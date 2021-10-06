48th District All-Tournament Boys Soccer Team

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Players named to the 48th District All-Tournament Team were Aaron Hesse, Aiden Tucker, Aden Perez, and Luis Balmori from Wayne County High School; and Hayden Shadoan, Gavin Lawson, Dante Cabalero, Jack Wilson and Mohammed Abd from Southwestern High School.  

