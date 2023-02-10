Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is back in 2023 with a jam-packed 13-race schedule.
Of the 13-race slate, there are four new additions to the 2023 schedule, including the Burnside Scrambled L-eGGs 5K, the Connect Community Village 5K, the Miles with Maroons 5K, and the Christmas Island Jingle Bell Run.
After introducing the new races on the calendar for the year, let's take a look at the entire schedule for 2023.
The first race of the series will be held on February 25th at Somerset Community College. Runners and walkers will kick off the series at the end of February in the annual Snowshoe Shuffle, a two-mile run and walk in 2023.
One of the biggest races of the year, the Shamrock Shuffle, will have a new location, leaving the city of Burnside to move to Downtown Somerset. Participants will try out the new 5K course on March 11th.
Following a month break, the series will head to Burnside Elementary School, where they will be hosting the Scrambled L-eGGs 5K on April 15th. The event will raise money for the school’s Beta Club.
On May 6th, the series will head north up Highway 27 to Science Hill Christian Church for the Superheroes 5K. This event raises funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society.
The flattest and fastest race of the year, the Cool Run at Midnight, will be held on June 16th. The Cool Run at Midnight is an out-and-back course on East Mount Vernon Street that will produce some of the series’ fastest times of the 2023 season.
In July, there will be a pair of races on the race calendar - the Connect Community Village 5K (July 15th) and the Miles with Maroons 5K (July 29th). The Miles with Maroons 5K has been around for a while, but this will be its first year on the series docket. Meanwhile, this year will be the inaugural Connect Community Village 5K.
The Pack the Pantry Relay Race, hosted by Grace Baptist Church, will be held on August 12th. This event raises funds for God’s Food Pantry.
The longest races of the series will be held on September 9th, as the Lake Cumberland Half Marathon and 10K will take place. The 13.1-mile and 6.2-mile events raise funds for the local Habitat for Humanity chapter.
Last year, the Alton Blakley 5K Run/Walk to Beat Breast Cancer made its way onto the series schedule after a successful inaugural event in 2021. That race is back on the calendar in 2023, taking place on October 7th.
The Burnside Mile and the Pilgrimage in the Park will both be held in November, taking place on November 12th and 23rd, respectively. The Burnside Mile will be a one-mile event in Burnside while the Pilgrimage in the Park will be a 5K event at Pulaski County Park on Thanksgiving Day.
To round out the series calendar, runners and walkers will get to run a race through the Christmas light display at General Burnside Island in the second annual Christmas Island Jingle Bell Run. This nighttime event will be held on December 9th.
For more information about the series or to sign up for a race, please visit the GT Races website.
