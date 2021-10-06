Players named to the 48th District All-Tournament Team were Aaron Hesse, Aiden Tucker, Aden Perez, and Luis Balmori from Wayne County High School; and Hayden Shadoan, Gavin Lawson, Dante Cabalero, Jack Wilson and Mohammed Abd from Southwestern High School.
48th District All-Tournament Boys Soccer Team
Sherri Evans, age 48, of Port Charlotte, Florida, Died Thursday, Funeral Tuesday 2 Funeral Home, visit 11 Tuesday New's Monticello. ONLINE CONDOLENCES AT www.news-monticello.com
