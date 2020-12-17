In the world of sports, GOAT stands for 'Greatest Of All Time'.
On Wednesday, three local 'Greatest of All Time' athletes signed football letters of intent to three different D-1 college football programs.
Somerset High School's Kaiya Sheron, Pulaski County High School's Tristan Cox, and Wayne County High School's Braedon Sloan finished off three historic high school football careers, and were awarded with major college football offers.
Somerset High School senior quarterback Kaiya Sheron gained statewide attention as the University of Kentucky's only quarterback signee for the 2021 signing class. After leading his Briar Jumpers' to their first-ever KHSAA football state championship title in 2019, Sheron committed to the University of Kentucky.
In only three seasons for the Briar Jumpers, Sheron has put up some amazing career stats. Sheron amassed a total of 7,080 passing yards, 56 passing touchdowns, 1,929 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns.
Sheron was named the Kentucky Football Coaches Association Class 2A Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons (2019 and 2020). Sheron was also named as the 2019 Class 2A state championship game MVP.
But it was his 2019 season that stood out the most, as he led the Briar Jumpers to a state crown and a near-perfect 14-1 record. In 2019, Sheron had 3,218 passing yards and a combined total of 36 touchdowns.
But the Somerset High School and KHSAA history books will long remember Kaiya Sheron for his last 28 seconds of the 2019 season. Down 31-28 with 28 seconds left on the clock and 86 yards to cover, Sheron orchestrated a five-play, 28-second scoring drive that ended in a Somerset 34-31 state championship win.
Pulaski County High School linebacker Tristan Cox narrowed down his college offers and committed to Purdue University. Cox will probably be longed remembered by the Maroon football fans as perhaps the greatest 'offensive-defensive duo' player in the program's history.
At 6'3", 240 pounds and with 4.8-second 40-yard speed, Cox was an intimidating presence on the high school football field.
Coming up through the ranks as a PCHS freshman, Cox had an outstanding season as a young running back, rushing for 705 yards with 11 touchdowns.
But during his sophomore season, Cox was astounding at the middle linebacker position with 108 tackles. That same year, Cox led the Maroons on offense with 863 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.
Over the past four seasons, Cox has been a huge force on both sides of the football. For his career, Cox has made 331 tackles, rushed for 2,276 yards, and scored 55 touchdowns. Cox was a All-State first-team selection in 2019.
Wayne County High School running back Braedon Sloan signed with Eastern Kentucky University after finishing off a historical high school career for the Cardinals football program.
Sloan became the program's all-time leading rusher with a career total of 5,768 yards, which surpassed his father James Sloan's previous career mark set in 1990.
And while Sloan will go down in Cardinal football history as their greatest running back of all time, Sloan will be know around the state for his epic 2019 junior season that donned him two state records.
In 2019, Sloan set two state records - Most points scored in a season with 336 and most touchdowns scored in a season with 56. Also in 2019, Sloan rushed for 2,804 yards and was named first-team All-State.
With single-season and career stats that may never be duplicated in the Wayne County football program, Sloan has one career stat that is absolutely mind blowing. During his four seasons as a Cardinals running back, Sloan carried the football 570 times and averaged over 10 yards per carry.
Kaiya Sheron, Tristan Cox and Braedon Sloan provided thousands of local high school football fans thrills and memories of a lifetime each Friday night. Now, the three GOAT - Greatest of All-Time - football players will thrill thousands of college football fans on Saturday afternoons.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
