High School athletic director Bob Tucker retired after 23 years on the job and 45 years in education/athletics.
Former Somerset High School soccer coach Bill Hamilton passed away in the year of 2021.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
